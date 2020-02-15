Buying an oven is not just buying another appliance. It can be quite the process based on the size that will fit your kitchen, if you need gas or electric, if you want an oven with range or just an oven, if you need a built-in oven or free-standing unit, etc. There are many factors to consider before you even begin pricing different brands. Whether you consider yourself an experienced chef or you just want to bake some boxed brownies, we have done the homework for you and found the best deals on all types of ovens, so you will be able to choose one that fits your needs. Especially now, during Presidents Day sales, there are great deals you don’t want to miss.

GE 30-inch stainless steel freestanding electric range — $544, $215 off

— $544, $215 off Summit Appliance 24-inch single gas wall oven — $679

— $679 Frigidaire 30-inch gas freestanding range with 5-burner cooktop — $690

Magic Chef 24-inch freestanding electric range — $780

— $780 Whirlpool 30-inch built-in single electric wall oven — $900, $270 off

The type of oven you need will probably be dictated by how your kitchen is set up. Unless you are remodeling your kitchen or building a new house, the decision will more than likely already be made for you. Some homes are set up for gas ovens, and some are set up for electric ovens. Older kitchens are usually designed for freestanding ovens that have built-in ranges. Many newer kitchens have wall ovens with separate range tops that are located on an island or another part of the kitchen.

With the design of your kitchen limiting your choices when it comes to a new oven, it can be tough to find the balance between what you want in an oven and what you need to fit your space. The good news is that there are many different colors, sizes, and styles of ovens available, so you will probably be able to find one that you like, and that actually works for your kitchen set up. Regardless of your wants and needs, today’s ovens are full of technology that will make your life easier, such as timers, auto-turn offs, notifications, and more. Buying a new oven may help you bring out that inner baker that you always knew was hiding somewhere.

