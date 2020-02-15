Smart Home

Best oven deals for February 2020

Buying an oven is not just buying another appliance. It can be quite the process based on the size that will fit your kitchen, if you need gas or electric, if you want an oven with range or just an oven, if you need a built-in oven or free-standing unit, etc. There are many factors to consider before you even begin pricing different brands. Whether you consider yourself an experienced chef or you just want to bake some boxed brownies, we have done the homework for you and found the best deals on all types of ovens, so you will be able to choose one that fits your needs. Especially now, during Presidents Day sales, there are great deals you don’t want to miss.

  • GE 30-inch stainless steel freestanding electric range — $544, $215 off
  • Summit Appliance 24-inch single gas wall oven — $679
  • Frigidaire 30-inch gas freestanding range with 5-burner cooktop — $690
  • Magic Chef 24-inch freestanding electric range — $780
  • Whirlpool 30-inch built-in single electric wall oven — $900, $270 off

Samsung Self-Cleaning Freestanding Gas Convection Range - Stainless steel

$630 $900
Expires soon
This versatile kitchen workhorse boasts an efficient convection system that lets you bake cookies and cakes with ease, complete with a stovetop griddle for preparing delicious meals.
Buy at Best Buy

Whirlpool - 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range - Stainless steel

$470 $630
Expires soon
Large enough to prepare multiple dishes for large meals and reliable enough to complete daily cooking tasks. It provides 5,000 to 15,000 BTUs of heat to meet a wide range of cooking requirements.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung - 5.9- cubic foot Convection Freestanding Electric Range

$700 $810
Expires soon
This large capacity range has fan convection that distributes heat throughout the oven faster and more evenly, while the flexible cooktop accommodates different pan sizes on 5 specialized elements.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid 30-inch Stainless Steel Double Oven Induction Range

$2,609 $2,899
Expires soon
This model boasts Even-Heat Convection technology that produces perfect cooking results, plus a steam rack that adds moisture to the oven. It can cook large quantities at separate temperatures.
Buy at ABT

Whirlpool - 30-inch Built-In Single Electric Wall Oven - Stainless steel

$900 $1,170
Expires soon
With the FIT system, this oven will easily fit in your kitchen without remodeling. Its Delay Start helps you get dinner to the table on time, while its Keep Warm setting helps keep food warm inside.
Buy at Best Buy

GE 30" Stainless Steel Freestanding Electric Range

$544 $759
Expires soon
This model has two powerful elements capable of boiling water 25% faster than standard GE elements as well as producing even heat and great results.
Buy at ABT

BLACK+DECKER Rotisserie Convection Countertop Toaster Oven

$68 $82
Expires soon
Cook your favorites quickly with this oven. It boasts a rotisserie function that can rotate meat, complete with convection technology for even heat distribution and fast baking of meals and sides.
Buy at Walmart

Farberware Air Fryer Toaster Oven

$70 $80
Expires soon
A built-in air fryer enables this oven to whip up healthy fried snacks. It also boasts warming, toasting, and roasting functions in addition to baking, plus pre-programmed settings for quick cooking.
Buy at Walmart

The type of oven you need will probably be dictated by how your kitchen is set up. Unless you are remodeling your kitchen or building a new house, the decision will more than likely already be made for you. Some homes are set up for gas ovens, and some are set up for electric ovens. Older kitchens are usually designed for freestanding ovens that have built-in ranges. Many newer kitchens have wall ovens with separate range tops that are located on an island or another part of the kitchen.

With the design of your kitchen limiting your choices when it comes to a new oven, it can be tough to find the balance between what you want in an oven and what you need to fit your space. The good news is that there are many different colors, sizes, and styles of ovens available, so you will probably be able to find one that you like, and that actually works for your kitchen set up. Regardless of your wants and needs, today’s ovens are full of technology that will make your life easier, such as timers, auto-turn offs, notifications, and more. Buying a new oven may help you bring out that inner baker that you always knew was hiding somewhere.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

