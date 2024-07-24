The Breville Barista Express espresso machine is $200 off

If you love brewing your own cup of joe but want something more advanced than the simple machines that you see when you check for coffee maker deals, you may want to check out Amazon’s offer for the Breville Barista Express. From its original price of $750, it’s down to a more affordable $550 following a $200 discount. This opportunity to buy the espresso machine at 27% off will only be available for a limited time though, so if you’re interested, you need to make the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Breville Barista Express espresso machine

Some people love coffee so much that they build gaming PCs that can make coffee. The Breville Barista Express isn’t that flashy, but it will certainly get the job done in giving you a high-quality cup of joe every morning. This espresso machine uses digital temperature control to deliver water precisely at the right temperature for optimal extraction, and it also comes with a steam wand that will let you hand texture microfoam milk for the perfect latte or cappuccino. This coffee and espresso maker combo also has a built-in coffee grinder, which grinds your beans directly into the espresso portafilter.

The Breville Barista Express is equipped with a 67-ounce water tank that will take a while before you need to refill it, the ability to make single or double shots of espresso, and a half-pound bean hopper with an adjustable grind amount. The machine also comes with all of the accessories that you’ll need for your coffee brewing adventure, including filter baskets, a stainless steel milk jug, a razor dose trimming tool, and lots more.

Take complete control over your coffee brewing by buying the Breville Barista Express, which is 27% off in one of the most attractive espresso machine deals available right now. It’s on sale from Amazon for only $550, for savings of $200 on its original price of $750, but not for long as this is a limited-time offer. If you think you’ll be able to maximize the capabilities of the Breville Barista Express espresso machine with your daily cup of coffee, stop hesitating — proceed with the transaction immediately as it would be a shame to miss the discount.