 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best espresso machine deals: Nespresso, De’Longhi, Breville

By

Every coffee lover should be checking out the current coffee maker deals, as there are a lot of different kinds of coffee makers currently seeing a discount. You’ll find Keurig deals and Nespresso deals out there, as well as some other espresso machine deals, which is what we’re focusing on here. Many of the best espresso machine deals are scattered across brands and retailers, so we’ve done all of the heavy lifting and pieced them all together for your shopping convenience below. So read onward for all of the details on how to save big on a new espresso machine, and if you’re looking for some additional savings for the kitchen check out the current air fryer deals, Instant Pot deals, oven deals, and refrigerator deals.

Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine — $49, was $100

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
Sboly

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine offers ultimate affordability when it comes to a quality morning beverage. It is a 3.5-Bar machine that can rapidly and professionally extract four shots of hot espresso in just two minutes. It’s compact and designed for any kitchen, and also goes well in the office, RV, and other smaller spaces. The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine comes with a carafe and a scale for customizing between one and four cups of coffee.

Gevi espresso machine — $90, was $120

Close up of the Gevi espresso machine making two cups of espresso.
Gevi

You’re going to be getting more than savings with this espresso machine by Gevi, as it has a lot of professional features and the brand prides itself on helping you spark your creativity with your coffee making. This machine has a 15-bar pressure pump which ensures great flavor and maintains the aroma of the coffee. The Gevi espresso machine can make cappuccino or latte in addition to espresso.

De’Longhi bar pump espresso machine — $105, was $200

The De’Longhi manual espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
De'Longhi

A compact and affordable way to get some morning espresso is with this manual espresso machine by De’Longhi. De’Longhi is one of the more recognized brands in the business and here it steps up with an espresso machine for everyone. Despite its size and simplicity it still turns up a quality cup of espresso, cappuccino, or latte, and it can even accommodate taller cups if you prefer larger-sized beverages.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker — $129, was $179

The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker against a white background.
Nespresso

With the Nespresso Vertuo Next you’ll get your choice of coffee or espresso each morning. It offers a variety of coffee formats, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. It has a slim design that’s meant for smaller spaces, so this is the perfect espresso maker for apartments, dorms, and even the office.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine — $453, was $579

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine making a cup of coffee.
Café Bellissimo

You’ll be getting a premium cup of espresso with this machine by Café Bellissimo. It has a steam frother and an Italian-made 15 bar pump. This draws out maximum flavor, while a powerful heating system makes quick work of the process. The Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine is also designed to be stylish yet subtle, so it’s a good option for anyone looking to save a little counter space in their kitchen.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine — $700, was $900

The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine on a kitchen counter.
De'Longhi

One of the best things about the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is its versatility. It makes both espresso and coffee easily accessible, as well as five other beverage options. It’s simple to use and has 13 grinding settings that ensure your bean varieties are optimally prepared for extraction. The Magnifica Eco is also convenient when you’re finished using it, as it has removable and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Best office chair deals: Improve your posture from $78
staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

A long day at the desk deserves a way to make it more comfortable. Adding one of the best ergonomic office chairs to your work life can get a little expensive, which is why we’ve rounded up the best office chair deals worth shopping right now. There are a lot of budget options and premium options available, as well as several to choose from in between. Reading onward you can find all of the details on the best office chair deals to shop right now, and if you’re looking for some savings on a device to plop yourself in front of have a look at the going laptop deals, gaming laptop deals, desktop computer deals, and monitor deals as well.
Flash Furniture Fundamentals swivel task chair — $86, was $149

This offering from Flash Furniture clearly states that it is task chair and not your typical office chair. Not familiar with the lingo? Task chairs are a subset of office chairs that are made to... well, do tasks in. The thinking goes that office chairs are used primarily for sitting and looking at screens, then doing occasional fits of typing and clicking. The Flash Fundamentals Task Chair, and other task chairs like it, are made for more activity than normal. How does Flash Furniture give you this? It emphasizes quick twists in the 360-degree swivel and a smaller horizontal profile so you can move about with ease through multiple task stations or with multiple workers present. And, of course, there's the nice mesh backing to keep you from getting overheated while doing everything. Try it out for yourself via the button below to see if a task chair is for you.

Read more
Best portable power station deals: Bluetti, EcoFlow, and more
Bluetti AC300 portable power station

If you like to take a fair chunk of the modern world with you when you hit the road or set off on a camping trip, it can be beneficial to take one of the best portable power stations with you. A portable power station can be beneficial simply to keep around the house as well, as it can come in handy during power outage and backyard gatherings, among other things. Of all the smart home deals you can shop right now, portable power stations offer some of the largest savings by dollar amount. Reading onward you’ll find all of the best portable power station deals available right now, with brands like Bluetti, Jackery, and EcoFlow ready to charge things up after you grab something from the best tablet deals, best laptop deals, or best phone deals. And if you’d like to shop for some further savings around the house, be sure to check out the current lawn mower deals, pressure washer deals, and smart lock deals.

 
Our favorite portable power station deals

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Save on Pop, Show, Dot, and Studio
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

If you're in the Amazon ecosystem, use Amazon Alexa regularly, and want to expand your collection of smart home devices, then you'll be happy to know that Amazon has a whole range of Echo devices for you to pick from. Even better, a lot of these regularly show up on our lists of best smart speakers and best smart displays, so you're getting a quality product almost regardless of what you're picking up. Of course, there's a huge selection, and Echo devices can get quite expensive, which is why we've gone out and found our favorite Echo deals and collected them below.

Also, if you're maybe interested in another ecosystem, you could check out these Google Nest deals instead.
Best Amazon Echo deals

Read more