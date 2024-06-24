Best espresso machine deals: Nespresso, De’Longhi, Breville

Every coffee lover should be checking out the current coffee maker deals, as there are a lot of different kinds of coffee makers currently seeing a discount. You’ll find Keurig deals and Nespresso deals out there, as well as some other espresso machine deals, which is what we’re focusing on here. Many of the best espresso machine deals are scattered across brands and retailers, so we’ve done all of the heavy lifting and pieced them all together for your shopping convenience below. So read onward for all of the details on how to save big on a new espresso machine, and if you’re looking for some additional savings for the kitchen check out the current air fryer deals, Instant Pot deals, oven deals, and refrigerator deals.

Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine — $49, was $100

The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine offers ultimate affordability when it comes to a quality morning beverage. It is a 3.5-Bar machine that can rapidly and professionally extract four shots of hot espresso in just two minutes. It’s compact and designed for any kitchen, and also goes well in the office, RV, and other smaller spaces. The Sboly coffee maker and espresso machine comes with a carafe and a scale for customizing between one and four cups of coffee.

Gevi espresso machine — $90, was $120

You’re going to be getting more than savings with this espresso machine by Gevi, as it has a lot of professional features and the brand prides itself on helping you spark your creativity with your coffee making. This machine has a 15-bar pressure pump which ensures great flavor and maintains the aroma of the coffee. The Gevi espresso machine can make cappuccino or latte in addition to espresso.

De’Longhi bar pump espresso machine — $105, was $200

A compact and affordable way to get some morning espresso is with this manual espresso machine by De’Longhi. De’Longhi is one of the more recognized brands in the business and here it steps up with an espresso machine for everyone. Despite its size and simplicity it still turns up a quality cup of espresso, cappuccino, or latte, and it can even accommodate taller cups if you prefer larger-sized beverages.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker — $129, was $179

With the Nespresso Vertuo Next you’ll get your choice of coffee or espresso each morning. It offers a variety of coffee formats, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. It has a slim design that’s meant for smaller spaces, so this is the perfect espresso maker for apartments, dorms, and even the office.

Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine — $453, was $579

You’ll be getting a premium cup of espresso with this machine by Café Bellissimo. It has a steam frother and an Italian-made 15 bar pump. This draws out maximum flavor, while a powerful heating system makes quick work of the process. The Café Bellissimo semi-automatic espresso machine is also designed to be stylish yet subtle, so it’s a good option for anyone looking to save a little counter space in their kitchen.

De’Longhi Magnifica Evo coffee and espresso machine — $700, was $900

One of the best things about the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is its versatility. It makes both espresso and coffee easily accessible, as well as five other beverage options. It’s simple to use and has 13 grinding settings that ensure your bean varieties are optimally prepared for extraction. The Magnifica Eco is also convenient when you’re finished using it, as it has removable and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

