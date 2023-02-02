If you’re looking for a new phone, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed with options. First of all, you need to figure out what phone you want. From there though, you also need to seek out the best deals so that you save plenty of cash while still bagging the best phone for your needs. That’s why we’re here to help. Below, we’ve picked out the best phone deals currently available so you can quickly find the ideal deal for you. Keep reading while we explain why each phone and deal is so appealing.

Google Pixel 6a — $399, was $449

The Google Pixel 6a continues to appear prominently among the Google Pixel deals going on right now thanks to being such a well-made phone. It’s cheap, small, yet packs a big punch. It’s such a good phone it’s still high on our list of the best Android phones. That’s thanks to its speedy Google Tensor processor, features like being able to Live Translate across 11 different languages, as well as its attractive display. It also has a great camera with features such as Real Tone ensuring that you get a realistic image while you can also remove unwanted distractions with the Magic Eraser tool.

Google Pixel 7 — $499, was $599

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best phones around right now. It has a superb camera in the form of a 50-megapixel main camera that offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and laser autofocus. There’s also a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view and video can be filmed at 4K resolutions at up to 60 frames per second. Its 6.3-inch AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate so everything looks great with its stereo speakers enabling you to watch streaming content in style. Additional features like a fingerprint sensor under the display, the ever useful Magic Eraser tool, and many more details make this a phone powerhouse for the price.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $799, was $899

For the ultimate Google Pixel experience, you need the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It offers all the benefits of the regular model along with a 120Hz refresh rate for the larger 6.7-inch screen, and a superior camera. Besides its 50MP main camera, it has a 12MP ultrawide lens with nearly a 126-degree field-of-view along with a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x with Google’s Super Res Zoom feature. Photos look fantastic with this phone, but you also get great performance across the board making this the most high-end Google phone around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,500, was $1,800

One of the best folding phones around, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a must-have for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical phone. On the outside, you get a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen before opening it up to gain a 7.6-inch AMOLED. Both offer refresh rates of up to 120Hz so they look great. The crease in the middle is hardly noticeable so you get all the benefits of a tablet-style display without the size issues. The cameras are great too with a 50MP main camera, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. 4K video can also be recorded. With fast performance and good looks, this is a high-end yet gorgeous device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 — Free Memory Upgrade & $150 in Instant Credit

After the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, the Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order window is underway. Sure to end up being the best Android phone when it launches, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers the biggest and brightest screen yet, along with the largest camera sensor Samsung has used so far. It has a 6.8-inch quad HD display while the camera is now capable of taking full 200MP images. The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 is a minor update to the S22 but its 6.1-inch display looks great paired up with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto lens.

Whatever your plans, there’s a free memory upgrade when you pre-order so you get twice the space for free. Also, when you order through Digital Trends today, you’ll receive up to $150 in Instant Credit to use on select products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. That’s $50 more than Samsung is offering to customers who don’t shop through our exclusive link so there’s a big saving to be enjoyed here.

