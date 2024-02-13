 Skip to main content
Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Save $800 on the latest Pixel

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel 8's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re keen to buy the latest Google Pixel 8, there are some great phone deals around to help save you money in your endeavors. While the phone is more affordable than many others, it’s always good to save a little more while you can. We’ve tracked down all the best Google Pixel 8 deals that are available today and also looked at why it’s worth buying Google’s latest Pixel phone.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 deals

There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

  • : Save $150 and buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 or trade-in an eligible phone to save $549
  • : Buy the phone for $549 and save $150 off the regular price.
  • : Buy the phone unlocked for $549 saving $150 off the MSRP.
  • : Get up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in over 36 months.
  • . Get up to $800 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone. Paid over 24 months.
  • . Get up to $100 off when you trade in an eligible phone.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8 is going to delight a lot of people, especially at the price it currently sells at. If you want a quick review — it’s the phone that most people will be very happy with. It’s surprisingly robust for the price with a matte aluminum metal frame and polished glass rear panel. It has IP68 water and dust resistance too. It’s more compact than many other phones with its 6.2-inch screen just the right size for portability yet still making it simple to take around with you.

The screen is an OLED “Actua Display” panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 2,000-nit peak brightness, and a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. It’s great for general use as well as watching videos.

For the cameras, you gain a 50MP main camera along with optical and electronic image stabilization and an f/1.68 aperture. The wide-angle lens is 12MP and offers a 125.8-degree field of view, but there’s no dedicated telephoto camera here. Fortunately, the main camera is excellent so it’s perfect for everyday shots and more. Google’s software does a great job of enhancing your results too with Magic Editor a particular highlight.

It all comes together to mean that the Google Pixel 8 is easily one of the best Android phones around. It’s a great all-rounder that feels good in your hands, works well in every sense, and is enjoyable to use. Potentially best of all for those frustrated by some of the best phones, there’s an exceptional battery life of two days which is sure to be appreciated by many busy people.

The Google Pixel 8 is an excellent mid-range option. It’s the latest in the Google Pixel range with only the Pixel 8 Pro being superior. Lighter to carry and use though, the Pixel 8 will appeal to more people who simply want good value without missing out on key features. As you’d expect, Google knows how to get the most out of Android tech. If you want to keep up with technology without spending too much, check it out.

Google Pixel 8 is even cheaper than it was on Black Friday today
The Google Pixel 8's screen.

Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offered the unlocked Google Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage capacity for only $550 instead of its sticker price of $700 in last Black Friday's phone deals, but in case you missed it, you've got an even better chance right now. Amazon's Woot is offering the same smartphone for only $540, for savings of $160 and $10 cheaper than its price for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though -- there's still a few days left in the bargain, but we're not sure if stocks will last that long.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 8 is featured in our roundup of the best Android phones as the one with the best value, so it's an even better purchase for a discounted price. It's equipped with a 6.2-inch Pixel 8 Actua display that's super sharp and vividly colorful, and with the Google Tensor G3 chip, it's extremely fast and smooth even when you're multitasking between apps. The processor also provides powerful protection to keep your information safe, alongside the Titan M2 security chip and VPN by Google One.

Read more
The best folding phones in 2024: the 6 best you can buy
Someone opening the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Folding smartphones have taken the world by storm. Initially, they appeared futuristic and exciting. With time, they have been refined and improved to cater to everyday use. Their prices are gradually decreasing as the technology advances, but they still remain expensive purchases, making it crucial to make the right buying decision.

Currently, there are two types of folding smartphones available in the market. The first type resembles a regular non-folding phone, which can be unfolded into a larger tablet-like device. The second type is similar to the classic Motorola Razr clamshell phones, where a normal-sized phone can be folded in half to become more compact and pocketable. Although both use the same screen and hinge technology, they cater to different needs.

Read more
This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

Read more