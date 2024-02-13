Best Google Pixel 8 deals: Save $800 on the latest Pixel

If you’re keen to buy the latest Google Pixel 8, there are some great phone deals around to help save you money in your endeavors. While the phone is more affordable than many others, it’s always good to save a little more while you can. We’ve tracked down all the best Google Pixel 8 deals that are available today and also looked at why it’s worth buying Google’s latest Pixel phone.

Today’s best Google Pixel 8 deals

There are some great Google Pixel 8 deals around including direct discounts when you buy the phone unlocked and trade-in deals for anyone who wants to commit to a specific cell phone provider. With such versatility, there should be something for everyone here. Take a look below to find the best Google Pixel 8 deal for your situation.

: Save $150 and buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 or trade-in an eligible phone to save $549

: Save $150 and buy the Google Pixel 8 for $549 or trade-in an eligible phone to save $549 : Buy the phone for $549 and save $150 off the regular price.

: Buy the phone for $549 and save $150 off the regular price. : Buy the phone unlocked for $549 saving $150 off the MSRP.

: Buy the phone unlocked for $549 saving $150 off the MSRP. : Get up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in over 36 months.

: Get up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in over 36 months. . Get up to $800 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone. Paid over 24 months.

. Get up to $800 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone. Paid over 24 months. . Get up to $100 off when you trade in an eligible phone.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 8?

The Google Pixel 8 is going to delight a lot of people, especially at the price it currently sells at. If you want a quick review — it’s the phone that most people will be very happy with. It’s surprisingly robust for the price with a matte aluminum metal frame and polished glass rear panel. It has IP68 water and dust resistance too. It’s more compact than many other phones with its 6.2-inch screen just the right size for portability yet still making it simple to take around with you.

The screen is an OLED “Actua Display” panel with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 2,000-nit peak brightness, and a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz. It’s great for general use as well as watching videos.

For the cameras, you gain a 50MP main camera along with optical and electronic image stabilization and an f/1.68 aperture. The wide-angle lens is 12MP and offers a 125.8-degree field of view, but there’s no dedicated telephoto camera here. Fortunately, the main camera is excellent so it’s perfect for everyday shots and more. Google’s software does a great job of enhancing your results too with Magic Editor a particular highlight.

It all comes together to mean that the Google Pixel 8 is easily one of the best Android phones around. It’s a great all-rounder that feels good in your hands, works well in every sense, and is enjoyable to use. Potentially best of all for those frustrated by some of the best phones, there’s an exceptional battery life of two days which is sure to be appreciated by many busy people.

The Google Pixel 8 is an excellent mid-range option. It’s the latest in the Google Pixel range with only the Pixel 8 Pro being superior. Lighter to carry and use though, the Pixel 8 will appeal to more people who simply want good value without missing out on key features. As you’d expect, Google knows how to get the most out of Android tech. If you want to keep up with technology without spending too much, check it out.

Editors' Recommendations