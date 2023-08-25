 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals: Get 1GB/s internet in your home

Lucas Coll
By

Fiber-optic technology is the future of the internet. These revolutionary new cables allow internet speeds of 100GB per second — that’s right, gigabytes. Of course that technology is out of the reach of most folks right now, but if Verizon has started laying fiber optic cables in your area, you could get up to 1GB/s speeds at home. You’ll have to see if fiber optic is available in your area first, then choose the plan that’s right for you. Below we’ve collected all of the Verizon Fios new customer deals available right now. Check out your options to figure out which speed to cost ratio is right for you.

Verizon Fios covers your home landline phone service, but if you’re specifically after a new mobile plan, then check out these cell phone plan deals once you’re finished here.

Gigabit Verizon Fios connection — $90 per month and free Disney+ for 6 months

When you buy Verizon’s 1GB connection, which has speeds up to 940Mbps, you’re not just getting the fastest internet Verizon Fios currently offers. Verizon will throw in some awesome free benefits with it. You get 2TB of Verizon Cloud Storage for free, a service that would normally cost $15 per month. You also get a $300 voucher for a Samsung soundbar, something to rival some of the best soundbar deals out there. You also get your choice of either a free year of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, or a free PS5 controller and headset. That’s a ton of perks on top of incredibly fast internet.

Related

500Mbps Verizon Fios connection — $70 per month

500Mbps isn’t the fastest connection possible anymore, but it’s plenty for most people. With 500Mbps you can have at least half a dozen devices working at the same time without noticing significant slowdowns. This is a great plan for people who work from home, or have large families who all like to stream their shows separately. When you sign up right now, you get to choose between some sweet benefits. You either get a full year of the Disney bundle for free, or a PS5 Pulse headset and DualSense controller.

300Mbps — $50 per month

This connection speed is for people who don’t put a massive load on their internet. It’s still plenty of bandwidth to stream shows, download large files, and browse the internet, but if you start streaming from two different devices at the same time, you might start to notice a slowdown. It’s still quite fast and usually enough to support a household of one or two people without any noticeable hiccups in service. This offer also comes with either a free year of the Disney bundle or a PS5 controller and headset.

Should you bundle internet and phone plans?

Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you’re wondering whether you should bundle your home internet, phone, and TV plans, then the short answer is yes — depending on your usage. There are almost always Verizon new customer deals to entice people looking to switch and save, too, so make sure you don’t sleep on those when shopping around for a new service provider. Verizon has one of the best fiber optic networks in America, but as of now, Fios is available only in certain places in the Eastern U.S. You can check out the up-to-date coverage list here .

Perhaps the biggest advantage of these cheap Verizon Fios deals is that you only pay for what you actually use. That means that if you use your home internet and landline phone a lot but don’t watch that much TV (or if you already have some streaming services you’re happy with), you won’t get stuck footing the bill for a big package full of stuff you don’t really need. Alternatively, if you’re one of many who has entirely ditched a traditional landline in favor of a cell phone plan, but you want to keep up with the latest in fiber optic internet and streaming technology, there’s a Fios package for that too.

When you sign up for Verizon Fios internet (assuming it’s offered in your area), you have the freedom to choose what extras you want to add. Note that Fios is first and foremost an internet service, so you’ll need to at least sign up for one of the 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or Gigabit plans. Verizon new customer deals often include faster speeds for the same price in select locations, and if that’s available to you, you’ll see it when selecting your plans. After choosing a Verizon Fios internet package, you’ll then have the option to add one of a variety of TV and landline phone service tiers, or forgo them altogether — it’s totally up to you. That lets you tailor your bundle to your needs and habits without paying for unwanted extras.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lucas Coll
Lucas Coll
Deals and News Writer
Lucas Coll has been a freelance writer for almost a decade and has penned articles on tech, video games, travel, cars, and…
The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for January 2023
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

For gamers who are on the hunt for Xbox Series X deals or Xbox Series S deals, patience is a necessity because it won't be easy to discover discounts for Microsoft's new consoles. The prices of the Series X and Series S consoles are even higher than their suggested retail prices from some retailers because there's high demand for them, in addition to dwindling stocks. Such supply-and-demand forces are also affecting gamers who are looking for PlayStation deals that involve the PlayStation 5. Officially, Microsoft and its authorized retailers sell Xbox Series X and Series S console at list prices -- $500 for the Series X and $300 for the Series S. That's a fact, but there's a twist. Since Microsoft launched the new video game consoles last November, shipments have usually sold out in minutes. Some believe the supply-and-demand imbalance may be easing because, in some cases, big-box retailers such as Best Buy and Target are able to keep the Series X and Series S in stock for a couple of hours. You can take your chances on finding a Series X or Series S console at list price today, but you'll be competing with multitudes of other buyers, many of whom set product availability alerts when the consoles are in stock. Stay vigilant, and you'll get your new console!
Best Xbox Series X and Series S deals
Xbox Series S Holiday Edition -- $240, was $299

Walmart has had the holiday version of the Xbox Series S on sale for over a month now. The only difference between the holiday version and the regular version is the pattern on the cardboard box it comes in, so this is the same essential console. The Xbox Series S is the little brother of the Series X. It's a bit less powerful and doesn't have a disc drive, but it's still a next-gen console that will help you play all the modern games you've been itching to try out. The holidays have been over for a long time now, so this deal will likely only last until Walmart runs out of stock. Grab it soon!

Read more
Upgrade your internet for 2023 with this Verizon Fios sign-up offer
Family using internet in the dining room

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.
Are you tired of slow and unreliable internet service, or are you just looking for a speed upgrade? If you’re ready to make this the year that brings your home network into the 2020s, Verizon Fios fiber-optic internet might be the perfect choice, and you can score some juicy sign-up bonuses right now. With lightning-fast speeds and a reputation for reliability, Fios has become a top pick for many internet users, and if you sign up before January 25, you can get a $200 gift card to GrubHub or DoorDash as well as a $300 discount on the Stream TV Soundbar. If you’re considering making the switch to Fios, keep reading to learn more about this fiber-optic internet service and how to get the most out of this limited-time New Year’s sign-up offer.

Verizon Fios is a fiber-optic internet service that delivers lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. You can also bundle Fios internet with television streaming and landline phone services, but the fiber-optic internet is the main reason you should consider taking the plunge. With Fios, you’ll be able to download and upload at lightning speeds, which is especially useful if you rely on the internet for work, streaming, or gaming. You’ll be able to enjoy a smooth and seamless experience without lag or buffering, but another one of the main benefits of Fios is its reliability. Fiber-optic cables are much less prone to interference and outages than traditional copper cables. That means that you’ll be able to enjoy a consistent and reliable connection at all times.

Read more
Verizon is offering some juicy bonuses to new Fios customers
verizon fios tv deal february

This content was produced in partnership with Verizon.
Thinking of giving fiber-optic internet a try? You need to check out Verizon Fios. Verizon may be one of the "big three" cellular network service providers, but they're much more than just a network operator. Today, Verizon also offers home internet, TV, and landline phone packages under the Fios banner, delivering these services over high-speed fiber-optic cables. Verizon is also offering some juicy bonuses right now for new customers who sign up for Fios internet service, so if it's

, now's a great time to give it a spin.

Read more