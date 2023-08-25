Fiber-optic technology is the future of the internet. These revolutionary new cables allow internet speeds of 100GB per second — that’s right, gigabytes. Of course that technology is out of the reach of most folks right now, but if Verizon has started laying fiber optic cables in your area, you could get up to 1GB/s speeds at home. You’ll have to see if fiber optic is available in your area first, then choose the plan that’s right for you. Below we’ve collected all of the Verizon Fios new customer deals available right now. Check out your options to figure out which speed to cost ratio is right for you.

Gigabit Verizon Fios connection — $90 per month and free Disney+ for 6 months

When you buy Verizon’s 1GB connection, which has speeds up to 940Mbps, you’re not just getting the fastest internet Verizon Fios currently offers. Verizon will throw in some awesome free benefits with it. You get 2TB of Verizon Cloud Storage for free, a service that would normally cost $15 per month. You also get a $300 voucher for a Samsung soundbar, something to rival some of the best soundbar deals out there. You also get your choice of either a free year of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, or a free PS5 controller and headset. That’s a ton of perks on top of incredibly fast internet.

500Mbps Verizon Fios connection — $70 per month

500Mbps isn’t the fastest connection possible anymore, but it’s plenty for most people. With 500Mbps you can have at least half a dozen devices working at the same time without noticing significant slowdowns. This is a great plan for people who work from home, or have large families who all like to stream their shows separately. When you sign up right now, you get to choose between some sweet benefits. You either get a full year of the Disney bundle for free, or a PS5 Pulse headset and DualSense controller.

300Mbps — $50 per month

This connection speed is for people who don’t put a massive load on their internet. It’s still plenty of bandwidth to stream shows, download large files, and browse the internet, but if you start streaming from two different devices at the same time, you might start to notice a slowdown. It’s still quite fast and usually enough to support a household of one or two people without any noticeable hiccups in service. This offer also comes with either a free year of the Disney bundle or a PS5 controller and headset.

Should you bundle internet and phone plans?

If you’re wondering whether you should bundle your home internet, phone, and TV plans, then the short answer is yes — depending on your usage. There are almost always Verizon new customer deals to entice people looking to switch and save, too, so make sure you don’t sleep on those when shopping around for a new service provider. Verizon has one of the best fiber optic networks in America, but as of now, Fios is available only in certain places in the Eastern U.S. You can check out the up-to-date coverage list here .

Perhaps the biggest advantage of these cheap Verizon Fios deals is that you only pay for what you actually use. That means that if you use your home internet and landline phone a lot but don’t watch that much TV (or if you already have some streaming services you’re happy with), you won’t get stuck footing the bill for a big package full of stuff you don’t really need. Alternatively, if you’re one of many who has entirely ditched a traditional landline in favor of a cell phone plan, but you want to keep up with the latest in fiber optic internet and streaming technology, there’s a Fios package for that too.

When you sign up for Verizon Fios internet (assuming it’s offered in your area), you have the freedom to choose what extras you want to add. Note that Fios is first and foremost an internet service, so you’ll need to at least sign up for one of the 300Mbps, 500Mbps, or Gigabit plans. Verizon new customer deals often include faster speeds for the same price in select locations, and if that’s available to you, you’ll see it when selecting your plans. After choosing a Verizon Fios internet package, you’ll then have the option to add one of a variety of TV and landline phone service tiers, or forgo them altogether — it’s totally up to you. That lets you tailor your bundle to your needs and habits without paying for unwanted extras.

