Any kitchen will benefit from the addition of an air fryer, as these cooking devices are able to create fried food with little to no oil. The best air fryers will also make it easier to prepare different kinds of dishes through helpful features and settings. There’s an overwhelming number of options in the market though, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up the top air fryer deals that are available online right now. Don’t hesitate with your purchase if something catches your eye, as the offer may no longer be available once you get back to it.

Today’s best air fryer deals

CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer — $30, was $80

The CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer features TurboCrisp technology that cooks up to 50% faster than traditional ovens, and a 1,300-watt heating system for cooking temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The air fryer is easy to operate with eight preset cook modes and one memory option that you can access on its digital touchscreen, and it’s also simple to clean as its basket is dishwasher-safe. The CRUX x Marshmello 3-quart digital air fryer also has a 60-minute automatic shut-off timer for your family’s safety.

Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer — $40, was $80

The Bella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer is equipped with a 1,500-watt heating system with an adjustable cooking temperature of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can adjust through its digital touchscreen that also offers several preset cook modes. The air fryer offers enough capacity to cook meals for about five to seven people, so it’s perfect for small families and intimate gatherings. TheBella Pro Series 6-quart digital air fryer also features a 60-minute automatic shut-off timer and a dishwasher-safe basket.

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart mini air fryer — $50, was $60

The Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart mini air fryer makes a run at the best air fryers under $100 as it offers four functions — air frying, broiling, roasting, and reheating — at an affordable price. The cooking device offers one-touch customizable programs for your favorite meals, and EvenCrisp technology that makes sure all side of food are cooked perfectly. The basket and tray of the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart mini air fryer are non-stick and dishwasher-safe, and it offers safety features like overheat protection and automatic shutdown.

Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer — $80, was $110

The Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer comes with a divided basket, so that you can cook up to two sets of ingredients at the same time. This will help you finish your meal preparations faster, especially if you’re going to maximize the air fryer’s capacity that can feed six to eight people. With its 1,700 watt system, the air fryer can reach temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and once you’re done you can pop in the cooking pan, basket divider, and crisping tray into the dishwasher.

Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer — $120, was $180

The dual flex basket of the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer will let you prepare two meals at a time, and with each of the two areas having their own cooking baskets, cyclonic fans, and rapid heaters, you can use them with different settings and timers. The 1,800-watt system will achieve a faster heat-up time to temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and will enable the device’s six built-in programs, namely air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate, that are accessible on its touchscreen.

Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven — $130, was $170

The Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart digital air fryer oven is 10 appliances in one device, with functions to air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, and rotisserie, as well as to cook pizza and bacon. The cooking appliance offers 1,500 watts of power, an easy-to-operate digital touchscreen where you can make all the necessary adjustments, and a 24-hour timer with an automatic shutdown feature for your safety.

Ninja Speedi 6-quart air fryer and rapid cooker — $130, was $200

The Ninja Speedi 6-quart air fryer and rapid cooker offers a total of 12 functions, separated into Air Fry mode and Rapid Cooker mode. With a capacity to cook a meal for a family of four, this device is perfect for small families, and with the Speedi Meals function, you can simple choose your base, vegetables, and protein, and throw them all in to end up with an entire meal in one pot. The Ninja Speedi 6-quart air fryer and rapid cooker’s pot and crisper tray are dishwasher-safe, so they’re very easy to clean.

Ninja Max XL 5.5-quart air fryer — $150, was $170

The Max Crisp technology of the Ninja Max XL air fryer delivers up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit of superheated air, which will quickly cook fried food with little to no oil. The 5.5-quart capacity of the air fryer will let you prepare full meals and snacks, though you can also use the device for air roasting, air broiling, baking, reheating, and dehydrating.

Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL 8-quart 12-in-1 air fryer — $220, was $250

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL 8-quart 12-in-1 air fryer is the ultimate cooking device for your kitchen, as it’s big enough to prepare meals for big families and nights with friends. The device’s TenderCrisp technology pressure cooks ingredients to lock in the moisture while ensuring crunchy exteriors, while its reversible rack will let you cook even more layers of ingredients at the same time. The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL 8-quart 12-in-1 air fryer can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, sous vide, and keep warm, and it can also make yogurt.

How do I choose the right air fryer?

With the rising popularity of air fryers, the variety of models on the market has grown to the point that choosing the best model for your needs can be confusing. The primary considerations in shopping for an air fryer are capacity, controls, added air frying features, and additional cooking functions.

In general, you’ll find air fryer baskets that range from about 3 quarts to 6 quarts. Smaller models are fine for a single person or a couple, or if you want to heat some wings and fries. If you’re going to be preparing dishes and full meals for a family with an air fryer, however, even if only once in a while, buy a larger model.

Air fryers with manual controls usually have two settings: Cooking temperature and cooking time. As long as you know the desired settings, turn the dials to the proper temperature and time and let it cook. Digital air fryers are usually easy to use, but they are more complicated than manual models. If the fryer you’re looking at also roasts, bakes, broils, dehydrates, and more, chances are it will have a digital control panel, often with several presets for various cooking modes or types of food. Taking a little time to read the manual can open up a wide range of cooking possibilities.

Single-purpose air fryers do one type of cooking: air frying. A multifunction air fryer is redundant if you already have a countertop full of other appliances, including a toaster, convection oven, and perhaps an indoor grill. If counter space is at a premium in your kitchen, a multifunction model is a smart buy because one appliance can serve several purposes. One common and desirable feature of air fryers is the ability to crisp the outside of food. Typically crisping is the last step in the air frying process and may require a separate add-on component. Because traditional deep-fried foods usually have crispy exteriors, an air fryer with a crisping function isn’t considered a multifunctional cooker. It’s just a complete air fryer.

As mentioned above, you can spend from $50 to $200 or more on air fryers. Larger models with digital controls and multiple cooking functions cost more than smaller air fryers with manual controls solely for air frying time and temperature.

Is air frying the same as convection cooking?

Air fryers have become so popular in the past few years you wouldn’t be alone in thinking it’s a new cooking technology. The core technology for air frying has been used in cooking for more than 70 years. It was and still is called convection cooking. Air fryers and convection ovens cook food by using fans to circulate hot air.

While the underlying technology is identical, the implementation differs. For example, a simple air fryer usually resembles a squat cylinder. Convection ovens generally have a rectangular shape with a door that opens in the front to reveal one or more removable trays. Food cooked in a conventional air fryer sits on a rack on the bottom of a removable basket. You put food on trays or shelves to cook in convection ovens.

Convection ovens generally have a larger capacity than air fryers, so the ovens can hold more food to cook simultaneously. Because air fryers don’t have to fill as much space with hot moving air, air fryers usually cook food faster than convection ovens. Often, air fryers are louder than convection ovens because they use fans to circulate hot air around the cooking area.

You can find multifunction cookers that claim to be both air fryers and convection ovens. Based on the size and shape, you can tell which of the two variations on the same device more closely resembles. Both forms often have settings for baking, roasting, broiling, and dehydrating food, but at heart, they’re either an air fryer or a convection oven.

