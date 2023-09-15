 Skip to main content
Best Vitamix deals: Save hundreds on commercial grade blenders

Vitamix is a premium brand name when it comes to blenders. It offers some serious blending options and it always seems to place a model on our list of the best blenders. This may make it seem like deals on Vitamix blenders would be hard to come by, but right now there are some massive discounts taking place at Vitamix. Whether you are a fitness nut, a couch potato looking to clean up your diet, or a chef with some commercial blending needs, we’ve rounded up the best Vitamix deals taking place right now, as well as all of the information you need to decide which model is right for you.

Vitamix TurboBlend 3-speed blender — $200, was $400

The Vitamix TurboBlend 3-speed blender against a white background.
Vitamix

The Vitamix TurboBlend offers three speed controls with Low, Medium, and High settings. This allows you to create a range of textures, and a Pulse feature provides a quick burst of power for chopping ingredients. This is a good blender for making smoothies, soups, ice cream, and nutty butters with ease. It comes with Vitamix’s standard 5-year warranty, though the laser-cut, stainless steel cutting blades are made to last. This blender also comes with a cookbook to help you get started with some blending recipes.

Vitamix E320 blender with personal cup adapter — $300, was $595

The Vitamix E320 blender and accessories against a white background.
Vitamix

With the Vitamix E320 blender you can refine every texture you blend, from chunky salsas to smooth purées. A Pulse feature provides a burst of power to chop ingredients and knead dough, among other things. An included tamper allows you to press thick and frozen mixtures toward the blades without having to stop and scrape the sides of the container, and the Vitamix E320 even comes with a free blender spatula and a free shaker bottle. Two 20-ounce blending cups with a personal cup adapter are also part of the package, and make it easy to blend in the container and take it with you.

Vitamix 7500 blender — $300, was $560

The Vitamix 7500 blender against a white background.
Vitamix

The Vitamix 7500 is a G-Series blender that comes with a 64-ounce low-profile container. This makes it easy to process large batches while still keeping the blender’s profile small enough to fit under most kitchen cabinets. The 64-ounce container is perfect for family meals and for entertaining guests. The blender itself offers ten variable speeds that allow you to refine the texture of everything you blend with culinary precision. This allows you to make a number of things with the Vitamix 7500, from smoothies to chunky soups.

Vitamix V1200 Super Pack — $330, was $670

The Vitamix V1200 blender and Super Pack accessories against a white background.
Vitamix

With the Vitamix V1200 Super Pack you not only get a premium blender with a 10-year warranty, but also a variety of useful accessories. These include a 20-ounce Self-Detect blending cup, an 8-ounce Self-Detect blending bowl, a tamper holder, an S2 low-profile tamper, and an under blade scraper. The blender offers variable speed controls that will help you make salsas, smoothies, and soups, and the V1200 is the perfect blender for entertaining guests, as it can handle anything from appetizers to desserts.

Vitamix A3500 blender with stainless steel container — $650, was $730

The Vitamix A3500 blender against a white background.
Vitamix

With the A3500 you’re getting one of Vitamix’s most feature-packed blenders. It has five different program settings that allow for walk-away convenience and consistent results. It has touchscreen controls that give the it a sleek silhouette and makes for easy cleaning. It has built-in wireless connectivity and a programmable timer that helps avoid over-processing and -under-processing your custom recipes. The Vitamix A3500 is versatile, durable, and cleans up easily, making it the perfect option for anyone who demands a lot of use from their blender.

