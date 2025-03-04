New iPad Air launch live blog: everything you need to know about Apple’s new tablet

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple’s hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Pre-orders are already open, with the iPad Air available in stores from March 12. We’ll be posting everything you need to know about the new iPad Air, and reactions to the latest Apple slate, right here.

Live Last updated March 04, 2025 8:25 AM