New iPad Air launch live blog: everything you need to know about Apple’s new tablet

Welcome to our new iPad Air launch live blog. Apple has announced the new iPad Air with M3 chip, along with an update to the entry-level iPad.

The new iPad Air comes as somewhat of a surprise, arriving a day before Apple’s hosts a launch event where we expect to see the new MacBook Air announced.

Pre-orders are already open, with the iPad Air available in stores from March 12. We’ll be posting everything you need to know about the new iPad Air, and reactions to the latest Apple slate, right here.

LiveLast updated March 04, 2025 8:25 AM
    How thin will the iPhone 17 Air be? A new report might have the answer
    The Action button on the iPhone 16.

    Since the first whispers of the Apple iPhone 17 Air floated across our desks, we've been on the hunt for more information. Just how exactly does the rumored ultra-thin iPhone fit into the company's existing lineup? Recent information suggests it might be a way to test the public reception of a slimmer phone before the launch of Apple's folding phone, and now we have an idea of exactly how thin the iPhone 17 Air is meant to be.

    The iPhone 17 Air could be as slim as 5.5mm, according to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo. Mark Gurman corroborates this theory in his Power On! newsletter, stating that the iPhone 17 Air is a step toward making the chassis as thin as possible. Even if the iPhone 17 Air is in no way related to the rumored foldable, though, it's still going to leave other devices in the dust. Right now, the iPhone 6 holds the record for Apple's thinnest model at 6.9mm, so the iPhone 17 Air will be a major reduction in size.

    The 2025 iPad Air may get a two-generation performance boost
    A person holding the iPad Air (2024) and taking a photo.

    Did you get the iPad Air (2024), or are you waiting for a newer model to be released? If you’re in the latter group, we have some exciting news for you.

    According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next iPad Air could be launched with an M4 chip as early as this spring. If this information is accurate, it's significant, as the current model features the M2 chip. This suggests Apple is skipping the M3 chip for its colorful mid-priced tablet.

    Lenovo’s new Android tablet looks like a great iPad Air alternative
    Lenovo 2025 tablets announced at CES.

    Lenovo has just unveiled a new lineup of tablets at CES 2025. The Android-based Yoga Tab Plus, Lenovo Idea Tab Pro, and Lenovo Tab are aimed at competing with Apple's iPad lineup. To that end, all of these tablets will be offered at competitive prices.

    The Yoga Tab Plus is the most interesting of the bunch and, at least on paper, looks like a really strong iPad Air 2024 competitor.

