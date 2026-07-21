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After flips and foldables, Motorola drops a tablet stuffed with nine JBL speakers, and I need to hear it

The Moto Pad 70 Groove is looking to make your portable speaker redundant

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Moto Pad 70 Groove
Motorola

Motorola’s next device appears determined to bring audio hardware for the rest of the room to watch along. It recently unveiled a powerful new Edge phone, and now, the Moto Pad 70 Groove will launch on July 31 with a nine-unit JBL speaker system capable of delivering up to 48 watts of output. The company has confirmed that the audio-focused tablet will pair those speakers with a 12.1-inch display and a sizable battery designed for long streaming sessions. But we still have no official word on its pricing and global availability.

Nine speakers give this tablet a unique purpose

Moto Pad 70 Groove
Motorola

The unusual sound system contains four tweeters, three woofers, and two passive radiators. JBL handled the audio tuning, while Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio complete the package. It also supports 7.2-channel surround sound, which makes it a solid entertainment machine.

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A rotating ring on the rear doubles as a stand, allowing the tablet to sit in portrait or landscape orientation. Motorola has also placed dedicated volume controls on the back, and the device can operate as a Bluetooth speaker for music playing from a phone. Those additions could make the Pad 70 Groove particularly useful around the house. It could sit on a kitchen counter for recipes and podcasts, handle films without immediately demanding headphones, or provide music without requiring a separate portable speaker.

The rest of it isn’t bad either

Moto Pad 70 Groove
Motorola

Motorola has confirmed a 12.1-inch “2.5K” panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It reaches up to 800 nits in High Brightness Mode and supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, making the device sound purpose-built for video rather than another generic Android slate with louder branding.

A 10,200mAh battery sits inside, with Motorola claiming up to 15 hours of video playback. The company will include a 68W charger. Going by its name, it is also a part of the Pad 70 series, and we did cover the Pad 70 Pro in the past. Performance and price will ultimately decide whether this is a good tablet. But the bigger doubt is if it will be released outside of India.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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