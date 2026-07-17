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Red Magic’s iPad mini-sized OLED gaming tablet with liquid cooling goes global

The Astra 2 brings Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power and active cooling to a 9-inch tablet

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Red Magic Astra 2 gaming tablet front and back
Red Magic

Red Magic has officially confirmed the global launch details for the Astra 2 gaming tablet. The device previously launched in China as the Red Magic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro and will reach international markets later this summer.

Early Bird vouchers will become available in mid-August, followed by priority access and the wider global sale in late August through Red Magic’s website and selected retailers.

What does the Red Magic Astra 2 have to offer?

The Astra 2 starts at $699 or €699 and will be sold in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations. Its 9.06-inch OLED display places it much closer in size to an iPad mini than the larger 11-inch and 13-inch tablets that dominate the market. The smaller footprint is a proven design for gaming, as it makes the tablet easier to hold during longer sessions.

Redmagic Gaming Tablet 5 Pro Design
RedMagic / Weibo

For context, the current iPad mini starts at $599, only $100 less than the Astra 2. Apple’s next compact tablet is rumored to gain an OLED display but remain limited to 60Hz. Red Magic’s panel offers a 2.4K resolution, a 185Hz refresh rate, and an insane 2,000Hz touch-sampling rate, making it much better suited to fast-paced games.

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Performance comes from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with Red Magic’s RedCore R4 gaming chip. An 8,300mAh battery handles power, and the global model supports 75W fast charging and offers two USB-C ports for convenience. Other features include stereo speakers and Red Magic OS 11.5 based on Android 16.

Cooling remains the main attraction

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Red Magic

Cooling is one of the Astra 2’s defining features. The tablet comes with “AquaCore Cooling System 2.0,” which uses a combination of liquid cooling, liquid metal, an upgraded vapor chamber, and software-based thermal management to maintain performance during long gaming sessions.

Early Bird buyers will receive an 80W charger and a Red Magic keychain. Exact sale dates, regional pricing, and finish options will be announced closer to launch.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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