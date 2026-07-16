Samsung’s next iPad Pro rival just leaked with a faster chip and a stubborn notch

Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android tablet has just leaked with a massive footprint and a design that seems unchanged from its predecessor. CAD renders of the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra were shared by OnLeaks and Smartphone Checker, which showcase the device from every angle. Its design appears virtually identical to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, complete with the same shallow display notch, dual rear cameras, magnetic S Pen charging strip, and keyboard connector.

Samsung apparently found nothing worth moving

The leaked tablet measures 326.34 x 208.46 x 5.12mm. Rounded to one decimal place, those are the exact dimensions Samsung lists for the Tab S11 Ultra. The unchanged footprint also points toward another 14.6-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. But sticking to the design of the older model also brings some drawbacks.

Many disliked the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra’s notch, calling it distracting on an otherwise gorgeous screen. And unfortunately, these renders show the familiar central cutout housing a single selfie camera once again. The two isolated camera rings on the rear remain in their existing positions as well. CAD renders reliably reveal dimensions and component placement, but they aren’t always accurate with materials, final colors, and finer details. So the final look of the Galaxy Tab S12 series is still unknown.

The upgrades live inside

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is rumored to use MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 processor. References connecting Samsung’s upcoming tablets with the chip’s MT6993 model number were previously found inside the company’s AI Core app. The 3nm processor should deliver a healthy performance jump over the Dimensity 9400+ powering the Tab S11 Ultra.

Other reported specifications include at least 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, quad speakers, IP68 protection, and an included S Pen. Android 17 and One UI 9 are expected on the software side. The same 11,600mAh capacity and 45W charging found in the current model is expected to make a return this year, with an announcement reportedly being set in September.