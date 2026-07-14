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Huawei’s MatePad Air finally comes out of China and it makes the iPad Air feel inadequate

Huawei just showed what “Air” should include

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Huawei MatePad Air being used with a stylus
Huawei

Apple’s iPad Air remains one of the easiest tablets to recommend, largely thanks to its powerful M4 processor and excellent app ecosystem. Huawei’s latest MatePad Air has now left China, and its hardware makes Apple’s mid-range tablet look surprisingly under-equipped in some areas.

The 2026 Huawei MatePad Air will go on sale in select global markets on August 1. Prices start at 849 euros for an 8GB and 256GB model with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard included. A PaperMatte version with either the keyboard or M-Pencil Pro costs 899 euros, while the 12GB model reaches 999 euros. This arrives just days after Huawei unveiled the MatePad Pro.

A lightweight design. Minimalist architecture. Meet the all-new #HUAWEIMatePad Air, built for those who value both self-expression and efficiency. #FreshAirYourSpark pic.twitter.com/caQtgvEO6n

— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) July 14, 2026

This is the display the iPad Air should have

Huawei has equipped the 12-inch tablet with a 2800 x 1840 OLED screen offering a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, P3 color coverage, and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The optional PaperMatte finish uses nano-level etching to reduce glare and create a more paper-like writing surface.

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In comparison, Apple’s current M4 iPad Air still uses a 60Hz IPS LCD. Its 11-inch model reaches 500 nits, while the 13-inch version tops out at 600 nits. OLED, ProMotion, and nano-texture glass remain reserved for the far more expensive iPad Pro. So whenever you scroll, play a game at high fps, or watch a movie, the difference in experience will be quite noticeable. This is one of its most frustrating compromises.

Huawei MatePad Air arrives in three bright color options
Huawei

Measuring just 5.3mm thick, it is also one of the thinnest tablet in the market, beating even the iPad Air.

Huawei also remembered the battery and accessories

The MatePad Air measures just 5.3mm thick and weighs 509 grams. Inside sits a 10,100mAh battery with 66W charging, rated for up to 16 hours of local video playback. Huawei has also fitted six speakers, Wi-Fi 7, a 12MP front camera, and a 50MP rear camera.

Its M-Pencil Pro supports presentation controls and an air-mouse mode, while Huawei Notes offers transcription, handwriting cleanup, and AI tutoring tools. WPS Office, floating windows, and support for up to three simultaneous apps are also included for productivity workflows. Some AI and software features vary by region or require paid services.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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