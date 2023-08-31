 Skip to main content
Nintendo Switch deals: Don’t pay full price!

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming consoles. This can sometimes make it difficult to find Nintendo Switch deals, as such popular pieces of tech don’t often see discounts. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to save. There are several discounts taking place on several different Nintendo Switch models, and there’s even some savings to be had on a few of the best Nintendo Switch games. Whether you’re looking for a Switch console or some games for your current one, we’ve rounded up all of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can shop right now.

Nintendo Switch OLED (refurbished) — $300, was $350

Nintendo Switch OLED.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a slight upgrade over the original Nintendo Switch. It comes with a 7-inch OLED screen, which is important if you’re looking to get the best image quality possible out of your console. OLED produces a lifelike image with vivid colors and deep contrast, and it could even make the switch a better experience for playing handheld if you don’t also have an OLED TV. This Nintendo Switch OLED model comes refurbished and certified by Geek Squad, which means you can purchase knowing you’re getting a Switch OLED that’s been checked to work properly.

Nintendo Switch (refurbished) — $270, was $300

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w: Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Nintendo

While the Nintendo Switch has been around for some time now, it hasn’t needed any tweaking to offer a fun gaming experience. It delivers the top notch adventures that Nintendo has long been known for, and it packages it into a console that you can connect directly to your TV or take with you just about anywhere. When it’s connected to the TV, you can hop on the couch and enjoy an epic adventure with one of the best TVs, and when you want to game on the go, the Switch delivers with its 6.2-inch touchscreen display. You can even link it with up to seven other Switch consoles for multiplayer fun on the go. This Switch is refurbished and Geek Squad certified, so you can purchase knowing it’s been inspected to work properly.

Nintendo Switch Lite (refurbished) — $180, was $200

Several Nintendo Switch Lite models against a white background.
Nintendo

There are several Nintendo Switch models on the market now, with the Nintendo Switch Lite offering some old school-style handheld gameplay. If you’re uncertain which model will best suit your Nintendo needs, you can read more about them in our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison. But if you know what you’re looking for and something small and portable is it, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the Switch for you. This is a turquoise-colored refurbished model, and it comes with Geek Squad-certified refurbishing. This is also a good console for taking on the best single-player Nintendo Switch games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — $50, was $70

Link overlooks Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom key art.
Nintendo

Any new Legend of Zelda game is going to make headlines, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been one of the most popular games since it was released. This is the newest installment of the Legend of Zelda series, and it sees Link adventuring through the lands and skies of Hyrule. This is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so if you have your eye on an epic Zelda adventure, you may want to give that title a go as well if you haven’t already.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — $49, was $60

Mario Kart racing.
Nintendo / Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is Nintendo’s most recent installment of its classic racing game. It stars everyone’s favorite Nintendo characters and allows you to play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer. It features revised battle modes on new and returning battle courses, and is just as fun as a single-player game as it is racing against your friends. This game is also good for kids, as it has a new Smart Steering feature that makes driving and staying on the track easy and much more fun for novice players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons — $49, was $60

Gameplay action from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers an island full of possibilities. You can escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore. The Animal Crossing series has long been a fan favorite, and with New Horizons you can enjoy Nintendo’s take on simulation games. You’ll get to know the residents of your island quickly, as well as learn how to garden, fish, decorate, and even hunt for fossils. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can create your own personal getaway and customize everything about it.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — $49, was $60

The full roster of fighters for Super Smash Bros Melee.
Nintendo

Nintendo fighting action is back with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Much like Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features a huge lineup of Nintendo characters to choose from. Instead of racing, however, they’ll be meeting for combat. This game is another in a series that both improves upon and maintains the nostalgia of earlier editions. New fighters are joined by combined rosters of every past Super Smash Bros. game, and you can play locally, online, in TV mode, in tabletop mode, and in handheld mode.

