Picking a console is a big decision. They’re not cheap, so unless gaming is your passion, you probably don’t want to spend the cash to grab all three of the major ones. That’s why we’ve collected the best prices on every version of the three major consoles. Below you’ll find Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals (on all the various versions). We’ve listed the best prices at the major retailers, and any deals we could find among them. Once you’ve grabbed your console, check out the best video games deals to go along with them.

Xbox Series S deals — starting at $280

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it’s not quite as fast. But if you’re not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you’ll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S’s inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don’t even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn’t be an issue. If you’re alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console’s memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It’s quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

Xbox Series X deals — starting at $499

The Xbox Series X is all about power. It’s a great way to get into games with demanding graphics without shelling out thousands of dollars in gaming PC deals. The Series X has super fast load times, the ability to play in 8K, and double the internal storage. If you only settle for the best, you’ll have to spring for the Series X. It’s become much more available since its initial launch, but it doesn’t often get deals like the Series S does.

PlayStation 5 with disc drive — $60 off Final Fantasy XVI Bundle

The PlayStation 5 is a lot easier to get than it was back when it first launched. If you’re a Sony fan, this is the only option right now. Sony has upgraded the power in the PS5 significantly. While the PS4 could also run games in 4K and HDR, the PS5 practically requires it thanks to the gorgeous games in its library. Some of the biggest tech advances for the PS5 is the haptic feedback in the controller. This lets you slowly pull down on the trigger, and will give you resistance when things in the game are extra hard to pull. If you’re a Final Fantasy fan, the PS5 and FFXVI bundle is currently on sale for $60 off.

PlayStation 5 Digital Version — starting at $399

Like Microsoft, Sony released two versions of the PlayStation 5, one with a disc drive and one without. If you’re fine with downloading all of your games, the discless version will be fine for you. You’ll have access to the same library of games and the same powerful internals. Since most games these days require large downloads even when you own the disc, the difference isn’t too major.

Nintendo Switch OLED — starting at $310

The Nintendo Switch, in many ways, is the ultimate handheld gaming device. Everything Nintendo has released since the Gameboy has culminated here. That makes it even more exciting when they commit some serious recourses to making the mobile aspect as good as it can be. For instance, adding an OLED screen. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an obvious upgrade that will be most exciting for people who like to game on the go. If you don’t own an OLED TV already, you might find yourself playing it in handheld mode just for the gorgeous visuals. When comparing the Switch OLED versus the standard Switch, the only real difference is the screen and a slight memory upgrade.

Nintendo Switch — starting at $291

If you’re on this page then you know what the Nintendo Switch is and you know why you want one. To help convince you, here’s a list of some games you can only play if you buy a Switch: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, Bayonetta 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and many more. After you buy the console, review our full list of the best Nintendo Switch games while you wait for it to be delivered to your house.

Nintendo Switch Lite — starting at $192

The biggest advantage of the Nintendo Switch Lite is its price. That’s not a knock on the console — this is an article about deals, after all. It’s just that the Switch Lite can’t be plugged into your TV, so you can only play it in handheld mode. If that’s what you were planning on doing anyway, consider the buying OLED Switch instead. The screen is a serious upgrade when you compare all of the Switch versions. But if you just want a casual gaming device that will let you play all your favorite Nintendo exclusives, this is by far the easiest and cheapest option.

Editors' Recommendations