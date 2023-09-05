 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best gaming console deals: cheapest prices on PS5, Xbox S and X and Switch

Kelly Kaliszewski
By

Picking a console is a big decision. They’re not cheap, so unless gaming is your passion, you probably don’t want to spend the cash to grab all three of the major ones. That’s why we’ve collected the best prices on every version of the three major consoles. Below you’ll find Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals (on all the various versions). We’ve listed the best prices at the major retailers, and any deals we could find among them. Once you’ve grabbed your console, check out the best video games deals to go along with them.

Xbox Series S deals — starting at $280

The Xbox Series S console on its side with controller.
Microsoft

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it’s not quite as fast. But if you’re not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you’ll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S’s inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don’t even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn’t be an issue. If you’re alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console’s memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It’s quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

Xbox Series X deals —  starting at $499

A black Xbox Series X and controller against a black background.
Microsoft

The Xbox Series X is all about power. It’s a great way to get into games with demanding graphics without shelling out thousands of dollars in gaming PC deals. The Series X has super fast load times, the ability to play in 8K, and double the internal storage. If you only settle for the best, you’ll have to spring for the Series X. It’s become much more available since its initial launch, but it doesn’t often get deals like the Series S does.

Related

PlayStation 5 with disc drive — $60 off Final Fantasy XVI Bundle

Playstation 5 with disk drive
Sony

The PlayStation 5 is a lot easier to get than it was back when it first launched. If you’re a Sony fan, this is the only option right now. Sony has upgraded the power in the PS5 significantly. While the PS4 could also run games in 4K and HDR, the PS5 practically requires it thanks to the gorgeous games in its library. Some of the biggest tech advances for the PS5 is the haptic feedback in the controller. This lets you slowly pull down on the trigger, and will give you resistance when things in the game are extra hard to pull. If you’re a Final Fantasy fan, the PS5 and FFXVI bundle is currently on sale for $60 off.

PlayStation 5 Digital Version — starting at $399

Playstation 5 Digital Edition
Sony

Like Microsoft, Sony released two versions of the PlayStation 5, one with a disc drive and one without. If you’re fine with downloading all of your games, the discless version will be fine for you. You’ll have access to the same library of games and the same powerful internals. Since most games these days require large downloads even when you own the disc, the difference isn’t too major.

Nintendo Switch OLED — starting at $310

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch, in many ways, is the ultimate handheld gaming device. Everything Nintendo has released since the Gameboy has culminated here. That makes it even more exciting when they commit some serious recourses to making the mobile aspect as good as it can be. For instance, adding an OLED screen. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an obvious upgrade that will be most exciting for people who like to game on the go. If you don’t own an OLED TV already, you might find yourself playing it in handheld mode just for the gorgeous visuals. When comparing the Switch OLED versus the standard Switch, the only real difference is the screen and a slight memory upgrade.

Nintendo Switch — starting at $291

Two people playing a Nintendo Switch that is propped up on a table.
Nintendo

If you’re on this page then you know what the Nintendo Switch is and you know why you want one. To help convince you, here’s a list of some games you can only play if you buy a Switch: Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Odyssey, Bayonetta 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and many more. After you buy the console, review our full list of the best Nintendo Switch games while you wait for it to be delivered to your house.

Nintendo Switch Lite — starting at $192

New blue Nintendo Switch Lite.
Nintendo

The biggest advantage of the Nintendo Switch Lite is its price. That’s not a knock on the console — this is an article about deals, after all. It’s just that the Switch Lite can’t be plugged into your TV, so you can only play it in handheld mode. If that’s what you were planning on doing anyway, consider the buying OLED Switch instead. The screen is a serious upgrade when you compare all of the Switch versions. But if you just want a casual gaming device that will let you play all your favorite Nintendo exclusives, this is by far the easiest and cheapest option.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Kaliszewski
Kelly Kaliszewski
Content Writer
Kelly's work has appeared in blogs and on websites. She enjoys writing about all things kitchen and food. When she's not…
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Razer, HP and more
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

It's not hard to find laptop deals online, but gamers shouldn't settle for anything less than a gaming laptop. These machines usually don't come cheap though, so to help you enjoy some savings with your purchase, we've rounded up some of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop right now. You'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's no telling when their prices will return to normal.
Dell G16 -- $900, was $1,250

The Dell G16 may be a cheap gaming laptop, but it still offers decent performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that's recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and a 16.0-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay.

Read more
Best Alienware Deals: Cheap gaming PCs, gaming laptops & accessories
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

There are no ifs ands or buts about it, if you're looking for top notch gaming PC deals on powerful hardware so you can play some of the hottest titles on high to ultra settings, one of the best places to look is Alienware -- Dell's strong-armed-PC brand. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian's head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don't come cheap, but fortunately, there are some deals, discounts, and offers usually available to get you the best-of-the-best, for less. Take these gaming laptop deals, for instance, which include a bevy of offers from brands like Razer, Alienware, and more. Now's a good time to mention some excellent monitor deals, or general gaming deals, if you're looking for those, too. Of course, right about now we're realizing just how many deals there are to sift through. To help you out, here's our roundup of the best Alienware deals, specifically, that you can shop right now
Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW720M) -- $130, was $150

Why Buy:

Read more
Best Samsung phone deals: Save on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4
The screens on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When it comes to Android, Samsung phones offer some of the best and most cohesive experiences, with well-designed devices that push the boundaries of style. If you don't care about all of that and just want a reliable, well-designed phone, well Samsung has you covered there too. Some of the best phone deals, in general, include Samsung handsets, like the Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Fold series. But if you're looking for a solid mix of just Samsung gear, you'll need a better guide, and this is that guide. We've put together all of the best Samsung phone deals, scouring the interwebs for the absolute best of the best offers. If you're ready to upgrade your phone or need to replace a broken one, you've come to the right place.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G -- $349, was $450

If you're not into premium flagships, which is to say top-of-the-line phones, then this little stunner will serve you well. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with beautiful color and clarity and a nearly edge-less design. But it's also powerful with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB total, thanks to the MicroSD slot. It has an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM, and delivers 5G wireless speeds. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that will get you through your entire day and then some under regular use. Did we mention the intelligent camera that combines an ultra-wide 12MP, 64MP standard, and 5MP depth cameras for excellent shots out in the field? Oh, and right now, it's available at an incredible price.

Read more