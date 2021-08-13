Best PS5 game deals for August 2021

The PlayStation 5 is finally here, offering lightning-fast loading speeds and significant visual enhancements, and if you’re among the lucky ones who already own the next-generation console, you should always keep an eye out for PS5 game deals. The PlayStation 5 is among the hottest items that you can find in retailers’ gaming deals, followed by PS5 game sales, as you don’t want to keep such a powerful machine idle. They don’t appear as often as discounts for PlayStation 4 games, so if you see PS5 game deals for titles that you like, don’t hesitate to take advantage of them.

Most of the PlayStation deals that you see will involve the PlayStation 4, as well as its games and accessories. PlayStation 5 owners should be patient in looking for PS5 game deals — they’re few, but they’re certainly out there somewhere. The PlayStation 4 dominated the gaming industry with its long list of top-quality exclusives, and Sony will be working to make sure that this trend continues with the PlayStation 5. Whenever there are PS5 game sales, take the opportunity to start building what may be history’s best gaming library in the making.

Today’s best PS5 game deals

The PlayStation 5 library isn’t as expansive as that of the PlayStation 4 because the console has just been launched. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t get to enjoy the PlayStation 5, especially since you can enjoy savings by buying from PS5 game deals. Digital Trends has rolled out a list of the best PS5 games, and if you see these titles under PS5 game sales, you should purchase them right away. It’s fine to end up with a backlog of games if you bought them all below full price, as there’s no telling when they’ll be offered with discounts again.

What are the best PS5 games?

The PlayStation 5 is still relatively young compared to previous-generation consoles, but you’ll be surprised with the diversity of genres when you take a look at PS5 game deals. Additionally, console owners who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service will gain access to the PS Plus Collection, which includes some of the best PS4 games. You didn’t buy the PlayStation 5 to play games made for the previous generation, though, so if you see PS5 game sales for the following titles, it’s highly recommended that you snap them up as fast as you can.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest entry in the long-running franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is Ubisoft’s most ambitious attempt yet, set in a 9th-century open world that’s daunting at first because of the sheer number of things that you can do. Control Eivor, who helms a group of Vikings in expanding their new home of Ravensthorpe in Anglo-Saxon England from a small village to a thriving community. The combat system is a further improvement from recent Assassin’s Creed games, completely capturing the ruthlessness of Eivor’s clan of warriors. Lead raids, devastate your enemies, and improve your settlement in a game that will see you log 60 hours to complete the campaign and more than 100 hours if you want to explore everything that the game has to offer.

Demon’s Souls

PlayStation 4 classics such as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trace their roots back to 2009’s Demon’s Souls, which is now in the hands of a new generation of gamers with a remake for the PlayStation 5. The challenging/frustrating level of difficulty that has made “Souls-like” games so popular is retained in the new Demon’s Souls, but with additional items, weapons, and armor to switch things up from the original. The enemies are vicious, the levels are unforgiving, and the boss fights are exhausting, so you’ll likely see the iconic You Died screen an unpleasant number of times. Finally breaking through is a glorious feeling, though, and that’s going to keep you hooked to Demon’s Souls.

Returnal

In Returnal, players take control of Selene, an astronaut who crash lands on the planet Atropos. The third-person sci-fi shooter plunges you into a loop that brings you back to your ship whenever Selene dies, with most gear removed. There are some skills that you permanently gain, though, as well as paths to succeeding areas after you clear boss fights. The influence of Demon’s Souls is also seen in Returnal‘s difficulty, but the fast-paced game beautifully takes advantage of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller with haptic feedback that simulates different situations, different firing modes controlled by how far you press the adaptive triggers, and helpful clues from the built-in speakers. All of these work together within a haunting story that will keep you fighting to get Selene to the end.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, brings the superhero’s webs to the PlayStation 5. The action-adventure title retains the fast-paced core gameplay of its predecessor, but you’ll get to enjoy the new abilities of Miles Morales’ version of the wall-crawler. It’s a much shorter game, but it if you missed swinging around the skyscrapers of New York City, you’ll get to do more of that in addition to continuing the story with a fresh set of eyes. If you haven’t played the first game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition includes the remastered version of Spider-Man, so you can enjoy both games on the PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

While Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales took advantage of the DualSense controller, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the first game to showcase the true potential of the PlayStation 5, using the console’s solid-state drive for virtually no loading times in a visual spectacle. The 3D platformer brings back the titular characters, while introducing Rivet, a mirror version of Ratchet who you’ll control in just about every other level. They share an explosive and creative arsenal of weapons, including the Topiary Sprinkler, which transforms enemies into shrubs, and the the new and improved RYNO-8, which summons items from other Sony games. Playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart feels like taking part in a blockbuster movie, with all the action that you can handle combined with the classic humor that has made the series into a beloved one among PlayStation fans.

