Best PS5 game deals for August 2021

By

The PlayStation 5 is finally here, offering lightning-fast loading speeds and significant visual enhancements, and if you’re among the lucky ones who already own the next-generation console, you should always keep an eye out for PS5 game deals. The PlayStation 5 is among the hottest items that you can find in retailers’ gaming deals, followed by PS5 game sales, as you don’t want to keep such a powerful machine idle. They don’t appear as often as discounts for PlayStation 4 games, so if you see PS5 game deals for titles that you like, don’t hesitate to take advantage of them.

Most of the PlayStation deals that you see will involve the PlayStation 4, as well as its games and accessories. PlayStation 5 owners should be patient in looking for PS5 game deals — they’re few, but they’re certainly out there somewhere. The PlayStation 4 dominated the gaming industry with its long list of top-quality exclusives, and Sony will be working to make sure that this trend continues with the PlayStation 5. Whenever there are PS5 game sales, take the opportunity to start building what may be history’s best gaming library in the making.

Today’s best PS5 game deals

The PlayStation 5 library isn’t as expansive as that of the PlayStation 4 because the console has just been launched. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t get to enjoy the PlayStation 5, especially since you can enjoy savings by buying from PS5 game deals. Digital Trends has rolled out a list of the best PS5 games, and if you see these titles under PS5 game sales, you should purchase them right away. It’s fine to end up with a backlog of games if you bought them all below full price, as there’s no telling when they’ll be offered with discounts again.

Returnal (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
Take on evolving challenges with every rebirth in the game's procedural world. Search through the landscape of an ancient civilization in search of an escape, while fighting for survival.
Buy at Amazon

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

$20 $40
Follow the story of Geralt of Rivia across the base game and both expansion packs. Eliminate creatures that threaten society using a wide arsenal of weapons and gear.
Buy at Best Buy

Scarlet Nexus (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

$46 $60
Use psycho-kinetic abilities to lift, break, and throw pieces of your environment against deranged mutants that fell from the sky. Explore and protect a futuristic Japanese landscape.
Buy at Amazon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PlayStation 5)

$30 $50
Play both Overcooked games remastered in stunning 4K, with the additional option of online multiplayer with voice chat. New levels and chefs have also been added.
Buy at Amazon

The Nioh Collection (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
This collection includes Nioh and Nioh 2, both remastered and enhanced for the PlayStation 5, plus all six major expansions. Master the way of the samurai, then unleash your inner darkness.
Buy at Amazon

Godfall (PlayStation 5)

$40 $70
Master five weapon classes, learn new skills, unlock legendary equipment, and challenge a mad god in this looter-slasher action RPG. Test yourself or fight alongside friends in co-op play.
Buy at Amazon

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (PlayStation 5)

$39 $100
The Mamba Forever Edition of the latest release in the NBA 2K series includes 100,000 Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM points, MyTEAM packs, digital items for MyPLAYER, and more bonuses.
Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls (PlayStation 5)

$50 $70
This remake of the PlayStation 3 classic brings you back to Boletaria, where you will face unspeakable creatures in brutal challenges as you unravel the mysteries of the kingdom.
Buy at Walmart

Balan Wonderworld (PlayStation 5)

$20 $60
Use the powers granted by more than 80 different costumes as you explore 12 stages. Play with a friend in local co-op mode to combine the abilities of two different costumes and unlock more paths.
Buy at Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 (PlayStation 5)

$42 $50
Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk in the fully remastered versions of two classic games. Pull off insane stunts and score massive points, and even go head-to-head in local two-player modes.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil Village (PlayStation 5)

$49 $60
Take on the role of Ethan Winters following the events of Resident Evil 7, in a first-person action-horror game where you meet familiar faces and new creatures in the series.
Buy at Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PlayStation 5)

$40 $60
Explore hand-crafted worlds with Sackboy's variety of moves and gadgets, which you'll have to maximize as you face thrilling challenges and fierce enemies.
Buy at Walmart

NBA 2K21 (PlayStation 5)

$20 $70
The latest entry in the NBA 2K series features next-level visuals, smoother controls, and tougher competition. Try MyCAREER mode, where you embark on a journey to the spotlights of the NBA.
Buy at Amazon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PlayStation 5)

$49 $60
Discover the truth behind the betrayal against Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo. Switch between 19 jobs as you use the battlefield in dynamic RPG combat.
Buy at Amazon

What are the best PS5 games?

The PlayStation 5 is still relatively young compared to previous-generation consoles, but you’ll be surprised with the diversity of genres when you take a look at PS5 game deals. Additionally, console owners who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service will gain access to the PS Plus Collection, which includes some of the best PS4 games. You didn’t buy the PlayStation 5 to play games made for the previous generation, though, so if you see PS5 game sales for the following titles, it’s highly recommended that you snap them up as fast as you can.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Eivor of Assassin's Creed Valhalla in battle.

The latest entry in the long-running franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is Ubisoft’s most ambitious attempt yet, set in a 9th-century open world that’s daunting at first because of the sheer number of things that you can do. Control Eivor, who helms a group of Vikings in expanding their new home of Ravensthorpe in Anglo-Saxon England from a small village to a thriving community. The combat system is a further improvement from recent Assassin’s Creed games, completely capturing the ruthlessness of Eivor’s clan of warriors. Lead raids, devastate your enemies, and improve your settlement in a game that will see you log 60 hours to complete the campaign and more than 100 hours if you want to explore everything that the game has to offer.

Demon’s Souls

The protagonist of Demon's Souls fighting against the Vanguard demon.

PlayStation 4 classics such as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trace their roots back to 2009’s Demon’s Souls, which is now in the hands of a new generation of gamers with a remake for the PlayStation 5. The challenging/frustrating level of difficulty that has made “Souls-like” games so popular is retained in the new Demon’s Souls, but with additional items, weapons, and armor to switch things up from the original. The enemies are vicious, the levels are unforgiving, and the boss fights are exhausting, so you’ll likely see the iconic You Died screen an unpleasant number of times. Finally breaking through is a glorious feeling, though, and that’s going to keep you hooked to Demon’s Souls.

Returnal

Selene, the protagonist of Returnal, shooting at purple alien parasites.

In Returnal, players take control of Selene, an astronaut who crash lands on the planet Atropos. The third-person sci-fi shooter plunges you into a loop that brings you back to your ship whenever Selene dies, with most gear removed. There are some skills that you permanently gain, though, as well as paths to succeeding areas after you clear boss fights. The influence of Demon’s Souls is also seen in Returnal‘s difficulty, but the fast-paced game beautifully takes advantage of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller with haptic feedback that simulates different situations, different firing modes controlled by how far you press the adaptive triggers, and helpful clues from the built-in speakers. All of these work together within a haunting story that will keep you fighting to get Selene to the end.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Miles Morales in Spider-Man outfit fending off crime.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4, brings the superhero’s webs to the PlayStation 5. The action-adventure title retains the fast-paced core gameplay of its predecessor, but you’ll get to enjoy the new abilities of Miles Morales’ version of the wall-crawler. It’s a much shorter game, but it if you missed swinging around the skyscrapers of New York City, you’ll get to do more of that in addition to continuing the story with a fresh set of eyes. If you haven’t played the first game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition includes the remastered version of Spider-Man, so you can enjoy both games on the PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet tethers through a portal in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

While Returnal and Spider-Man: Miles Morales took advantage of the DualSense controller, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the first game to showcase the true potential of the PlayStation 5, using the console’s solid-state drive for virtually no loading times in a visual spectacle. The 3D platformer brings back the titular characters, while introducing Rivet, a mirror version of Ratchet who you’ll control in just about every other level. They share an explosive and creative arsenal of weapons, including the Topiary Sprinkler, which transforms enemies into shrubs, and the the new and improved RYNO-8, which summons items from other Sony games. Playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart feels like taking part in a blockbuster movie, with all the action that you can handle combined with the classic humor that has made the series into a beloved one among PlayStation fans.

