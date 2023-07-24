Cosplay is something that you will find at almost every comic book convention across the world. But since San Diego Comic-Con is among the biggest conventions, it tends to a draw large number of fans who show up dressed as their favorite characters. Skill levels can vary from cosplay experts to first-time cosplayers who just want to experience the joy of dressing up in costume among a like-minded crowd. After all, how many times do you get a chance to become your favorite heroes and villains outside of Halloween?

Recommended Videos

As we did for last year’s Comic-Con, Digital Trends walked the floor of SDCC and asked a select group of cosplayers to let us share their craft with you. There were so many fans in costume that it was simply not possible to see every single cosplay at Comic-Con. But we did the best we could, and these are our picks for the best cosplays of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Wonder Woman

Sometimes the classics are the best. This fan came to Comic-Con as the Lynda Carter Wonder Woman from the ’70s TV series.

The Ash Up

Have you ever noticed that the lead characters of Pokémon and Evil Dead/Army of Darkness share the same first name? At least one fan at Comic-Con did, and that’s why he created this mash-up (or “Ash up,” as he described it) of Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum and Evil Dead‘s Ashley J. Williams. When it comes to Deadites and pocket monsters, he’s gotta catch ’em all!

Articuno

This young woman told us that she was dressed as Articuno, one of the bird-like creatures from Pokémon.

Na’vi Warrior

We’re not sure if this fan is dressed as a specific Na’vi character from Avatar: The Way of Water. But this costume is a triumph of body paint and makeup.

Reva Sevander

This character, Reva Sevander, hails from the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries that streamed on Disney+ last year.

Tomax and Xamot

Meet the guys who put the evil in evil twins: Tomax and Xamot from G.I. Joe! Or more accurately, Xamot and Tomax, since Xamot is the one who has the scar on his cheek.

Darth Talon

Darth Talon may have been wiped out of Star Wars continuity when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, but at least one fan came dressed as this distinctive villain.

Darth Nihilus

From the video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords comes the terrifying visage of Darth Nihilus. I love that design.

21 and 24

To celebrate the premiere of The Venture Bros. animated movie, two fans came as The Monarch’s loyal henchmen, 21 and 24. However, they have a few demands before they go into battle again.

Sybill Trelawney and Mad-Eye Moody

This cosplaying couple came to Comic-Con as two of Harry Potter‘s professors: Sybill Trelawney and Mad-Eye Moody.

The Batman Family

Robin, Batgirl, and Batman. We’re assuming their costumes were partially inspired by the Batman: Arkham games.

Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy

“Ice to meet you!” This Mr. Freeze cosplayer actually said that, which confirms our suspicion that he and his partner in the Poison Ivy costume were inspired by Batman Forever.

Firestar

Meet Spider-Man’s most amazing friend: Firestar! While Firestar is currently a member of the X-Men in the comics, this fan picked her original costume from the ’80s animated series, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends.

Spotted on Twitter

We didn’t get to see these costumes in person at Comic-Con, but we still wanted to share them here.

Some great classic cosplays this year! Hard to choose a favorite. I wonder if these two went more obscure so as not to promote struck work? Well done. #SDCC #SAGAFTRA #cosplay pic.twitter.com/V9NNn5EMtW — Daniel Noa (@DanielNoa5) July 23, 2023

Editors' Recommendations