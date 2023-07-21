 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

The 7 best San Diego Comic-Cons, ranked

Blair Marnell
By
A banner for "San Diego Comic-Con."
This story is part of our complete Comic-Con coverage

On Thursday, July 20, the annual Comic-Con International will return to San Diego for another round of the biggest comic convention in North America. Because of the respective actors’ and writers’ strikes, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con won’t have the star power of years past. But it remains the premiere destination for fans of all stripes, and there are still some great panels awaiting you.

Recommended Videos

For the moment, we’re going to focus on the past. Comic-Con had a modest beginning in 1970 when the first-ever Golden State Comic Con attracted 300 fans to the U.S. Grant Hotel. Attendance rose steadily over the years, and the renamed San Diego Comic-Con kept expanding in size until it became an event unto itself. In the present, Comic-Con takes over a good deal of San Diego’s Gaslamp District during the show, and it just keeps getting bigger.

Below you’ll find our picks for the seven best San Diego Comic-Cons of all time. I was there for all but one of our selections, so I can offer some additional insight into what it was like to watch Comic-Con evolve into what it is today.

Related

7. San Diego Comic-Con 1977

A Carl Barks oil painting of Donald Duck and his nephews, with their Uncle Scrooge.
Disney/Carl Barks Estate

In one of the last Comic-Cons held at the El Cortez Hotel, the convention reached a new height with over 4,000 attendees. And the featured guest list included some of the all-time greats including Jack Kirby, the co-creator of many Marvel heroes, C.C. Beck, the creator of Shazam/Captain Marvel, Starship Troopers novelist Robert A. Heinlein, legendary Mad cartoonist Harvey Kurtzman, DC’s most celebrated war comics artist, Joe Kubert, and more.

This was also a convention that featured Carl Barks, the artist and writer whose comics fleshed out Disney’s ducks by giving Donald Duck and his nephews high adventure tales. Barks also created their Uncle Scrooge and all of the citizens of Duckburg which provided the inspiration for both incarnations of Disney’s Ducktales. Additionally, Barks’ talent extended to his fine art skills, and his oil paintings of the Disney ducks helped make his first appearance at Comic-Con into one of the highlights of the show.

6. San Diego Comic-Con 2004

An illustration of Hellboy.
Mike Mignola

2004 was the first year of Hall H, the most famous (or infamous) room at the San Diego Convention Center. But in its first year, Hall H wasn’t a platform for movies and TV shows. Instead, it allowed the dealer’s room to expand to the length of the entire convention center. And that was just a prelude for what it became.

Featured guests that year included Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, The Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder, Watchmen co-creator Dave Gibbons, and DC scribe Geoff Johns.

5. San Diego Comic-Con 1987

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford in Star Wars.

This Comic-Con happens to be the first one that I went to, so it does hold personal significance to me. It also had a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Star Wars, complete with a screening of the film, in a time long before we knew the prequels were actually coming.

At this point in its history, Comic-Con was still held at the old San Diego Convention Center, which is now called San Diego Concourse. It was truly a different era for the con because comic book guests were still the primary focus and you could do it all in a single day if you didn’t feel like sticking around all four days.

4. San Diego Comic-Con 1992

Keanu Reeves and Gary Oldman in Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Columbia Pictures

What could bring out director Francis Ford Coppola to Comic-Con a decade before Hollywood invaded San Diego? Bram Stoker’s Dracula, of course. It was one of the big panels at the con, but far from the only one.

This was also the year that Image Comics was founded, and Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, Erik Larsen, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Whilce Portacio, and Jim Valentino came in like rock stars for their first San Diego Comic-Con under their own banner.

This was also the year that Comic-Con threw Jack Kirby a 75th birthday party. He passed away two years later.

3. San Diego Comic-Con 2010

The cast of The Avengers and Joss Whedon at Comic-Con 2015.
Screen Rant

In the Hall H era, few moments are bigger than the time that Marvel said “Avengers Assemble!” Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon was announced as the director of The Avengers, and he was joined on stage by Robert Downey Jr., Clark Gregg, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and Kevin Feige for one of the most famous Hall H photo ops of all-time.

Feige had brought Marvel Studios to Comic-Con before, but this was the start of Marvel’s semi-annual tradition of bringing out its biggest stars for surprise appearances.

2. San Diego Comic-Con 2002

The cast of Terminator 3.
Warner Bros. Pictures

I was there the year that Comic-Con officially “went Hollywood.” There was a rumor that Arnold Schwarzenegger would appear at the panel for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and the future governor of California did not disappoint us. At that point in time, Comic-Con didn’t typically land A-list guests on the level of Schwarzenegger. But in the wake of the success of Spider-Man and The Lord of the Rings, Comic-Con 2002 attracted Hobbit actors Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Elijah Wood, as well as James Cameron, Bryan Singer, Ben Affleck, Lucy Liu, and more.

It was clearly a turning point for the convention and the moment when Comic-Con became the go-to destination for comic book movie fans.

1. San Diego Comic-Con 2015

Marvel isn’t the only company with some legendary Hall H moments. In 2015, during the run-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Lucasfilm brought out director J.J. Abrams, original trilogy actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher, as well as the new generation of stars: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver, and Domhnall Gleeson.

If that wasn’t enough, Lucasfilm debuted a behind-the-scenes video from the film, and at the conclusion of the panel, the entire audience was invited to attend a Star Wars music concert. Comic-Con just doesn’t get any bigger than that.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Where to watch San Diego Comic-Con 2023
A banner for "San Diego Comic-Con."

The middle of July is an exciting time to be a fan of all things nerd culture. Summer blockbuster season is in full swing, and there are often new game and TV releases to anticipate as well. This month also brings San Diego Comic-Con with it, and the many teasers and announcements that are likely to drop there.

If you're someone who loves all things fandom, you're likely looking forward to everything that will be teased at this weekend's convention, and you may even be looking for the best way to catch all of that live.
Can you watch San Diego Comic-Con 2023 online?
Obviously, the best way to experience Comic-Con is to be there in person, living it up in Hall H with all the creators and celebrities who often stop by the venue. If you can't make that work, though, the next best thing for many would be to watch some sort of live stream of the panels as they take place.

Read more
10 best San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panels to go to
Harley Quinn from the Max original animated series.

Even before SAG-AFTRA sent the actors on strike, San Diego Comic-Con was lacking the star power of previous years. Marvel Studios and DC Studios are skipping this year's convention, leaving the San Diego Convention Center's infamous Hall H vacant during long stretches of the con. In a normal year, there would be Hall H panels from start to finish across all four days of the convention. But since other major studios are avoiding Comic-Con this year as well, there just wasn't enough to fill those gaps.

Having said that, there are still a lot of great panels at Comic-Con that are going forward regardless of the actors' and writers' strikes. And to help you make your plans for SDCC 2023, we've assembled our picks for the 10 best San Diego Comic-Con 2023 panels. Note that we're starting with panels on Thursday, July 20, and ending with panels on Saturday, July 22. There are panels on Sunday, July 23, but none that fall within our selections.
Max Original Animation

Read more
Harrison Ford’s 7 best movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score
A man points a gun in Blade Runner.

Few movie stars have received as much acclaim, attention, or adoration as Harrison Ford. The legendary actor’s roles in not just one but several beloved film franchises have turned him into one of the most iconic stars in the history of Hollywood. To his credit, Ford hasn’t just rested on his various sci-fi and fantasy laurels, either. Over the course of his career, he’s padded out his filmography with roles in some of the most seminal dramas, romantic comedies, and blockbusters of all time.

With Ford’s supposedly final outing as Indiana Jones currently playing in theaters, now seems like as good a time as any to see what Rotten Tomatoes claims are his seven best movies. Before we begin, though, it’s worth noting that Ford’s three highest-rated scripted films on RT are Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, and American Graffiti. While all of those films are undeniably great, too, they aren’t necessarily showcases of Ford’s talent and star power. So, with the actual purposes of this list in mind, we’ve chosen not to include them.

Read more