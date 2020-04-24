How to watch The Avengers movies in order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reigns supreme as one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises — and the Avengers are its premier superhero team.

The big-screen saga of “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” (as they’re known in the comics world) dates all the way back to 2008’s Iron Man, which had Nick Fury first bring up the possibility of an “Avenger Initiative” to Iron Man himself, Tony Stark. Since then, the Avengers have periodically assembled to battle (in the words of the team’s creators, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) “the foes no single superhero can withstand.”

If you’re interested in getting reacquainted with Marvel’s famous superhero team, you’re in luck: All of the Avengers’ greatest battles (both together and as solo acts) are currently available on the Disney+ streaming service or via on-demand viewing. There’s no better time for an Avengers movie marathon, so here are all the films you’ll want to include, listed in order of when they’re set in the overall MCU timeline (not their release date). Take note, however, that the descriptions of each film might contain some spoilers.

Captain America: The First Avenger

As World War II rages on, Steve Rogers volunteers for an experimental procedure intended to turn him into a powerful super-soldier. The experiment is a success, and he’s dubbed “Captain America.” His adventures pit him against the Nazis and Hydra, a secret organization developing powerful weapons that utilize an artifact known as The Tesseract. After a mission sends him into the Arctic Ocean with an airplane full of explosives, Captain America is found 70 years later, thawed out, and given the chance to become a hero again.

Iron Man

Tony Stark is a brilliant, billionaire engineer whose privileged life is upended when he’s kidnapped by a terrorist organization while overseas. In order to escape, he develops a high-tech armored suit and becomes a one-man army — then decides that the hero life isn’t all that bad. While struggling to keep his connection to his armored alter ego a secret, Stark is forced to fend off challenges both at home and abroad. Just as he’s settling into his new life as Iron Man, Stark is approached by the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Nick Fury, and asked to join something called “The Avenger Initiative.”

Iron Man 2

Tony Stark does battle with a pair of competitors — one a professional rival and the other a personal foe on a mission of revenge — in this sequel to Iron Man. Along with offering a new chapter in Stark’s story, the film introduces several new, important characters to the MCU, including S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (and his future Avengers teammate) Natasha Romanoff, better known as Black Widow. As the dust finally settles, a new character enters the MCU when SHIELD discovers a strange hammer in a New Mexico desert.

The Incredible Hulk

When scientist Bruce Banner attempts to replicate the experiment that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America, he’s exposed to a powerful dose of radiation that has a very different effect: It turns him into a powerful, raging behemoth dubbed “The Hulk.” Banner eventually goes into hiding when he begins to control his transformation, but in the film’s closing moments, we learn that Tony Stark is putting a team together and needs to find Banner.

Thor

The hot-headed prince of the alien kingdom of Asgard, Thor finds himself banished to Earth after disobeying his father, Odin. Meanwhile, his diabolical half-brother Loki enacts a scheme to keep him there and take the throne. After redeeming himself and recovering his powerful hammer, Mjölnir, Thor returns home. Meanwhile, Nick Fury reveals that S.H.I.E.L.D. is experimenting with The Tesseract (last seen in Captain America: The First Avengers), and the powerful artifact is also on Loki’s radar.

The Avengers

Nick Fury finally assembles The Avengers after Loki infiltrates S.H.I.E.L.D.’s laboratory and steals the Tesseract, hoping to open a portal for an alien armada to invade Earth. Bruce Banner, Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Thor team up with S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Black Widow and Hawkeye to stop Loki and the alien army, and a massive battle ensues throughout Manhattan. In the aftermath, the Tesseract is sent to Asgard, and the armada’s leader is revealed to be Thanos.

Iron Man 3

Suffering post-traumatic stress from the events of The Avengers, Tony gets caught up in an escalating conflict with the enigmatic terrorist known as The Mandarin. His feud puts everyone around him in danger, and leaves him battered and isolated in a remote part of the country where he’s pursued by sinister, super-powered operatives.

Thor: The Dark World

An ancient conflict re-ignites as the Asgardians and the Dark Elves both find themselves in pursuit of the powerful, mysterious weapon known as Aether. Thor is forced to enlist the help of Loki in order to defeat the Dark Elves’ leader, Malekith. By the film’s end, many of the powerful artifacts introduced in the MCU have a new name: Infinity Stones.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

S.H.I.E.L.D. has been infiltrated by Hydra, the evil organization from Captain America: The First Avenger, and the trio of Captain America, Nick Fury, and Black Widow are framed as enemies of the state. Their efforts to expose the vast conspiracy are assisted by former Air Force rescue pilot Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) and his high-tech wings. Their investigation reveals that Captain America’s old friend, Bucky Barnes, is alive — but he’s been brainwashed and transformed into the assassin known as Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

With the Avengers reunited and their reputations restored, the team is in action once again. After raiding a Hydra facility and freeing the powerful twins Pietro and Wanda Maximoff (better known as Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch), however, their efforts to study Loki’s staff result in the creation of Ultron, an artificial intelligence that tries to destroy humanity. During their battle with Ultron, the team creates the sentient android Vision, allies with the Maximoff siblings, and nearly destroys an entire country. The aftermath leaves the Avengers fractured, with several members departing the team and a new roster of heroes left to train by the remaining teammates. Meanwhile, Thanos decides to finally take action in his quest to acquire the Infinity Stones.

Captain America: Civil War

The events of Avengers: Age of Ultron create a schism in the team, and a terrorist attack that kills the leader of Wakanda only heightens tensions. Iron Man and Captain America find themselves on opposite sides when it comes to how the two heroes view the role of the Avengers, and Captain America and his supporters quickly find themselves warring with their former teammates. The film introduces several key characters to the MCU, including Spider-Man and T’Challa (aka Black Panther), while also bringing solo superhero Ant-Man into the action.

Doctor Strange

While he isn’t an Avenger, Doctor Strange and his first solo adventure play a big role in the events to come for the superhero team. The film follows arrogant neurosurgeon Stephen Strange as he becomes the world’s new “Sorcerer Supreme” and thwarts an invasion from an alternate dimension with the help of a powerful artifact — one that is later revealed to be another Infinity Stone.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor finds himself stuck on a far-off planet after the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, exiled there by Hela, his long-lost sister. Forced to compete as a gladiator on the planet, his path eventually crosses with both Hulk and Loki, as well as Valkyrie, another Asgardian. After escaping the planet and rescuing Asgard from Hela in an appropriately epic form, the heroes’ celebration is cut short when they encounter Thanos’ massive warship.

Avengers: Infinity War

The cosmic conqueror Thanos finally brings his quest for the Infinity Stones to Earth, and the Avengers must unite every hero in the universe — and a few villains, too — in order to stop him. But even the combined might of all the aforementioned characters and the various other MCU heroes who join them might not be enough to stop Thanos from collecting the Infinity Stones and seeing his terrible plan through to its cataclysmic end.

Avengers: Endgame

The biggest Avengers movie to date, Avengers: Endgame picks up where Infinity War left off, and finds the remaining heroes of the MCU struggling to make a new life for themselves after Thanos’ actions in the previous film. In order to bring their fallen comrades back, the surviving Avengers and their allies must embark on a dangerous mission that could endanger the fabric of reality — but if successful, could reverse all the damage done by Thanos. Boasting one of the biggest battle scenes of any MCU movie and some of the most cheer-worthy moments in the entire franchise so far, Endgame is the culmination of the entire Avengers saga.

