The best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now

For decades, horror movies have been scaring us silly. From apocalyptic scenarios to frightening monsters, silent scares, psychological torment, and edge-of-your-seat suspense, they come in all shapes in sizes.

If you’re looking to enjoy an intense fright night, check out these great horror movies that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video today, featuring everything from the walking dead to vampires and troubling twists and turns, from as early as the 1920s to present day.

Marking the feature film directorial debut for Ari Aster, the gruesome and terrifying story follows a deceased 13-year-old girl, her seemingly malevolent spirit, and the potential that a history of mental illness has led to family members dying in gruesome ways. With all of the expected elements of a good horror movie, from apparitions to demonic possessions and levitation, it’ll satisfy your need for some scares.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Stars: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Gabriel Byrne

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 127 minutes

It’s the zombie apocalypse, and passengers on a train to Busan are trapped as the walking dead seek out human flesh to feast on. Set in South Korea, the plot centers around Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a workaholic divorced father traveling with his young daughter who meets a diverse set of other passengers on the train, including a selfish COO, cheerleader, and homeless stowaway. When a woman who is infected boards the train, it becomes a do-or-die fight to survive.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Stars: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong-seok, Jung Yu-mi

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

A pagan cult is at the center of this horrifying film about a group of friends who travel to Sweden to attend a festival that only comes around every 90 years but get more than they bargained for upon arrival. The tone is immediately set when they discover the tortuous and disturbing commune is involved in human sacrifice and purging evil. It’s unsettling, but if you’re into that kind of thing, it’s the perfect flick to watch. A co-production between the U.S. and Sweden, it’s offered in English language.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Stars: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper

Director: Ari Aster

Rating: R

Runtime: 148 minutes

One of the more recent films on this list, it’s filmed in black and white and uniquely in an almost square 1.19:1 aspect ratio to set the historical scene. The setting is the late 19th century and a storm strands two lighthouse keepers on a remote island. As they try and survive without going insane and killing one another, they experience vivid and frightening visions and reveal purported secrets. Writer Robert Eggers has said that his brother, who co-wrote the film with him, originally wanted to make the movie a contemporary take on Edgar Allan Poe’s The Light-House but it then evolved into something completely different and utterly terrifying.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

Director: Robert Eggers

Rating: 14A

Runtime: 109 minutes

The scene is an island. After being shipwrecked, a man meets a big game hunter who he soon discovers loves to play a sinister game where he hunts other humans and displays their severed heads as trophies. Adapted from the 1924 short story of the same name written by Richard Connell and just an hour-long, it was interestingly made by a team that worked on the film King Kong, starred some of the same actors, and was filmed on the same set at nights.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Stars: Joal McCrea, Fay Wray, Leslie Banks, Robert Armstrong

Director: Irving Pichel, Ernest B. Schoedsack

Rating: PG

Runtime: 62 minutes

In a post-apocalyptic world following the launch of a chemical weapon attack by the government, groups of survivors choose to follow their own paths to survival. Each group is very different from the next and they all have themes, from the Gamblers to the Playboys. The Domestics choose to live and survive without inciting violence. At the heart of the story are Markus and Nina, a Domestics couple relying on one another to stay safe, despite planning a divorce before the world as they knew it met its dire end.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi

Stars: Tyler Hoechlin, Kate Bosworth

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Mandatory viewing for any horror fan, and one of the best horror and, more specifically, zombie movies ever made, the film follows seven people stuck in a rural farmhouse trying to fend off undead corpses desperate to feed on their flesh. Despite a small budget, it performed incredibly well at the box office. The film has since become a cult classic and has been analyzed for not only its cinematic quality but also interpreted as a piece of social commentary.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Judith O’Dea, Duane Jones, Marilyn Eastman, Karl Hardman, Judith Ridley, Keith Wayne

Director: George A. Romero

Rating: R

Runtime: 96 minutes

Dubbed an unauthorized production of Bram Stoker’s work and originally called Nosferatu, a Symphony of Horror (Nosferatu, eine Symphonie des Grauens), the silent German Expressionist film was about a vampire named Count Orlok who takes a special interest in his estate agent and, more importantly, his wife. Despite Stoker’s heirs having filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the film given its striking similarities to Dracula, and a court ordering all copies to be destroyed, some copies managed to survive. It is now described as being “based on Dracula by Bram Stoker.”

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Stars: Max Schrek, Gustav von Wangenheim, Greta Schroder

Director: F.W. Murnau

Rating: PG

Runtime: 94 minutes

A woman is pregnant but fears that an evil cult is after her unborn child to use in their satanic rituals. As Rosemary continues to see a doctor to which she was referred by strange new neighbours, she can’t help but shake the feeling that something is off and becomes increasingly paranoid about it. Replacing blood and gore with psychological turmoil, this iconic film, which has been deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, was released during the time of women’s liberation.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Drama, Horror

Stars: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, Sidney Blackmer

Director: Roman Polanski

Rating: 18+

Runtime: 136 minutes

Despite not having any dialogue, this film was a critical box office success. The world has come to an end and a terrifying creature with an acute sense of hearing attacks and kills if you make a single sound. A family is managing to survive thanks, in large part, to their ability to communicate via sign language. But when their baby is born, they must find new ways to survive amidst seemingly impossible challenges. While there isn’t a ton of blood and gore, it’s intense all the way through.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Suspense

Stars: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Director: John Krasinski

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

A silent film, it’s one of many that tells the story of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, all based on the 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson and the 1887 stage play by Thomas Russell Sullivan. As the well-known story goes, a doctor conducts experiments trying to separate what he believes to be dual personalities found in every human. But things go awry, resulting in him flipping back and forth between his own good and evil sides.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Stars: John Barrymore, Martha Mansfield, Charles W. Lane, Nita Naldi

Director: John S. Robertson

Rating: G

Runtime: 79 minutes

When a group of college students set out to a cabin in the woods for some R&R, they get more than they bargained for. It seems there are evil technicians in an underground lab watching them, feeding them drugs to monitor their reactions, and looking on as monsters and zombies attack them. While the plot sounds like something out of a low-budget B-list indie horror flick, the film, which was produced and written by Joss Whedon, was well received by critics and audiences, alike.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

Director: Drew Goddard

Rating: 18A

Runtime: 95 minutes

More horror-adjacent than horror-proper, this film combines typical horror movie tropes with comedic elements. As a nerdy young man navigates through the zombie apocalypse just trying to survive, he comes across three strangers with whom he takes a road trip as they seek out a safe haven together. With a cameo by Bill Murray as himself and a hilarious running joke about all the rules for surviving a zombie apocalypse, like “avoid strip clubs” and “check the back seat,” you’ll laugh more than be startled with this film. But if you’re looking to compromise with someone who isn’t into traditionally scary bumps-in-the-night-type horror flicks, this is a good alternative to consider.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Rating: 18A

Runtime: 88 minutes

