The best reality shows on Netflix streaming right now (August 2024)

Who doesn’t love a good guilty pleasure now and then? Let’s be honest: reality shows often have little substance but high entertainment value. Unscripted in nature (at least purportedly so), reality shows feature cast members of all kinds, young and old, quirky and fun. The best reality shows transcend the usual drama to offer unique twists that keep you wanting more after every episode.
Yes, some of the best reality shows on Netflix have silly aspects to them, too. They make you want to run and call your friends or join a social media chat group to spill your thoughts about what just happened. But the most entertaining ones add extra flavor, and maybe even contain some thought-provoking elements.
The Circle (2020)
Described as Catfish meets Big Brother, players in The Circle are in separate apartments where they chat with one another using a large monitor and voice assistant called “Circle.” Fans watch as players audibly dictate their messages, emojis and all, and interact with one another in groups or one-on-one. All they share is a profile with basic information and a single pic. The twist: some people are presenting as who they are and others are “catfishing,” pretending to be someone else. As the competition proceeds, popular players are voted in as “influencers” (or strategically downvoted since they’re viewed as threats) and one person is voted out until only the last five remain. They cast their final rankings as if in Black Mirror‘s Nosedive episode, then meet in person for a reveal of the winner.
Yes, at times The Circle can seem downright boring and monotonous. But once you get into a season and invested in the players and everything going on, you can’t turn it off. What’s more, unlike other competition shows where backstabbing is par for the course, the players on The Circle tend to be supportive of one another instead. It’s all about being liked, right? People who would never likely become friends outside of the game form tight bonds. Some share hardships and personal struggles. It’s refreshing to see a game with young players that highlights the “don’t judge a book by its cover” premise. It’s also tons of fun to see older men playing younger woman, women playing as their husbands or fathers, even once a young man fooling everyone into thinking he was a middle-aged mom. There have even been two Spice Girls (yes, the real ones) playing as a young male author, and in the latest season, an AI computer programmed to converse as a young male.
Love Is Blind (2020)
The unconventional dating show that took the streaming world by storm, Love is Blind has singles “meet” in pods where they can have conversations with one another but never see each other in person. They are encouraged not to discuss physical appearance, but to work on building emotional connections. If they decide they have found a soulmate, in a completely backward twist, they can propose then finally meet in person. From there, they begin a whirlwind engagement with a vacation, then living in a shared apartment back home where they plan their pending nuptials.
It all culminates in a final episode each season where couples who make it that far walk down the aisle and either say “I do” or “I don’t.” The experiment has worked with nine successful marriages through the six seasons to date. But there have also been several failed marriages and relationships. There’s plenty of drama to keep you entertained, but also heartwarming stories of people who have found their special someone “sight unseen,” as the show’s tagline reads. Love is Blind is the kind of show that will make you rush to text friends after watching a batch of episodes to hash out the most unbelievably shocking moments.
Squid Game: The Challenge (2023)
Developed following the tremendous success of the Korean drama Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge is a British reality show that isn’t as ominous as the violent and murderous show, but does challenge players to make tough decisions. Some of the same childhood games that appear in the series are replicated for the show (yes, that includes Red Light, Green Light), along with some new ones: think an oversized version of Battleship. While players aren’t actually killed when they’re eliminated, they fight to the paintball-like “death” for the grand prize of $4.56 million, the largest-ever single cash prize in the history of reality TV.
The first season introduced a mix of personalities with players you want to root for and others you can’t wait to see eliminated. The rounds are savage, some people being eliminated abruptly, others the result of someone else’s doing and not their own mistake. A complex social experiment, Squid Game: The Challenge teaches a lot about the human condition. A second season is in the works.
The Great British Bake Off (2017)
Also called The Great British Baking Show, this British series has been going strong since 2010. Amateur bakers gather to compete in challenges, hoping to impress the celebrity judges with their skills. Each week has a different theme and three challenges: there’s a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a showstopper. As the bakers furiously work to complete their delectable desserts, the hosts and judges observe and deliver colorful commentary. At the end of each episode, one baker is sent home until the last one standing is crowned the champion.
The series has gone through several hosts and celebrity judges over the last almost 25 years. But The Great British Bake Off remains innovative, tasking competitors with creating desserts with which they may not have had previous experience. They’re usually given minimal instructions for the technical bake, providing an opportunity to really show off their intuition and baking talents. The show is inspiring and filled with personality as competitors include everyone from young men with talents for baking to grandmas who are finally showing off their decades of home cooking experience outside of their own kitchens. In the latest season, fan favorites Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as judges.
Love on the Spectrum (2022)
I promise this will be one of the most uplifting shows you have ever watched. A reality dating series like no other, Love on the Spectrum originally hails from Australia. But following the original version’s success on Netflix, an American version was launched as well. The focus is on singles who are on the autism spectrum. While they have trouble in social situations and connecting with others, they seek companionship just like anyone else. Show creator and executive producer Cian O’Clery meets with these singles to help them find love. Through coaching, speed dating events (specifically designed for those on the spectrum), and blind dates, they practice their dating skills and hopefully find someone they would like to continue seeing.
You’ll learn a lot about the autism spectrum from the cast, include how diverse it is in how it presents in different people, as well as how other disabilities can play into the equation as well, from ADHD to dyslexia. The cast is endearing, sweet, and many of them wildly funny as well. While Love on the Spectrum: Australia is arguably the better of the two versions, you can stream the original on Netflix as well. In both cases, the concept is a satisfyingly different take on the cookie-cutter reality dating show, and as feel-good as they come.