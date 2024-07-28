The best reality shows on Netflix streaming right now (August 2024)

Described as Catfish meets Big Brother, players in The Circle are in separate apartments where they chat with one another using a large monitor and voice assistant called “Circle.” Fans watch as players audibly dictate their messages, emojis and all, and interact with one another in groups or one-on-one. All they share is a profile with basic information and a single pic. The twist: some people are presenting as who they are and others are “catfishing,” pretending to be someone else. As the competition proceeds, popular players are voted in as “influencers” (or strategically downvoted since they’re viewed as threats) and one person is voted out until only the last five remain. They cast their final rankings as if in Black Mirror‘s Nosedive episode, then meet in person for a reveal of the winner.

Yes, at times The Circle can seem downright boring and monotonous. But once you get into a season and invested in the players and everything going on, you can’t turn it off. What’s more, unlike other competition shows where backstabbing is par for the course, the players on The Circle tend to be supportive of one another instead. It’s all about being liked, right? People who would never likely become friends outside of the game form tight bonds. Some share hardships and personal struggles. It’s refreshing to see a game with young players that highlights the “don’t judge a book by its cover” premise. It’s also tons of fun to see older men playing younger woman, women playing as their husbands or fathers, even once a young man fooling everyone into thinking he was a middle-aged mom. There have even been two Spice Girls (yes, the real ones) playing as a young male author, and in the latest season, an AI computer programmed to converse as a young male.