From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Share

Shopping for a new computer can be frustrating, especially if you’re on a budget and not looking to spend a lot of money. It also can be quite confusing, with there being a lot of specifications to think about — be it RAM, storage or, processing power.

Not to worry, though, as we’ve got your back. We’ve sorted through the web and below are the best laptop deals available for April 2019. Our picks cover everything you can think of — 2-in-1s, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.

Acer Aspire E15 — $330

Acer might be known for its Chromebooks, but this brand built its name on its affordable Windows laptops like the Aspire series. The 15-inch Acer Aspire E 15 is the perfect entry-level work computer, running on an eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It also can be upgraded easily. Just pop open the bottom of the laptop and add extra RAM as well as faster solid-state-drive storage if you see fit.

At $330 on sale from Amazon – it is around the same price as (or even cheaper than) many of the best Chromebooks.

Samsung Chromebook Plus — $496

Want a compact and convertible Chromebook? The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a great way to start. Unlike most cheap Chromebooks which feature slower Intel Celeron processors, the Samsung Chromebook Plus comes configured with the Intel Core m3 Processor and 4GB of RAM. This makes it quite good for web browsing and light multitasking. It also comes with the convenience of the Samsung S Pen built right in, allowing you to draw images, take notes, and more. The display is super vibrant with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600, which means you can get the most out of Android and Chrome OS apps.

Though not as affordable as most Chromebooks on our list, it is currently priced at $503 at Amazon, a savings of roughly $46. It still is well within our budget range and is plenty valuable for under $600.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 — $600

Dell has built its reputation on solid, no-nonsense, and affordable Windows computers. Its Inspiron lineup is all about bringing affordable prices to the masses, and the Inspiron 15 5000 is a great way to start. This version comes equipped with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, a 256GB solid-state-drive, as well as 8GB of RAM. While it isn’t the thinnest or lightest laptop you can buy from Dell, the specs make it an excellent option for most looking for a first-time or business computer.

Usually retailing for around $730, Dell’s deal brings the price of the laptop down to $600.

Microsoft Surface Pro with Type Cover — $700

Microsoft’s excellent Surface Pro series continues to be one of the best attempts at bridging the gap between tablets and laptops. The new Surface Pro 6 is actually our favorite 2-in-1 Windows 10 computer on the market today, but the older Surface Pro model from 2017 is still a great option. It features super-solid build quality and superb battery life. As great as the Surface Pro is, though, you typically have to buy the keyboard case separately (and it’s not really a “2-in-1” laptop without it).

Luckily, Best Buy has the Surface Pro bundle on sale right now, letting you score this Windows 10 tablet/PC hybrid with a platinum-colored Type Cover keyboard case for as low as $700 for the model with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core m3 processor. This makes it a great entry-level device for basic web browsing, and most day-to-day tasks.

Asus Zenbook 13 — $819

Seeking a laptop with sleek bezels, and a thin and light design? The Asus ZenBook 13 is for you. Under the hood of this machine is the Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB RAM, as well as speedy-fast 256GB M.2 solid-state drive. It features a thin and light magnesium-allow design and measures in at just 0.5 inches thin. The 80 percent screen to body ratio also means you can get an immersive viewing experience from your movies and TV shows. Battery life is excellent and is at around 13 hours — enough to get you through the day on a single charge.

Usually selling for $900, you can now find it on sale at B&H for $819.

Huawei Matebook X Pro — $900

Do you want a laptop that is designed like the MacBook Pro, but runs Windows 10? The MateBook X Pro is the answer, and the 13.9-inch version currently on sale at Microsoft for $900. It features an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256 solid-state drive. There’s even the power of the GeForce MX150 graphics card onboard, which gives it an edge to play lighter games like Fortnite.

You also can enjoy its pixel-punching touch screen 3K display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000. We reviewed it in 2018 and really liked the functional design, keyboard, and touchpad, as well as its high-contrast display. While this might not be the newest version of the MateBook X Pro, it still is a solid option, offering up plenty of performance and value for the discounted price.

HP Spectre x360 13 – $1,130

Pretty much all of the major PC manufacturers are offering 2-in-1 hybrid models today, but HP has remained near the forefront of this trend with its excellent Spectre series. The Spectre x360 13 is the smaller member of this HP PC family, hitting the Goldilocks zone in size with its 13.3-inch Full HD touch display. The lid’s hinge rotates so you can turn the display around and fold it flat, effectively turning the laptop into a tablet when you don’t need the keyboard and touchpad.

Under the hood, the Spectre x360 13 runs on an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and Intel UHD 620 integrated GPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which are excellent specs for a laptop of this size. The HP Spectre x360 13 touchscreen laptop can be yours for $990. It should be noted that this version of the HP Spectre X360 is from 2018, but still offers up a similar experience when compared to the newest model which we recently rated with a perfect five-star review.

MacBook Air 2018 — $1,109



Deals on Apple products are hard to find, but recently the new 2018 MacBook Air has recently seen quite the amount of discounts. It now is again on sale at Amazon. The latest Apple laptop includes a 128GB solid-state drive, a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. It also comes in three colors — silver, space gray, and gold. Compared to older MacBook Air models, this version features a high-resolution Retina display, as well as the efficiency of a modern Intel processor. In our review, we liked its thin and light design, as well as its build quality. An improved keyboard, trackpad, and TouchID support were also highs for us.

Amazon’s deal is bringing the price of the MacBook Air down from $1,200 to $1,109.

Asus Zenbook 15 — $1,300

While we’ve already recommended the ZenBook 13, the bigger ZenBook 15 is also an excellent choice if you’re looking for a powerful laptop with a slim-bezel and immersive display. Powering the device is the latest Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake series processor and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a super spacious and fast 1TB solid-state-drive, perfect for storing an entire library of photos and videos. There’s even the addition of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card on board for light gaming.

We found this the ZenBook 15 quite impressive and were a fan of its productivity performance, and battery life. Now selling at Newegg for $1,300 (instead of $1,500) there is plenty of value in this laptop.