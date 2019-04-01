Digital Trends
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Arif Bacchus
By

Shopping for a new computer can be frustrating, especially if you’re on a budget and not looking to spend a lot of money. It also can be quite confusing, with there being a lot of specifications to think about — be it RAM, storage or, processing power.

Not to worry, though, as we’ve got your back. We’ve sorted through the web and below are the best laptop deals available for April 2019. Our picks cover everything you can think of — 2-in-1s, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.

Acer Aspire E15 — $330

Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Acer might be known for its Chromebooks, but this brand built its name on its affordable Windows laptops like the Aspire series. The 15-inch Acer Aspire E 15 is the perfect entry-level work computer, running on an eighth-generation Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, 6GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. It also can be upgraded easily. Just pop open the bottom of the laptop and add extra RAM as well as faster solid-state-drive storage if you see fit.

At $330 on sale from Amazon – it is around the same price as (or even cheaper than) many of the best Chromebooks.

Samsung Chromebook Plus — $496

Best laptops under $500

Want a compact and convertible Chromebook? The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a great way to start. Unlike most cheap Chromebooks which feature slower Intel Celeron processors, the Samsung Chromebook Plus comes configured with the Intel Core m3 Processor and 4GB of RAM. This makes it quite good for web browsing and light multitasking. It also comes with the convenience of the Samsung S Pen built right in, allowing you to draw images, take notes, and more. The display is super vibrant with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,600, which means you can get the most out of Android and Chrome OS apps.

Though not as affordable as most Chromebooks on our list, it is currently priced at $503 at Amazon, a savings of roughly $46. It still is well within our budget range and is plenty valuable for under $600.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 — $600

best laptop deals dellDell has built its reputation on solid, no-nonsense, and affordable Windows computers. Its Inspiron lineup is all about bringing affordable prices to the masses, and the Inspiron 15 5000 is a great way to start. This version comes equipped with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, a 256GB solid-state-drive, as well as 8GB of RAM. While it isn’t the thinnest or lightest laptop you can buy from Dell, the specs make it an excellent option for most looking for a first-time or business computer.

Usually retailing for around $730, Dell’s deal brings the price of the laptop down to $600.

Microsoft Surface Pro with Type Cover — $700

Surface Plus
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Microsoft’s excellent Surface Pro series continues to be one of the best attempts at bridging the gap between tablets and laptops. The new Surface Pro 6 is actually our favorite 2-in-1 Windows 10 computer on the market today, but the older Surface Pro model from 2017 is still a great option. It features super-solid build quality and superb battery life. As great as the Surface Pro is, though, you typically have to buy the keyboard case separately (and it’s not really a “2-in-1” laptop without it).

Luckily, Best Buy has the Surface Pro bundle on sale right now, letting you score this Windows 10 tablet/PC hybrid with a platinum-colored Type Cover keyboard case for as low as $700 for the model with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and an Intel Core m3 processor. This makes it a great entry-level device for basic web browsing, and most day-to-day tasks.

Asus Zenbook 13 — $819

best laptop deals zenbook 13Seeking a laptop with sleek bezels, and a thin and light design? The Asus ZenBook 13 is for you. Under the hood of this machine is the Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 8GB RAM, as well as speedy-fast 256GB M.2 solid-state drive. It features a thin and light magnesium-allow design and measures in at just 0.5 inches thin. The 80 percent screen to body ratio also means you can get an immersive viewing experience from your movies and TV shows. Battery life is excellent and is at around 13 hours — enough to get you through the day on a single charge.

Usually selling for $900, you can now find it on sale at B&H for $819.

Huawei Matebook X Pro — $900

best laptop deals matebook

Do you want a laptop that is designed like the MacBook Pro, but runs Windows 10? The MateBook X Pro is the answer, and the 13.9-inch version currently on sale at Microsoft for $900. It features an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256 solid-state drive. There’s even the power of the GeForce MX150 graphics card onboard, which gives it an edge to play lighter games like Fortnite.

You also can enjoy its pixel-punching touch screen 3K display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000. We reviewed it in 2018 and really liked the functional design, keyboard, and touchpad, as well as its high-contrast display. While this might not be the newest version of the MateBook X Pro, it still is a solid option, offering up plenty of performance and value for the discounted price.

HP Spectre x360 13 – $1,130

HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Pretty much all of the major PC manufacturers are offering 2-in-1 hybrid models today, but HP has remained near the forefront of this trend with its excellent Spectre series. The Spectre x360 13 is the smaller member of this HP PC family, hitting the Goldilocks zone in size with its 13.3-inch Full HD touch display. The lid’s hinge rotates so you can turn the display around and fold it flat, effectively turning the laptop into a tablet when you don’t need the keyboard and touchpad.

Under the hood, the Spectre x360 13 runs on an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor and Intel UHD 620 integrated GPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which are excellent specs for a laptop of this size. The HP Spectre x360 13 touchscreen laptop can be yours for $990. It should be noted that this version of the HP Spectre X360 is from 2018, but still offers up a similar experience when compared to the newest model which we recently rated with a perfect five-star review.

MacBook Air 2018 — $1,109
best laptop deals macbook

Deals on Apple products are hard to find, but recently the new 2018 MacBook Air has recently seen quite the amount of discounts. It now is again on sale at Amazon. The latest Apple laptop includes a 128GB solid-state drive, a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM. It also comes in three colors — silver, space gray, and gold. Compared to older MacBook Air models, this version features a high-resolution Retina display, as well as the efficiency of a modern Intel processor. In our review, we liked its thin and light design, as well as its build quality. An improved keyboard, trackpad, and TouchID support were also highs for us.

Amazon’s deal is bringing the price of the MacBook Air down from $1,200 to $1,109.

Asus Zenbook 15 — $1,300

Asus Zenbook 15 UX533FN
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

While we’ve already recommended the ZenBook 13, the bigger ZenBook 15 is also an excellent choice if you’re looking for a powerful laptop with a slim-bezel and immersive display. Powering the device is the latest Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake series processor and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a super spacious and fast 1TB solid-state-drive, perfect for storing an entire library of photos and videos. There’s even the addition of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card on board for light gaming.

We found this the ZenBook 15 quite impressive and were a fan of its productivity performance, and battery life. Now selling at Newegg for $1,300 (instead of $1,500) there is plenty of value in this laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clean a laptop screen
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

HP Days Sale takes $300 off Spectre X360, Omen 15 gaming laptop, more

Now is your chance to save on HP products. Amongst the best deals are a $300 savings on the 13-inch HP Spectre X360, the HP Omen 15 laptop, and a $150 discount on the HP Folio laptop.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Get the Huawei MateBook X Pro starting at $900 at the Microsoft Store

If you're seeking a sweet deal on what is one of the best looking Windows 10 laptops, consider heading to the Microsoft Store. You can grab the Huawei Matebook X Pro at $900, which is $300 off the usual price of $1,200. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Save big on the Alienware M15 laptop, other gaming accessories in Amazon sale

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? As part of its Deal of the Day event, Amazon is discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, portable hard drives, routers, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Deals

Get a free Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with this BOGO deal

For a limited time, you can get the third-generation (most recent) Echo Dot Kids Edition for the price of one at Amazon. If you have one or more younger children who are not yet teens, this deal worth $70 in savings can be right for you.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers instax printer
Deals

Canon, Fujifilm, and Epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers

Despite having smartphones and digital platforms to store all your pictures, photo printing is slowly making a comeback. If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, Amazon is dropping huge discounts on three photo printers.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
hp spectre folio review xxl
Giveaways

Enter to win a luxurious, leather-bound HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 laptop

There are a lot of laptops out there, but not very many are nearly as luxurious as the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1. Unlike most notebooks, the Spectre Folio incorporates genuine leather into it's aesthetic.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ipad pro
Deals

The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro is on sale on Amazon for as low as $500

If you’ve been looking to get your hands on an Apple tablet (and don’t want to spend $900 or more on the newest iPad Pro), then Amazon currently has the excellent last-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro on sale for as low as $500, one of the best…
Posted By Lucas Coll
SimpliSafe review
Deals

Arlo, Nest, and SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale for spring

Home security has evolved a lot in recent years thanks to affordable and customizable DIY solutions from makers like SimpliSafe, and we’ve rounded up a few deals on some of the best home security systems, from full-featured bundles to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
corsair hs70 gaming headset sale
Gaming

Grab this sweet Corsair wireless headset for a discount this week

All throughout March, Corsair offered a range of its peripherals for discounted prices on Amazon. The month of details continues into the first week of April, as you can pick up the Corsair HS70 wireless headset for 20 percent off.
Posted By Steven Petite
hp envy elitebook and more 13 x360 restaurant
Deals

HP sale drops prices on laptops, desktops, and printers by up to $760

To celebrate the company's 80th anniversary, HP is running a huge sales event on a wide lineup of computers and hardware: Starting on Sunday, March 31, the HP Days sale lets you enjoy discounts of as much as $760 on everything from 2-in-1…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for April 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
airpower alterntatives charge iphone airpods apple watch elago
Deals

AirPower alternatives to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at once

While Apple's plan for the AirPower has recently been scratched, there are still great options for charging all your Apple products in one convenient spot. Check out some of these discounted charging stands to help juice up your Apple…
Posted By Jenifer Calle