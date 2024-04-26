 Skip to main content
Best Acer laptop deals: From Chromebooks to gaming laptops

Albert Bassili
By

If you’re looking to pick up a new laptop, then you may want to consider the Acer lineup, especially considering it’s one of the best laptop brands when it comes to budget-oriented computers. That even includes gaming laptops. Even better, you can find a lot of great deals on Acer’s laptops, meaning that the already budget-friendly laptops become even cheaper, which is why we’ve gone out to find our favorite deals and list them for you below. That said, if you can’t find what you’re looking for below, be sure to check out some of these other great laptop deals as well.

Aspire 1 — $200, was $300

The Acer Aspire 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
Acer

If you need something very basic just to get online and do some general productivity and day-to-day stuff, then the Acer Aspire 1 is a good budget option. It has a 15.6-inch screen with an FHD resolution, which is nice to see at this price point, and the screen bevels are actually relatively thin for a budget-oriented product. Of course, it does come with a lower-end Intel Celeron N4500 and only 4GB of RAM, which means Windows 11 is in the reduced S mode, but the lower spec does mean the price can stay really low too.

Chromebook Spin 311 — $225, was $249

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on a white background.
Acer

It’s not often that you see 2-in-1 laptops at this budget pricing, and while that does mean you give up a bit on the specs, it’s worth it if you need a convertible laptop. It has an easier-to-handle 11.3-inch screen running an HD resolution, and the entry-level MediaTek Kompanio 500 CPU isn’t too bad, especially since ChromeOS is not as resource-heavy as Windows. The same goes for the 4GB of RAM, which would usually be a little too low, but with Chrome, it’s an acceptable amount.

Aspire Go 15 — $300, was $380

Aspire Go 15
Acer

If you need a little bit more power under the hood, then you may want to go for the Aspire Go 15, which has an Intel Core i3-N305 under the hood, an entry desktop CPU that should more easily handle productivity tasks and day-to-day work. Even though it’s heavily discounted, you still get a 15.6-inch FHD screen to work with, as well as the much more reasonable 8GB of RAM, which will give you a smoother experience overall. That said, the 256GB hard drive is on the lower end, so you may need to supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals.

Chromebook Plus 514 — $300, was $400

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 on a white background.
Acer

Another great Chromebook option is the Chromebook Plus 514, which has an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, which is an entry-level desktop CPU. It is great for a Chromebook since ChromeOS is a lot lighter than Windows. Similarly you get 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for a Chromebook, and not only that, but it’s the latest DD5 RAM, so it’s even faster. That said, you do get a much smaller 128GB internal storage, which you’ll probably need to supplement with an external hard drive as well.

Nitro V — $900, was $1,100

Acer Nitro V
Acer

If you want to game, then the Acer Nitro V is probably one of the better budget gaming laptops out there. For example, it has a mobile RTX 4060 under the hood, which is slightly less powerful than the desktop version, and is a pretty solid 1080p gaming GPU. That’s good because the screen is a 15.6-inch FHD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, which will certainly push the RTX 4060 to its limits unless you’re willing to compromise on the graphical fidelity somewhat. Even so, that’s not a dealbreaker and for the price tag, you’re getting a pretty sweet budget gaming laptop.

Predator Helios Neo 16 — $950, was $1,350

The Acer Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop on a white background.
Acer

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is the way to go if you want a larger screen to work with since it comes with a 16-inch monitor running a 1920 x 1200 resolution. That said, you do get the lower-grade RTX 4050, which is an entry-level GPU that should handle most indie and free-to-play games relatively fine. You also get an Intel i7-13700HX under the hood, which is a great mid-to-high-end CPU, as well as a solid 16GB of DDR5 RAM to work with, although it only has a 512GB SSD, which may seem like a lot, but many modern games are quite big, so you might also have to supplement this with an external hard drive.

