The classic HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off today

For those who are thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, one of the most popular options out there is the HP Envy x360 15t. If you’re interested, you can currently get the device from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price from $1,000 to a more affordable $700. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’ll have to proceed with your purchase of the 2-in-1 laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Envy x360 15t is a 2-in-1 laptop. Our laptop buying guide digs into the benefits of a 2-in-1: a laptop’s keyboard and a tablet’s touchscreen. The HP Envy x360 15t falls under the convertible category, which means it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by simply flipping the entire keyboard under the display using its 360-degree hinges. This makes the device extremely versatile — you can switch between its modes depending on what you need out of it at any given time.

Supporting this versatility is the HP Envy x360 15t’s dependable performance for both work and school activities. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, multitasking between productivity apps will be a breeze, so you can finish your tasks quickly and efficiently. The 2-in-1 laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home, for a familiar operating system for most people, and a 512GB SSD that should be more than enough for your files.

