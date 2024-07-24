 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The classic HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop is $300 off today

By
The HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

For those who are thinking about buying from 2-in-1 laptop deals, one of the most popular options out there is the HP Envy x360 15t. If you’re interested, you can currently get the device from HP with a $300 discount that slashes its price from $1,000 to a more affordable $700. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you’ll have to proceed with your purchase of the 2-in-1 laptop as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Envy x360 15t is a 2-in-1 laptop. Our laptop buying guide digs into the benefits of a 2-in-1: a laptop’s keyboard and a tablet’s touchscreen. The HP Envy x360 15t falls under the convertible category, which means it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by simply flipping the entire keyboard under the display using its 360-degree hinges. This makes the device extremely versatile — you can switch between its modes depending on what you need out of it at any given time.

Supporting this versatility is the HP Envy x360 15t’s dependable performance for both work and school activities. It’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, multitasking between productivity apps will be a breeze, so you can finish your tasks quickly and efficiently. The 2-in-1 laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home, for a familiar operating system for most people, and a 512GB SSD that should be more than enough for your files.

If you’re looking for laptop deals that are both powerful and versatile, we highly recommend going for the HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop. It’s on sale at $300 off from HP, which brings its price down to just $700 from its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down, so if you think the HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop will be the perfect companion for your daily tasks, push through with your transaction for it immediately to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is down to $330 today
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft's 2-in-1 laptops are still too expensive for some people, so here's a cheaper alternative -- the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 for only $330, following a $100 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $430. The versatile device isn't going to be sold at 23% off forever though, and in fact, it may be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you think it's the perfect device for you, you should buy it right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
As a detachable 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 features a similar design to Microsoft's Surface Pro devices. It starts as a tablet with an 11-inch 2K touchscreen, and it transforms into a laptop by attaching the keyboard cover that also serves as protection for the display when it's closed. This gives the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 versatility to handle different purposes -- for example, tablet mode makes it easier to browse social media, then you can switch to laptop mode when it's time to work on a document.

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Save $800 off RTX 4080
The TUF Gaming 14 laptop being played on a wooden table.

Prime Day may have ended but Prime Day deals are still hanging around. If you've had your eye on Prime Day gaming laptop deals or Prime Day laptop deals we think you should have a look at what's left of the sales. There was a good run on Prime Day gaming laptop deals but inventories haven't run out yet and you'll find several good deals still to choose from below. If you aren't finding exactly what you're looking for here you can also check out what's left of the Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals and Walmart Prime Day deals.
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Prime Day provides an excellent opportunity for a gaming laptop upgrade due to the discounts that are being offered. You may be able to afford high-powered machines that were previously out of reach, while budget-friendly devices are even cheaper so that you'll have enough cash to buy gaming accessories and fill out your video game library. These Prime Day gaming laptop deals aren't expected to last long though, so if you see an offer that you like, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase quickly.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is still expensive, but also $700 off
Bird's eye view of Alienware M18 R2 gaming laptop on a black background.

Price-wise this gaming laptop from Dell is still very much a high-end gaming laptop, even with its Prime Day deal price. But that doesn't mean you can't save $700 on it. And having a bigger budget doesn't mean you have to blow the whole budget on one thing. With this deal, you can buy yourself a great gaming laptop and have money left over for other things you might want like a new gaming headset. This Prime Day deal from Dell gets you an Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop for the discounted price of $3,300. It used to be $4,000. See what we mean? The new price is still expensive, but you're still getting a deal and you don't have to shell out $4,000 for a new laptop.

 
Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop
This particular gaming laptop's configuration includes the latest and the greatest features: the latest Intel Core processor (specifically a 24-core 14th generation Core i9 14900HX processor), a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, a massive amount of RAM at 64GB, and a whopping 4TB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. That $700 discount does not mean you're missing out high-end features. This gaming laptop also features a large 18-inch QHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3ms response time, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution. There's also a decent selection of ports including two Thunderbolt 4 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an audio jack, an HDMI port, and a mini-Display port. You can also expect to see a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and an FHD HDR webcam that has 1080p resolution at 30fps and dual-array microphones, which is perfect for gamers who want to stream their gameplay.

Read more