Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Save on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more

It’s always a great time to consider a new piece of tech, and in addition to making a great all-purpose computing device, a 2-in-1 laptop also makes a great, portable way to watch the upcoming Super Bowl. These tablet-laptop hybrids are versatile and powerful, with a ton of great brands and sizes to choose from. There are a lot of great 2-in-1 laptop deals taking place right now, with some of the best laptop brands amongst them. We’ve rounded up the best of the best, and have presented them below with everything you need to take home a new 2-in-1 laptop. Many of them compete with the best Chromebook deals, so read onward for more details if you’re in search of a discount on a portable yet versatile computing device.

HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook — $205, was $319

A super affordable option if you like the functionality of a touchscreen but want the simplicity you can find in the best Chromebooks, this HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook is perfect for students and households with kids. It’s slim, tough, and has an incredibly flexible design that lets you binge watch, game, and browse the web and social media easily. The 14-inch display comes in at HD resolution, and it’s powered by Intel UHD Graphics 600. Battery life is about as good as it gets for a high usage device like this, coming in at up to 12 hours and 30 minutes of usage on a single charge. It does only have 64GB of internal storage, and while this isn’t much for professional users, it’s likely enough to get by if you keep your digital media on the cloud or use it mostly for accessing media through apps or the web.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $395, was $470

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is another affordable option that presents itself with the simplicity of Chrome OS, which should be an attractive feature for users whose computing needs don’t reaching anything resembling professional. Even so, this 2-in-1 Chromebook brings plenty of power with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 4GB of internal memory. The display is top notch as well, as it sports Full HD resolution and is an OLED display. OLED technology is about as good as it gets when it comes to picture quality, allowing this touchscreen to reach 100% of the DI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits of brightness. This makes it an interesting option for entry level content creators in addition to the weekend binge watcher.

Dell Inspiron 14 — $550, was $800

Dell is one of the most well known names in computing, and the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop makes for one of the best Dell laptop deals available. It has impressive power with an AMD Ryzen 5 six-core processor and AMD Radeon graphics. These work to power the Full HD 14-inch display and make your movies and web browsing sharper and snappier. This build also has 8GB of memory, which makes it a consideration for creatives and professionals, as it will be better at handling larger media files. It also has a 512GB solid state drive, which is a good amount of storage if you’re looking to load it up with apps and media. This is also an extremely versatile device, as it allows you to work from four different positions with a 360 hinge, and a lift hinge keeps your wrists comfortable as you type.

HP Pavilion x360 14t-ek000 — $550, was $800

Flexibility is the name of the game when it comes to the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop. The screen is capable of rotating 360 degrees, allowing you to work comfortably on the couch as well as your desk. It has custom-tuned speakers that pair with the 14-inch Full HD display to create an immersive working and entertainment environment. Professionals should turn their head at the 10-core Intel processor, which combines with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 8GB of RAM to make your workflow snappy, responsive, and incredibly capable. It has an HD webcam that makes it great for keeping up with colleagues, collaborators, and family, and even makes it a viable option against the best laptops for videoconferencing.

HP Spectre x360 14t-ef000 — $950, was $1,250

The differences between the HP Envy x360 2-and-1 and the above HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 are subtle. For instance, they have the same exact processor, graphics card and amount of RAM. The difference primarily comes down to screen size and shape. This HP Spectre x360 has a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280. That’s an overall higher pixel count in a wider screen ratio than the Pavilion. This version also includes a rechargeable pen. Pair that with the 360-degree folding screen and you have the perfect artist’s

Lenovo Yoga 9i — $1,335, was $1,800

The Yoga 9i is Lenovo’s version of the 2-in-1. This particular model comes with similar specs as the HP options above, including the same Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Where it stands out from the crowd is in its 12th-Gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and OLED display. This 2-in-1 will be able to handle several applications at once without slowing down. It also has an astonishing 1TB of SSD storage, so you’ll never run out of room to store dense files such as PhotoShop projects. Speaking of photo editing — you’d be hard-pressed to find a better touchscreen to do it on. This 2880 x 1800 resolution OLED screen will make images with high contrast look absolutely gorgeous.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) — $1,935, was $3,519

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a powerful laptop with near-workstation level components. If you’re looking for a laptop that can handle powerful processes like 3D rendering or 4K photo editing, you’ll want to check out Lenovo’s ThinkPad line. This particular configuration isn’t quite that powerful, though. It has Intel’s 11th-Gen i7 processor, which can handle modern games and detailed photo editing, but the Intel Iris Xe isn’t quite powerful enough for 4K gaming or similar, graphics intensive projects. If you’re looking for a solid, dependable machine that will handle any daily task without a blip in performance, this ThinkPad X1 setup will do you well.

