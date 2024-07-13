 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Alienware Prime Day deals: Cheap gaming laptops and PCs

By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.
Alienware

The savings that you can get from Prime Day deals will let you afford Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach — and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell’s gaming-focused brand is extremely popular, which is why we think there’s going to be lots of demand for this year’s Alienware Prime Day deals. We’ve gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because stocks may run out at any moment.

Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

The Alienware x16 and m18 open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There’s no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers — there’s no telling how long stocks will last.

  • Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop —
  • Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop —

Best Alienware gaming PC Prime Day deals

Alienware Aurora R15 with Cryotech cooling.
Alienware

For those who prefer a gaming desktop for their easier upgrade paths, and for those who already own an amazing gaming monitor, you should be looking at Alienware gaming PC Prime Day deals. There are several models and even more configurations to choose from among these offers, but that shouldn’t stop you from making a quick decision on what to buy as there’s a chance that the discounts may disappear sooner than you think.

  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4060) —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4060 Ti) —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC (RTX 4070 Ti) —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC (RTX 4080) —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4090) —

How to choose an Alienware PC on Prime Day

In making your decision on the Alienware PC that you should buy for Prime Day, it all begins with your choice between a gaming PC or gaming laptop. The brand is known for making premium devices for either computer type, so there’s no difference in terms of performance and durability. The decision hinges on whether you prefer the portability of gaming laptops, which come with their own displays so you can get your gaming fix anywhere, or the upgradability and better thermals of gaming PCs, which will get you better value for your money.

Alienware Prime Day deals cover all kinds of configurations for specifications, starting with whether you’re going for an Intel or AMD processor. The gap between rivals is closing so either choice is fine, but you’re going to want to get the latest processor that you can afford. The same holds true for graphics cards — get the best GPU that fits your budget — but for RAM, you’ll want to get at least 16GB as that’s the recommended starting point for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. You can get away with just 8GB of RAM if you’re fine with the lowest graphics settings for your games, but you should get at least 32GB of RAM if you’re planning to run apps while you’re playing.

There’s also the matter of built-in storage, which applies to both gaming PCs and gaming laptops. You’re going to want as much storage space as possible in your machine so that you can install several AAA titles at a time with all of their updates and DLCs.

All of these decisions, however, will hinge on the maximum price that you’re willing to pay for Alienware Prime Day deals. You should set your maximum budget for a gaming PC or gaming laptop, then it’s recommended that you get the best graphics card and highest RAM possible for that price.

How we chose these Alienware Prime Day deals

We want you to get the most value out of your hard-earned money when shopping Alienware Prime Day deals, so we selected the models and configurations that are worth buying, and we searched for the lowest prices that you have to pay for them. With discounts on Prime Day not limited to Amazon, there are many other channels for amazing bargains, and we combed through all of them to give you our recommendations on the best deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Prime Day isn’t a static event though, as more offers will be rolled out as the hours of the shopping holiday pass. That means there’s a chance that there would be even lower prices for Alienware machines, but don’t worry. We’ll stay on top of all of these Alienware Prime Day deals and we’ll keep updating this page to make sure that we’ve listed the cheapest prices possible for these gaming laptops and gaming PCs, so you won’t have to browse several websites yourself.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Prime Day VPN deals: up to 72% off NordVPN
NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

With so many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, it’s easy to overlook the discounts that are more virtual in nature. We’re talking about all the VPN deals that are happening, proving ideal for anyone who wants to keep their network more secure for less. A VPN is great peace of mind for when you’re traveling and relying heavily on public Wi-Fi. We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day VPN deals and looked at what you should consider before buying a VPN package.
The best Prime Day VPN deal

One of the most popular and accessible ways to use a VPN is via NordVPN. Right now they have deals on their 1 and 2 year subscriptions that you should know about. You can save between 39% and 72% off of a subscription, bring the lowest average monthly price down to just $3.39 per month for the basic plan, which traditionally costs $12.99 per month. The plans are broken down into Basic, Plus, and Ultimate plans. And, if you get a 2-year plan, not only do you get the best deals, you also get a Saily eSIM data gift. We'll explain it all below.

Read more
Best Dell Prime Day deals: XPS, G15, student laptops
Dell XPS 13 2024 front view showing display and keyboard.

For all of your computing needs, you shouldn't miss the savings that you can get from Dell Prime Day deals. With these discounts, it might be time to finally upgrade your laptop or desktop PC, swap your aging monitor for a new one, or dive into gaming with an appropriate machine. You don't have time to waste if you're interested in any of these Prime Day deals though, as Dell is one of the most popular brands in the space. These prices may no longer be available as soon as the next hour, so if you see any Prime Day laptop deals you like, you should buy it immediately.
Top 3 Dell Prime Day deals
G15 Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,700

A good entryway into gaming laptops without the usual high cost comes in the form of this deal. The 15.6-inch G15 Gaming Laptop has a 1080p screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-sync for really smooth gaming, even when you're playing an FPS or racing game. This version of the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB or storage, but all of these parts of it are customizable when you tap the button below.

Read more
This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 4080 Super is $660 off today
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.

Gamers who are planning to upgrade their gaming PC should consider the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. That's because this machine is on sale from Lenovo with a 20% discount, which is equivalent to $660 in savings. From its original price of $3,300, it's down to $2,640 -- it's still not cheap, but it's actually a steal price for a gaming desktop that's this powerful. You're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as the offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 challenges the best gaming PCs with specifications that will let you play the best PC games at their most demanding settings. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, it's equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. There's no such thing as a future-proof gaming PC as you'll eventually have to upgrade its components -- with easy swapping of parts being one of the advantages of gaming desktops over gaming laptops -- but the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 comes close as you'll be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more