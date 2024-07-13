Best Alienware Prime Day deals: Cheap gaming laptops and PCs

The savings that you can get from Prime Day deals will let you afford Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach — and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell’s gaming-focused brand is extremely popular, which is why we think there’s going to be lots of demand for this year’s Alienware Prime Day deals. We’ve gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because stocks may run out at any moment.

Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There’s no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers — there’s no telling how long stocks will last.

Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop —

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop —

Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop —

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop —

Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop —

Best Alienware gaming PC Prime Day deals

For those who prefer a gaming desktop for their easier upgrade paths, and for those who already own an amazing gaming monitor, you should be looking at Alienware gaming PC Prime Day deals. There are several models and even more configurations to choose from among these offers, but that shouldn’t stop you from making a quick decision on what to buy as there’s a chance that the discounts may disappear sooner than you think.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4060) —

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4060 Ti) —

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC (RTX 4070 Ti) —

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC (RTX 4080) —

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC (RTX 4090) —

How to choose an Alienware PC on Prime Day

In making your decision on the Alienware PC that you should buy for Prime Day, it all begins with your choice between a gaming PC or gaming laptop. The brand is known for making premium devices for either computer type, so there’s no difference in terms of performance and durability. The decision hinges on whether you prefer the portability of gaming laptops, which come with their own displays so you can get your gaming fix anywhere, or the upgradability and better thermals of gaming PCs, which will get you better value for your money.

Alienware Prime Day deals cover all kinds of configurations for specifications, starting with whether you’re going for an Intel or AMD processor. The gap between rivals is closing so either choice is fine, but you’re going to want to get the latest processor that you can afford. The same holds true for graphics cards — get the best GPU that fits your budget — but for RAM, you’ll want to get at least 16GB as that’s the recommended starting point for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. You can get away with just 8GB of RAM if you’re fine with the lowest graphics settings for your games, but you should get at least 32GB of RAM if you’re planning to run apps while you’re playing.

There’s also the matter of built-in storage, which applies to both gaming PCs and gaming laptops. You’re going to want as much storage space as possible in your machine so that you can install several AAA titles at a time with all of their updates and DLCs.

All of these decisions, however, will hinge on the maximum price that you’re willing to pay for Alienware Prime Day deals. You should set your maximum budget for a gaming PC or gaming laptop, then it’s recommended that you get the best graphics card and highest RAM possible for that price.

How we chose these Alienware Prime Day deals

We want you to get the most value out of your hard-earned money when shopping Alienware Prime Day deals, so we selected the models and configurations that are worth buying, and we searched for the lowest prices that you have to pay for them. With discounts on Prime Day not limited to Amazon, there are many other channels for amazing bargains, and we combed through all of them to give you our recommendations on the best deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Prime Day isn’t a static event though, as more offers will be rolled out as the hours of the shopping holiday pass. That means there’s a chance that there would be even lower prices for Alienware machines, but don’t worry. We’ll stay on top of all of these Alienware Prime Day deals and we’ll keep updating this page to make sure that we’ve listed the cheapest prices possible for these gaming laptops and gaming PCs, so you won’t have to browse several websites yourself.