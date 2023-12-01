Best Xbox Series S deals: consoles, games, and accessories

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, the more affordable counterpart of the more powerful Xbox Series X, was made for gamers who prefer to go completely disc-less. The Xbox Series S can still play the most popular titles though, and it’s still pretty quick by today’s standards. Whether you’re thinking of buying the console, or you’re looking for discounts on games and accessories, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up the best Xbox Series S deals below, so you won’t have to spend time looking elsewhere.

Best Xbox Series S deals

The Xbox Series S only comes with 512GB of storage, but for casual gamers, that’s more than enough — though you have the option of buying storage expansion cards for more space. It’s also highly recommended that you sign up for Xbox Game Pass — in addition to enabling online play, a subscription will let you access a vast library of games, so you’ll never run out of titles to try and get hooked on. Check out the Xbox Series S deals featuring these add-ons, but you need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because some of these bargains will end soon.

Xbox Series S (refurbished) —

Xbox Series S with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate —

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle —

Xbox Series S + 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card —

Xbox Series S + 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card —

Best Xbox Series S game deals

The Xbox Series S doesn’t have a disc drive, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play the best Xbox Series X games on the console. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer single-player, story-driven adventures or multiplayer mayhem. If you want to expand your gaming library quickly, you shouldn’t miss these Xbox Series S game deals — it’s fine to add to your backlog because we’re not sure when you’ll see these prices again once the offers expire.

EA Sports WRC —

Assassin’s Creed Mirage —

Persona 5 Tactica —

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Deluxe Edition —

Payday 3 Gold Edition —

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition —

The Crew: Motorfest Ultimate Edition —

Best Xbox Series S accessory deals

The best Xbox Series X accessories are also compatible with the Xbox Series S, so they can make your gameplay experience more comfortable or complete if you invest in them. They’re often overlooked, but gaming accessories have become very important to making sure that you maximize the capabilities of your console. Check out the Xbox Series S accessory deals that we’ve collected here, and if there’s something that you need, push through with the purchase immediately so that you can pocket the savings.

Meneea charger stand with cooling fan —

Xbox Special Edition Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor —

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset —

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wireless gaming headset —

Xbox Wireless Headset —

WD_Black C50 1TB expansion card —

After something more powerful? Perhaps a console with a disc drive so you don’t have to rely on digital downloads? There are plenty of Xbox Series X deals to choose from as well.

