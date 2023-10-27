Google Pixel 8a: news, rumored price, release date, and more

Not long ago, it seemed that the Google Pixel 7a would be the last smartphone in Google’s Pixel A series. However, recent rumors indicate that this may not be the case anymore.

As a result, we’re likely to see the release of a Google Pixel 8a in the coming year. What can we expect from this new budget phone in terms of its specs, design, price, and more? Let’s take a closer look at everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8a: release date

It’s well-known that Google has a history of releasing new Pixel models every year, always with better features and improvements than the previous ones. The latest addition to the Pixel A series, the Pixel 7a, was released in May of this year, while the Pixel 6a debuted in July 2022. The Pixel 5a, on the other hand, was launched in August 2021, and the Pixel 4a appeared in August 2020.

As per the previous release schedules, it can be assumed that the Pixel 8a will arrive either in late spring or summer next year. If we had to guess, we’ll probably see the Pixel 8a get announced in May 2024 during Google’s annual I/O developer conference.

Google Pixel 8a: price

Google has been inconsistent with the pricing of its A series smartphones compared to its regular Pixel series. For instance, at launch, the Pixel 7a was priced at $499, while the initial price for the Pixel 7 was $599. This price difference of $100 between the two smartphones was enough to make the Pixel 7a a more attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

However, at one point, Google reduced the price of the Pixel 7a to $444 and the Pixel 7 to $449, making the prices much more comparable. This closeness in price is why some people believed that the A series Pixels were no longer necessary in the Pixel lineup.

Fast-forward to the present, and we have Google’s latest release, the Google Pixel 8, which is priced at $699. This is $100 more than the Pixel 7 when it was first launched, and it suggests that Google may have realized that the prices of the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 were too similar. As a result, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Pixel 8a priced the same as the Pixel 7a at $499, or even $549 at the most. Anything more than that would make it less likely that someone would want to choose the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8a: design

The regular Pixel lineup usually inspires the design of the A series. As a result, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 8a will resemble the Pixel 8 to a great extent. In September, before the release of the Pixel 8, a Pixel 8a leak showed a phone with noticeably rounder corners. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also have more rounded corners than their predecessors.

Google will likely use a combination of materials for the Pixel 8a. Some materials may match those used for the Pixel 8, while others may be less expensive to bring down the price. You’ll likely see thicker front bezels on the Pixel 8a than on the more expensive models.

The above render and hands-on photos offer a pretty good indication of what the Google Pixel 8a will look like — which is to say, very similar to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8a: specs

The upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to come equipped with Google’s Tensor G3 chipset, which is also found in other devices in the Pixel 8 series. However, it is unlikely that there will be any improvements in its refresh rate (90Hz) or wireless charging (7.5 watts) capabilities. For better performance in these areas, you will have to spend a little more.

The Google Pixel 8a’s display is expected to remain the same size (6.1 inches diagonally), with some minor upgrades in terms of materials. Although the Pixel 7a uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for its cover glass, the Pixel 8a will likely feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the same cover glass found on the Pixel 8.

Like the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a is expected to be only available with 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8, by comparison, offers 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 8a: cameras

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with various camera updates, some of which could be included on the Pixel 8a. However, assume that most, if not all, of these features won’t make the leap.

Pixel 8a users may benefit from a larger ultrawide lens, which would improve Macro Focus. Additionally, the front-facing camera could now feature autofocus for the first time after being introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro. Best Take, a highly touted new camera software feature on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, could also be included on the Pixel 8a. Best Take automatically blends similar images to ensure everyone in a photo looks their best. Another new feature is Magic Editor, which is available on Google Photos. It uses AI to provide a unique and experimental editing experience.

It’s hard to say which of these features will make their way to the Pixel 8a, but it’s safe to assume that at least some of them will.

Google Pixel 8a: battery

The Pixel 7a is equipped with a 4,385mAh battery, which is actually slightly smaller than the one featured in the Pixel 6a. A similar size adjustment may happen for the Pixel 8a, but the overall battery performance is not expected to change.

Google promises a day’s worth of battery life with the Pixel 7a, and this is likely to remain the same with the next model. The Pixel 7a also supports 18W fast charging via cable and 7.5W wireless charging; these features are also expected to be retained.

Google Pixel 8a: software and updates

A clean version of Android 14 is expected to grace the Pixel 8a, just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. What isn’t known is whether Google will promise seven years of operating system updates, feature drops, and overall support, as it does with these more expensive handsets.

Like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a includes five years of software support, which consists of three years of Android OS updates and five years of monthly security updates.

