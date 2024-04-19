The first Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on photos are here

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the 2024 phones I’m most curious about. Now, thanks to a bunch of leaked photos, we have our first hands-on look at Google’s upcoming flagship. As expected, there’s a lot to take in.

Recommended Videos

The photos were shared on Rozetked, with an “anonymous source” credited for them. What we’re looking at is the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is expected to sit between the base Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The photos confirm the big design change we’ve seen in previously shared renders, including the new camera bar design on the back. You can clearly make out the three rear cameras, an LED flash, and what’s likely a temperature sensor — just like the one on the Pixel 8 Pro.

It appears that the back of the Pixel 9 Pro has a matte finish, although the metal frame has a glossy design. The photos also give us a good look at the USB-C port, which is flanked by a speaker grille, a microphone, and the phone’s SIM tray. The top frame houses an mmWave 5G antenna, while the right side of the phone has the power and volume buttons. One image of the Pixel 9 Pro’s display shows the phone’s bootloader screen, which confirms that this model has 128GB of storage and 16GB RAM — a notable increase over the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GB RAM.

I’m still not 100% sure how I feel about this new look for Google’s Pixel phones, but seeing it now in hands-on pictures, I am warming up to it more. It still has that unique Pixel aesthetic while clearly being distinct from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 models. I’ll reserve any final judgment until I hold the phone for myself, but these photos have me feeling a bit more confident.

We aren’t expecting Google to release the Google Pixel 9 Pro until later this fall, but with Google I/O just around the corner, there’s always a chance Google will give us a small tease before then.

Editors' Recommendations