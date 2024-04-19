 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The first Google Pixel 9 Pro hands-on photos are here

Joe Maring
By

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the 2024 phones I’m most curious about. Now, thanks to a bunch of leaked photos, we have our first hands-on look at Google’s upcoming flagship. As expected, there’s a lot to take in.

Recommended Videos

The photos were shared on Rozetked, with an “anonymous source” credited for them. What we’re looking at is the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is expected to sit between the base Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Related

The photos confirm the big design change we’ve seen in previously shared renders, including the new camera bar design on the back. You can clearly make out the three rear cameras, an LED flash, and what’s likely a temperature sensor — just like the one on the Pixel 8 Pro.

It appears that the back of the Pixel 9 Pro has a matte finish, although the metal frame has a glossy design. The photos also give us a good look at the USB-C port, which is flanked by a speaker grille, a microphone, and the phone’s SIM tray. The top frame houses an mmWave 5G antenna, while the right side of the phone has the power and volume buttons. One image of the Pixel 9 Pro’s display shows the phone’s bootloader screen, which confirms that this model has 128GB of storage and 16GB RAM — a notable increase over the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12GB RAM.

I’m still not 100% sure how I feel about this new look for Google’s Pixel phones, but seeing it now in hands-on pictures, I am warming up to it more. It still has that unique Pixel aesthetic while clearly being distinct from the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 models. I’ll reserve any final judgment until I hold the phone for myself, but these photos have me feeling a bit more confident.

We aren’t expecting Google to release the Google Pixel 9 Pro until later this fall, but with Google I/O just around the corner, there’s always a chance Google will give us a small tease before then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Whatever you do, don’t buy the Google Pixel 7a right now
Google Pixel 7a in Snow in hand.

Google I/O 2024 is just a month away. We expect Android 15 to be shown off, and some hardware, too. In previous years, Google has used I/O to show off the latest for its Pixel A-series device. This year should give us the Google Pixel 8a, and we might even get a peek at what’s coming with the next-generation Pixel Fold 2.

The Google Pixel 7a launched last May, so it’s almost a year old now. At the time, while the 7a was mostly solid, the higher price made it a bit of an awkward recommendation, considering its specs and close positioning to the higher-end Pixel 7.

Read more
The Google Pixel 8a leaked again, and now I’m nervous
Pixel 7a back.

Just about everything regarding the Google Pixel 8a has leaked at this point. We've seen high-quality renders of the phone, its specs are everywhere online, and its release date is all but guaranteed. A new Pixel 8a leak appeared online today, and after seeing it, I'm feeling a bit nervous.

TechDroider on X (formerly Twitter) shared two hands-on photos of the Pixel 8a today, including pictures of the front and back of the phone. The back of the phone showcases a black color with a matte finish that looks quite good. We also get a clear view of the two rear cameras, the Google "G" logo in the middle, and the rounded corners.

Read more
I’ve finally given up on the Google Pixel Tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet showing a photo as wallpaper.

I’ve given up with the Google Pixel Tablet. Or, to be more precise, I’ve given up trying to make it something it’s not and instead concentrate on its strengths that I enjoy.

I have always thought this confused product should do more or be better than it actually is. But by forgetting all about such things, I’ve found a way to live happily with the Pixel Tablet.
What made me give up?

Read more