The Google Pixel 8a price just leaked. Here’s how much it’ll cost

And so concludes the saga of Google Pixel 8a leaks, merely days ahead of its expected unveiling at the I/O developers conference. Earlier today, insider @OnLeaks (in collaboration with Smartprix) shared more marketing renders of the upcoming budget phone, complete with its asking price in tow.

It seems Google is going to charge $499 for its next phone, at least the 128GB base storage variant, that is. For the 256GB storage variant, buyers will have to shell out $599. That’s the same asking price as the Google Pixel 7a, which arrived last year and won plaudits for its terrific mix of raw firepower, camera prowess, and feature-loaded Pixel software experience.

The fresh batch of purported marketing material depicts the Pixel 8a in a familiar blue shade that we also saw on its predecessor, a ceramic-inspired white, and a stealth black. There’s also a new “mint” green shade that might be worth selling a portion of your soul for (if you ask me), or just plain “disgusting,” according to a veteran at Digital Trends who wishes not to be named.

Before we dig into the hardware side, here’s the coolest part about the phone, according to leaks, of course. The phone will get OS updates for seven years, matching the commitment Google has made for the flagship Google Pixel 8 series smartphones. And just in case you’ve been swayed by the onslaught of AI tricks, Google will generously serve them up as well.

According to Android Headlines, Pixel 8a buyers will be able to access AI-assisted features like Audio Magic Eraser in the Google Photos app to help remove unwanted audio bits from video recordings. Other niceties include Night Sight and Best Take, both of which have been around for a while. Call Assist will be available to screen incoming calls for spam, Circle to Search will be on the table, and the Shortwave-inspired email summarizer trick should be included, too.

The Pixel 8a’s build is going to be IP67-certified, which means it can confidently handle a few accidental drops in a bucket of water. Leaks also predict a 120Hz OLED display and the Tensor G3 chip inside, while a 4,500 mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Yogesh Brar, another leaker, recently shared on Twitter that the Pixel 8a’s imaging system will be led by a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13MP sensor for ultrawide capture. For selfies and video calls, Google has armed its budget warrior with a respectable 13MP snapper.

Google Pixel 8a – 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Tensor G3

– 128/256GB storage

– 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)

– 13MP selfie

– Android 14

– 4,500mAh (~)

– 27W charging Launch: May ($500-550) What are your price expectations? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2024

There will only be two storage configurations on the table, while fast charging maxes out at 27 watts. Google is expected to open the floodgates of generative AI features for Android phones at its annual developer’s conference that kicks off on May 14. It’s also expected to preview the enhancements that will arrive with Android 15 later this year.

Digital Trends will be attending the event, so stay tuned for the latest coverage and insights from Google’s highly anticipated software carnival.

