The Google Pixel 8a is official. Here’s everything that’s new

A week ahead of its annual developers’ conference, Google has dropped a new budget phone in its Pixel-A series. The Google Pixel 8a retains the line’s signature look with a horizontal camera island at the back, but serves it in a package that embraces rounded corners and also happens to be fractionally smaller and lighter

The most meaningful changes are reserved for the display, silicon, and battery. The OLED screen’s size remains the same at 6.1 inches with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, the refresh rate has been increased to 120Hz, up from the Google Pixel 7a‘s 90Hz display. This HDR-ready panel offers a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and also features a fingerprint sensor underneath.

Google has fitted a slightly bigger 4,492 mAh battery inside the Pixel 8a. The battery is claimed to last 24 hours on a single charge, and also supports wireless charging. The RAM figures remain unchanged at 8GB, but this time around, buyers can pick between 128GB and 256GB storage options. For context, the Pixel 7a was only offered with 128GB of storage.

Powering the Pixel 8a is the third-generation Tensor G3 chip, which also powers the mainline Pixel 8 series smartphones. The camera hardware remains identical, however. At the back is a 64-megapixel primary snapper sitting alongside a 13MP unit for ultrawide capture, while the front camera also relies on a 13MP sensor.

The feature set also remains unchanged, save for the fresh crop of AI-fueled niceties like Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser.

The most notable difference between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 8a is in terms of software support. Google offers three Android updates and five years of security patches for the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a, on the other hand, will receive Android OS updates for seven years, which includes security patches and Pixel Feature Drops for adding exclusive new tricks. In doing so, it also matches what Google’s mainline Pixel phones offer.

But do keep in mind that official software support doesn’t mean there will be feature parity. A healthy few AI- and camera-centric features still rely on the hardware at disposal, which means despite using the same silicon, the Pixel 8a might not get all the features that you might find on the regular Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 Pro.

Color options for the Pixel 8a include obsidian, porcelain, bay, and a new aloe color. The build is IP67-certified, while Gorilla Glass 3 and an aluminum frame aim to keep the device in good shape. The Pixel 8a starts at $499 (the same price as its predecessor). Preorders are open now, and it’ll start shipping to buyers on May 14.

