The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?
Every week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies in a seven-day span. Below, we’ve listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from September 5 to September 11, 2022, along with general information about the film: genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.
10. Sing 2 (2021)
110m
Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Music
Stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson
Directed by Garth Jennings
After the events of 2016’s Sing, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his cast are once again attempting to put on the greatest show in Redshore City. In order to impress entertainment owner Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), the crew proposes a show involving Clay Calloway (Bono), a once-famous rockstar who became a recluse after his wife’s death. It’s up to Buster and his cast to convince Clay out of hiding to headline their rock show.
9. The Poison Rose (2019)
98m
Genre Thriller, Crime
Stars John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Famke Janssen
Directed by George Gallo, Francesco Cinquemani
Based on the novel by Richard Salvatore, The Poison Rose stars John Travolta as Carson Phillips, a disgraced ex-football player turned private investigator tasked with keeping taps on a wealthy mental patient. After the death of a local football star, Phillips soon becomes entangled with the facility’s leader, Dr. Miles Mitchell (Brendan Frasier), and the local mob boss, Doc (Morgan Freeman), as he searches for answers as to what happened.
8. I Came By (2022)
110m
Genre Thriller
Stars George MacKay, Percelle Ascott, Kelly Macdonald
Directed by Babak Anvari
The ambitious thriller I Came By chronicles the exploits of Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott), two graffiti artists who break into the homes of the wealthy and tag the walls with “I Came By.” When Jay leaves the job in order to be with his pregnant girlfriend, Toby goes at it alone and ends up at the home of a former judge named Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville). While at the house, Toby discovers a shocking secret that puts him and the lives of others at risk.
7. Despicable Me (2010)
95m
Genre Family, Animation, Comedy, Crime
Stars Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier
Directed by Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
Before the Minions became a billion dollar spinoff, they were the goofy sidekicks to an evil mastermind in the animated Despicable Me. Gru (Steve Carell) is a supervillain who plots to steal the Moon. In order to acquire a shrink ray, Gru adopts three girls (voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher) to steal the device. However, Gru begins to feel something he’s never felt before: love. Will he continue with his plans, or will Gru accept goodness and embrace his feelings for the girls?
6. This Is 40 (2012)
134m
Genre Comedy
Stars Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, John Lithgow
Directed by Judd Apatow
If there’s ever a film revolving around middle age that will strike fear into your heart, it’s This Is 40. Billed as a “sort-of sequel” to Knocked Up, the film revolves around Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann) as they approach the frightening age of 40. Not only is their relationship falling apart, but so are their business and family lives. Can Pete and Debbie find a way out of this nightmare?
5. Love in the Villa (2022)
114m
Genre Romance, Comedy
Stars Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Laura Hopper
Directed by Mark Steven Johnson
The Netflix rom-com boom surges as the service continues to provide original additions to the genre. The latest entry is Love in the Villa. After a breakup, Julie Hutton (Kat Graham) heads to Verona, Italy, for a much-needed vacation. Upon arrival, she learns that the villa is double-booked. Instead of going home, Julie stays with the cynical Charlie Fletcher (Tom Hopper). But in true rom-com fashion, love is in the air. Will they act on it?
4. Despicable Me 2 (2013)
98m
Genre Animation, Comedy, Family
Stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Benjamin Bratt
Directed by Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
Gru, the Minions, and the three girls return for more hijinks in Despicable Me 2. Gru is called into action by Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) to investigate a mutagen stolen from the Artic Circle. The sequel to Despicable Me is the perfect family film to watch on movie night. Plus, the Minions are up to their usual hilarity once again.
3. Me Time (2022)
104m
Genre Comedy
Stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall
Directed by John Hamburg
If you’re in the mood for a buddy comedy, then check out Me Time. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad, and Huck, a rich party animal. For the first time in years, Sonny has some quality time to himself with his wife and kids out of town. When Sonny heads to Huck’s birthday extravaganza, the two friends have a wild adventure that only gets crazier as the weekend progresses.
2. End of the Road (2022)
89m
Genre Thriller, Drama, Crime
Stars Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges
Directed by Millicent Shelton
End of the Road is another entry into the “road trip gone wrong” genre. Queen Latifah stars as Brenda, a recently widowed mother suffering from financial problems after the death of her husband. In need of a change, Brenda recruits her brother, Reggie (Ludacris), to help move her two children from California to Texas. When the group witnesses a murder at a motel, Reggie steals a bag of money belonging to a crime lord. That makes it hard for Brenda to find a way to survive this journey, especially while being hunted by a serial killer.
1. Morbius (2022)
105m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Fantasy
Stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona
Directed by Daniel Espinosa
It’s Morbin time. Based on the Marvel character, Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease. In hopes of curing himself, Morbius conducts a dangerous experiment using the genes from bats. The gamble pays off as Morbius gains superhuman abilities, but the cure turns him into a bloodthirsty vampire. When his friend, Milo (Matt Smith), receives the cure and embraces the evil inside him, Morbius must decide what’s more important: his life or the safety of others.
