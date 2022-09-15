 Skip to main content
The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now

Dan Girolamo
By

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world. That’s no secret, considering the streamer has over $220 million subscribers. However, the better question revolves around what people tend to watch. In particular, what is the most popular movie on Netflix?

Every week, the streaming service releases a list of its 10 most-watched movies in a seven-day span. Below, we’ve listed the top 10 movies in the U.S. from September 5 to September 11, 2022, along with general information about the film: genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

10. Sing 2 (2021)

After the events of 2016’s Sing, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his cast are once again attempting to put on the greatest show in Redshore City. In order to impress entertainment owner Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), the crew proposes a show involving Clay Calloway (Bono), a once-famous rockstar who became a recluse after his wife’s death. It’s up to Buster and his cast to convince Clay out of hiding to headline their rock show.

9. The Poison Rose (2019)

Based on the novel by Richard Salvatore, The Poison Rose stars John Travolta as Carson Phillips, a disgraced ex-football player turned private investigator tasked with keeping taps on a wealthy mental patient. After the death of a local football star, Phillips soon becomes entangled with the facility’s leader, Dr. Miles Mitchell (Brendan Frasier), and the local mob boss, Doc (Morgan Freeman), as he searches for answers as to what happened.
THE POISON ROSE Official Trailer (2019) John Travolta, Morgan Freeman Movie HD

8. I Came By (2022)

The ambitious thriller I Came By chronicles the exploits of Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott), two graffiti artists who break into the homes of the wealthy and tag the walls with “I Came By.” When Jay leaves the job in order to be with his pregnant girlfriend, Toby goes at it alone and ends up at the home of a former judge named Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville). While at the house, Toby discovers a shocking secret that puts him and the lives of others at risk.
I Came By | Official Trailer | Netflix

7. Despicable Me (2010)

Before the Minions became a billion dollar spinoff, they were the goofy sidekicks to an evil mastermind in the animated Despicable Me. Gru (Steve Carell) is a supervillain who plots to steal the Moon. In order to acquire a shrink ray, Gru adopts three girls (voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher) to steal the device. However, Gru begins to feel something he’s never felt before: love. Will he continue with his plans, or will Gru accept goodness and embrace his feelings for the girls?
Despicable Me - Theatrical Trailer

6. This Is 40 (2012)

If there’s ever a film revolving around middle age that will strike fear into your heart, it’s This Is 40. Billed as a “sort-of sequel” to Knocked Up, the film revolves around Pete (Paul Rudd) and Debbie (Leslie Mann) as they approach the frightening age of 40. Not only is their relationship falling apart, but so are their business and family lives. Can Pete and Debbie find a way out of this nightmare?
This Is 40 - Official Trailer [Universal Pictures]

5. Love in the Villa (2022)

The Netflix rom-com boom surges as the service continues to provide original additions to the genre. The latest entry is Love in the Villa. After a breakup, Julie Hutton (Kat Graham) heads to Verona, Italy, for a much-needed vacation. Upon arrival, she learns that the villa is double-booked. Instead of going home, Julie stays with the cynical Charlie Fletcher (Tom Hopper). But in true rom-com fashion, love is in the air. Will they act on it?
Love in the Villa | Official Trailer | Netflix

4. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Gru, the Minions, and the three girls return for more hijinks in Despicable Me 2. Gru is called into action by Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) to investigate a mutagen stolen from the Artic Circle. The sequel to Despicable Me is the perfect family film to watch on movie night. Plus, the Minions are up to their usual hilarity once again.
Despicable Me 2 - Trailer 2

3. Me Time (2022)

If you’re in the mood for a buddy comedy, then check out Me Time. Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad, and Huck, a rich party animal. For the first time in years, Sonny has some quality time to himself with his wife and kids out of town. When Sonny heads to Huck’s birthday extravaganza, the two friends have a wild adventure that only gets crazier as the weekend progresses.
ME TIME | Official Trailer | Netflix

2. End of the Road (2022)

End of the Road is another entry into the “road trip gone wrong” genre. Queen Latifah stars as Brenda, a recently widowed mother suffering from financial problems after the death of her husband. In need of a change, Brenda recruits her brother, Reggie (Ludacris), to help move her two children from California to Texas. When the group witnesses a murder at a motel, Reggie steals a bag of money belonging to a crime lord. That makes it hard for Brenda to find a way to survive this journey, especially while being hunted by a serial killer.
END OF THE ROAD | Official Trailer | Netflix

1. Morbius (2022)

It’s Morbin time. Based on the Marvel character, Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease. In hopes of curing himself, Morbius conducts a dangerous experiment using the genes from bats. The gamble pays off as Morbius gains superhuman abilities, but the cure turns him into a bloodthirsty vampire. When his friend, Milo (Matt Smith), receives the cure and embraces the evil inside him, Morbius must decide what’s more important: his life or the safety of others.

