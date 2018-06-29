M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ crossover ‘Glass’ gets a poster

Share

The success of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016 thriller Split brought him back into audiences’ good graces, but the revelation that the film was tied to 2000’s dark superhero movie Unbreakable made the filmmakers’ future plans even more exciting. Those two films collide in 2019’s Glass, which now has its first teaser poster.

Directed and written by Shyamalan, Glass brings back much of the cast of both films — Unbreakable and Split — for a crossover that pits the heroes and villains of each film against each other. Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy are among the featured cast members confirmed to reprise their roles.

Shyamalan revealed the first poster for Glass on Twitter, with the promise that fans will get a better look at the film July 20 — likely when the first trailer will premiere.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here’s the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018

The poster features the films’ three main characters: Jackson’s fragile but brilliant Mr. Glass from Unbreakable, McAvoy’s multiple-personality villain The Horde from Split, and Willis’ powerful and practically invulnerable vigilante David Dunn from Unbreakable. Each of the three characters is shown seated in various forms, with their shadows revealing more colorful identities.

Along with the three actors shown in the poster, Glass also brings back Spencer Treat Clark as David’s son, Joseph; Charlayne Woodard as Mr. Glass’ mother; and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, who survived her ordeal with The Horde in Split. Joining the franchise in Glass is American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson, who will play psychiatrist Ellie Staple in the film.

Glass was first announced in April 2017 following the tremendous success of Split, which was made for approximately $9 million and ended up earning $278.4 million worldwide and $138.2 million in US theaters. The film cast Taylor-Joy as a teenager kidnapped by McAvoy’s character, whose body and mind serve as host to more than 20 different personalities — including one particularly violent personality known as “The Beast” that manifests superhuman abilities. The final scene of Split connected the film to Unbreakable with a scene featuring Willis as Unbreakable protagonist David Dunn, who discovered that he had superhuman strength and invulnerability after a deadly train crash in the 2000 film.

Glass is scheduled to hit theaters January 18, 2019.