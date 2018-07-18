Digital Trends
These are the trailers to watch during San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Rick Marshall
By

Comic-Con International kicks off in San Diego this week, and over the last decade or so, the annual convention has established itself as the launching pad for some of Hollywood’s most-anticipated movie trailers and television previews.

There’s a lot to look forward to at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, including the first trailers for James Wan’s oceanic superhero movie Aquaman and M. Night Shyamalan’s crossover film Glass, as well as early peeks at The Walking Dead season 9 and Star Trek: Discovery season 2, among other projects.

Here’s what we’re most excited to see during Comic-Con this year.

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Reach Monarch

A post shared by MBB (@milliebobbybrown) on

Joining Aquaman at Warner Bros. Pictures’ movie panel is the kaiju brawler Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which will extend the connection between recent monster movies Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island and build on the studio’s plans for a cinematic universe of giant monsters. The first teaser for King of the Monsters (see above) was released July 18 on the Instagram account for star Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven from Stranger Things), just a few days before the studio’s panel.

‘It: Chapter Two’

best comic con trailers shows to stream it

New Line Cinema is getting things started early at this year’s show with a sneak peek at the sequel to horror hit It during a Wednesday evening panel. Filming is already underway on It: Chapter Two, so the studio should have some footage to show off to fans.

‘The Predator’

The first two trailers for The Predator gave fans a lot to be excited about with the film’s apparent return to its bloody, sci-fi horror roots. 20th Century Fox is expected to bring more footage to Comic-Con to show off on Thursday.

George R.R. Martin’s ‘Nightflyers’

We already had our first look at the upcoming “Psycho in space” series (as Martin described it) from the Game of Thrones author, but we still don’t have a premiere date for the Syfy series. A Thursday panel dedicated to Nightflyers will likely bring us more footage, and possibly some information about when the show will finally make it to television.

‘The Walking Dead’

The cast of AMC’s hit zombie drama is making the trip to San Diego for Comic-Con, and the Friday panel for The Walking Dead will likely be a standing-room-only event. Fans can expect to get a look at the show’s upcoming ninth season, and lots of reasons to ponder who will survive the series’ next story arc.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’

The first season of the Star Trek prequel series was a big hit for CBS and its streaming service, and fans are eager to know where Star Trek: Discovery will boldly go in season 2. The cast of the series is attending a Friday panel for the show, and though there probably isn’t much footage to share at this point, it would be surprising to not get an early look at something, given how much the network is promoting the Comic-Con event on Twitter.

‘Glass’

M. Night Shyamalan himself is bringing the first trailer for Glass to Comic-Con, giving audiences a peek at a film almost 20 years in the making. The cast of Glass, which includes cast members from both 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split will both be in attendance to commemorate the occasion.

‘Bumblebee’

The Transformers prequel has its own panel at Comic-Con, so that means we’ll probably get a lot of new footage from Bumblebee at the show. Will this be the film that turns the franchise around and makes us forget Transformers: The Last Knight?

‘Venom’

Sony’s first teaser for Venom was a bit of a letdown, but the next preview was a big improvement — mainly because it finally showed its titular Spidey-antihero doing his thing. Comic-Con offers a big opportunity for the studio to solidify support for the film, so expect some big moments at this panel.

Aquaman

So far, Wonder Woman has been the only critical and commercial hit for Warner Bros. Pictures’ live-action superhero universe, so the pressure is on Aquaman to give the studio another win. The first trailer for the film will premiere during the studio’s crowded, two-hour panel on Saturday, and director James Wan’s superhero story is likely to be the topic of much conversation, no matter how it’s received.

