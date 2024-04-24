Unfrosted | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s sad to see April end. Not only was the weather nice, but Netflix was killing it with a lot of its original programming like the thriller series Ripley with Andrew Scott, the true-life story Scoop, and the cathartic drama Baby Reindeer, which became a surprise hit late in the month.

It was a typically great month for the streamer, and May promises to continue Netflix‘s winning streak. The big release of the month is the first part of Bridgerton season 3. If costume romance isn’t your thing, there’s always the modern drama A Man in Full, an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 bestseller. If you’re seeking laughs, there’s Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted, which is about the creation of the Pop-Tart (yes, you read that right), and John Mulaney’s latest stand-up special, Everybody’s in L.A., which will be streamed live. Check the list below for everything coming to Netflix in May 2024.

May 1

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power

From an all-star soccer game to awkward dating problems, Thai comic Udom Taephanich shares candid stories from his chaotic life.

Down The Rabbit Hole

Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli’s lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father’s criminal activities.

Frankly Speaking

A well-respected announcer suddenly loses his ability to self-censor on air, catching the attention of a TV writer who invites him on her variety show.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The scheming Mallikajaan rules over an elite house of courtesans — but a new rival threatens her reign as rebellion brews in British-ruled India.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

The Best Man Holiday

Blended

Blue Mountain State: Season 1

Blue Mountain State: Season 2

Blue Mountain State: Season 3

Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland

Eat Pray Love

The Edge of Seventeen

The Equalizer

The Gentlemen

Hellboy (2019)

Hulk

Jumanji (1995)

Liar Liar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Matrix Resurrections

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Outlander: Season 6

Patriots Day

Public Enemies

Ride Along

Shrek

Shrek Forever After

Starship Troopers

Traffic

The Wedding Planner

White House Down

Woody Woodpecker

The Young Victoria

May 2

A Man in Full

Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble.

Beautiful Rebel

The origin story of one of Italy’s greatest rock stars, Gianna Nannini, who chased her dream despite obstacles from her family and the music industry.

Lola

Secrets of the Neanderthals

T・P BON

After Bon accidentally intervenes in a Time Patrol case, he must join Agent Ream in saving innocent lives from the past — while watching history unfold.

May 3

2 Hearts

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.

Postcards

When a Nigerian single mother travels to India for a medical checkup, her journey will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

Selling the OC: Season 3

The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.

The Unbroken Voice: Season 2

As her career takes off, Arelys struggles to balance her music and her family life as dangerous new foes threaten to destroy everything.

Unfrosted

In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry in this Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld.

May 4

The Atypical Family

Blessed with superpowers, a man and his family begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world — until a mysterious woman changes everything.

Katt Williams: Woke Foke

Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for this Netflix live-streamed stand-up event.

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Roast of Tom Brady

Tom Brady will take the hits when sports and comedy stars team up to roast the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

May 6

30 for 30: Broke

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play

30 for 30: The Two Escobars

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Reba: Seasons 1-6

May 7

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Super Rich in Korea

Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles. Explore the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, and why they came.

May 8

The Final: Attack on Wembley

With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

May 9

Bodkin

In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town.

The Guardian of the Monarchs

The forests of Michoacán are home to millions of monarch butterflies. Activist Homero Gómez was highly vocal about its preservation – and then he vanished.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Mother of The Bride

In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.

Sing Street

Thank You, Next

After a painful breakup, a young lawyer sets out to find true love in the confusing world of modern dating with the support of her best friends.

May 10

Blood of Zeus: Season 2

To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of César Román

This docuseries analyzes a murder case implicating a Spanish chef who built a career in the spotlight through a web of secrets and false identities.

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A

Living with Leopards

A film crew follows two leopard cubs as they make the fascinating journey from infancy into adulthood in this nature documentary.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 2

The Ultimatum: South Africa

A six-way partner swap sparks wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Participants choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

May 11

Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart

Comedy’s biggest stars gather to honor — and roast — Kevin Hart as he accepts the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a heartfelt, hilarious ceremony.

May 13

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Princess Power: Season 3

After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.

May 14

Married at First Sight: Season 15

May 15

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

When a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users’ intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

The Clovehitch Killer

May 16

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1

As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Dumb and Dumber To

Maestro in Blue: Season 2

The consequences of a murder soon spread from the island of Paxos to Athens, forcing everyone to face their secrets and seek the truth — or hide it.

Upgrade

May 17

The 8 Show

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building participate in an irresistible, but brutal show where they earn money as time passes.

Power

Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.

Thelma the Unicorn

A singing pony who dreams of stardom finds instant fame when she transforms into a sparkly unicorn. But becoming a celebrity is one wild ride.

May 19

A Simple Favor

Golden Kamuy

On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws.

May 20

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 4

In a globe-trotting season spanning four continents, the international success of the family business gives the Kretzes a taste for travel and adventure.

May 21

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy

From her firefighter husband’s unflattering pet name to her mom’s aggressive accessorizing, Rachel Feinstein lets loose in this stand-up comedy special.

Wildfire: Seasons 1-4

May 22

Act Your Age: Season 1

Toughest Forces on Earth

This docuseries surveys military combat forces across the world to see how they train for dangerous missions using specialized equipment.

May 23

El vendedor de ilusiones: El caso Generación Zoe

This documentary follows the rise and fall of Generation Zoe, a spiritual coaching network hiding the most unusual scam in Argentina’s history.

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly matchups.

In Good Hands 2

A newly reunited father and son grapple with new beginnings after tragedy, but can they manage to fill the void left by a beloved mother and wife?

Tires

At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

May 24

Atlas

A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry.

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Mulligan: Part 2

Mulligan and his cabinet work together to keep what’s left of America afloat while battling cruise ships, power outages, and their own incompetence.

My Oni Girl

A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom.

May 28

Burnt

May 29

Bionic

In a dystopian future where robotic prosthetics redefine sports, two sisters compete in long jump — but their rivalry leads them down a sinister path.

Colors of Evil: Red

A chilling murder at a beach exposes a criminal underworld, testing the courage of a prosecutor and a grieving mother seeking answers.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

A group of prominent TikTok dancers are trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M.

Patrick Melrose

May 30

Eric

A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son.

Geek Girl

Awkward teen Harriet has always wanted to fit in. Until she gets scouted by a top London model agent and learns that some people are meant to stand out.

May 31

A Part of You

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal

Suspecting infidelity, love cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Raising Voices

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

Tòkunbọ̀

Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official’s daughter to her captors.

