Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the WWE Backlash France 2024 live stream

By
Cody Rhodes stands with his back turn and the title over his shoulder.
WWE

A WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) is heading to Lyon Metropolis for the first time for WWE Backlash France 2024. Since the formation of TKO in September 2023, WWE has prioritized global expansion. In 2024, Backlash France is the second PLE to be held outside the U.S., and it won’t be the last. Five of the next six WWE PLEs will take place outside the U.S.

Heading into Backlash, WWE is entering the “American Nightmare Era.” After finishing his story at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Champion. A different era means a new crop of challengers for Rhodes. First up is AJ Styles, a former two-time WWE champion. Rhodes must bring his A-game if he wants to walk out of France as champion.

Backlash will start at a special time in the U.S. Below is everything you need to know about WWE Backlash France 2024.

When and where is WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash France Kickoff: May 3, 2024

Backlash France 2024 starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 4. Coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT with the preview show, followed by the official Backlash France Kickoff Show at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Backlash France will broadcast live from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France. The new multipurpose LDLC Arena opened in November 2023.

Watch the WWE Backlash France live stream on Peacock

Logo for WWE Backlash France.
WWE

Every WWE Premium Live Event, including Backlash France, streams exclusively on Peacock. Both Peacock plans — Premium with ads at $6 per month and Premium Plus at $12 per month — offer WWE programming. However, these Peacock prices are going to increase this summer.

Peacock Premium will increase from $6 to $8 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus will go from $12 to $14 per month. These changes go into effect for new subscribers starting July 18. Existing subscribers will see the increase on or after August 17.

For WWE fans outside of the U.S., purchase a subscription to the WWE Network to watch Backlash France. Prices will vary depending on your country.

WWE Backlash France 2024 match card

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso – Road to Backlash 2024: WWE Playlist

Four championships — Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women’s Championship, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship — will be on the line at Backlash France. Fresh off his cash-in win at WrestleMania, Damian Priest faces “Main Event” Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Bayley defends her women’s title in a triple-threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, the Kabuki Warriors put their tag titles on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

View the entire card* for the WWE Backlash France below.

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE Women’s Championship (Triple Threat Match): Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
  • Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga

*Card subject to change.

