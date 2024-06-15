 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

5 best Netflix action movies to watch on Father’s Day

By
Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac in Triple Frontier.
Image via Netflix

If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate your dad, there may be no better way than by finding a great action movie on Netflix. The streamer has plenty of options to choose from, and because action is such a varied genre, they have something that will suit basically any taste.

We’ve pulled together five great action movies that are available on the streamer, and all of them will hopefully give you and your father something worth discussing.

Recommended Videos

Baby Driver (2017)

A great car movie and a great music movie, Baby Driver tells the story of an orphaned getaway driver who makes sure to provide the perfect soundtrack for each of his escapes. When he attempts to pull off one last heist and get away clean, though, he finds himself more tangled up than he had hoped.

Related

Director Edgar Wright offers so much attention to detail here that even in the moments when the characters feel a little thin, you’ll always be propelled to the next scene by sheer momentum. Few movies have better car action, and that’s really saying something.

You can watch Baby Driver on Netflix.

The Equalizer (2014)

Denzel Washington is deeply compelling in basically everything, and he was so great in The Equalizer that he launched an entire franchise. Basically, the movie stars Washington as a man living in self-imposed retirement who witnesses an injustice and decides that he needs to equal the scales.

It’s a remarkably simple conceit, and one that gives Washington the ability to be in action mode even in the later stages of his movie stardom. These movies can get a little gnarly, but they’re immediately satisfying because of the very simple moral universe they establish.

You can watch The Equalizer on Netflix.

Godzilla Minus One (2023)

GODZILLA MINUS ONE Official Trailer 2

If your dad is willing to handle subtitles, Godzilla Minus One is a hugely effective blockbuster that very much feels like a modern day Jaws. The film is actually a prequel to the original Godzilla, telling the story of World War II veterans who find themselves coming face to face with the titular monster.

For as much as the movie is about defeating Godzilla, it’s also very much about reckoning with the disconnect between the Japanese people and the government that sent them to die for their country. It’s a film about choosing to live, and in that way, it’s also deeply moving.

You can watch Godzilla Minus One on Netflix.

Oldboy (2003)

Depending on how old your dad is, it’s possible he had this poster on his wall in college. Now, more than 20 years later, Oldboy still holds up as one of the most satisfying and suspenseful revenge thrillers ever made. The movie tells the story of a drunk who finds himself imprisoned in a room for more than a decade, unclear of who sent him there.

When he is suddenly released, he attempts to get revenge on those who imprisoned him, and plenty of mayhem ensues. The twists of Oldboy are worth experiencing unspoiled, but there’s also plenty of great action, including a legendary hallway fight that has to be seen to be believed.

You can watch Oldboy on Netflix.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Triple Frontier | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The daddest movie to ever dad, Triple Frontier follows five former special operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a remote region of South America. Although they set out with a very precise plan, things inevitably go haywire, and the team has to deal with the fallout.

Starring a great group of movie dads (Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Ben Affleck among them), Triple Frontier is both highly muscular and also a little sad. It’s the kind of action movie that is grounded in real ideas, even if it’s also fantastical in its way.

You can watch Triple Frontier on Netflix.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more
A blood-spattered, neon-lit Dev Patel in Monkey Man

When the weather gets too hot, you can get cool and cozy inside with help from our list of the best movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and other services. Every week, new originals or recent theatrical releases are coming to streaming services this summer, and we keep tabs on all the ones worth your time in this weekly updated list.

This week, Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man lands on Peacock, while Hulu adds Ava DuVernay's acclaimed 2023 film Origin and the 2024 Brat Pack documentary Brats.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Max.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2024)
Johnny Depp in Black Mass.

The pickings are slim this week on Amazon Prime Video. Next week's big arrival, Oppenheimer, is easily the top film of the month as well as the reigning Best Picture winner at the Oscars. In the meantime, there's not much in the way of selection for new movies to watch. Ironically, both of our new additions this week were originally in theaters in 2015. The first is a true crime story starring Johnny Depp called Black Mass, and the second is Daddy's Home, a family comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

Keep reading for our complete roundup of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now. We update the list every Friday so you'll always have something fun to watch on the weekend.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (June 2024)
Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris.

Is it really the summer movie season if you don't have a giant killer shark film and a superhero flick? Those options may currently be absent from theaters, but they're both on Netflix. The aforementioned shark movie, Under Paris, is almost a masterpiece of unintentional comedy mixed in with some serious drama. Meanwhile, Ultraman: Rising is a new animated movie that brings back one of Japan's original superheroes with a twist.

One of Netflix's other notable arrivals, the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, definitely has that summer movie swagger we've been looking for. The same is true for Netflix's original film Hit Man, which is still one of the most popular movies on Netflix. These are just a few of the options on the best movies on Netflix right now. And in just two weeks, they're going to be joined by Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the sequel to one of the greatest action comedies ever made.

Read more