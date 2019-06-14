The 50 best shows on Netflix in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents New this week Drama Comedy Mystery and Crime Horror Sci-Fi and Fantasy True crime and Docuseries Animation

Ordinarily, Netflix makes pretty astute programming decisions. But we have to ask a question: Why is a spy action series like The Recruit returning for its second season this week when The Night Agent season 2 — which is also a spy action series — premiered last week? The latter is clearly more popular than the former, but this is a decision that may eat into the audience for both shows.

This week’s other new addition, American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, has raced up the charts of the most popular shows on Netflix. True crime almost always does well on Netflix, and few crime stories were more out in the open than Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s.

You can find these series and more below among the best shows on Netflix. We update this list every Friday to give you the best streaming options for your weekend viewing.

We've also rounded up all the best new shows to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime, and the best shows on Disney+ because we take our streaming seriously.

New this week

The Recruit

As Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) often states, he’s a lawyer, not a spy. But he sure gets into a lot of spy shenanigans in The Recruit. The first episode of season 2 resolves the cliffhanger about Owen’s fate and what happened to Max Meladze (Laura Haddock). However, Owen’s bosses at the CIA leave the young recruit in the proverbial doghouse.

Unfortunately for Owen, things get more complicated from there. NIS operative Jang Kyun Kim (Teo Yoo) needs Owen’s help to find his missing wife in South Korea, and Jang isn’t above a little blackmail to make the CIA more compliant. Assuming he survives, Owen may even get a shot at romance during the mission.

Genre: Action, Drama

Stars: Noah Centineo, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart

Seasons: 2

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

Genre: True Crime, Documentary

Stars: O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Christopher Darden

The O.J. Simpson trial was called “the trial of the century” in the ’90s, and it still maintains a tight grip on the public’s imagination three decades later. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson features a concise four-part look at the murder investigation of Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, the infamous slow freeway chase in the White Bronco, and the absolute circus that unfolded during his trial.

Many of the surviving participants of these events contributed to this documentary, including former prosecutor Christopher Darden. O.J. Simpson’s story is one of those “only in America” fables, and even his death doesn’t bring it to a close.

Seasons: 1

Drama

The Night Agent

In the first season of The Night Agent, FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is a little out of his depth as he attempts to protect Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from a dark plot against the government. For season 2, Peter received a promotion and a new partner, Annie (Brittany Snow). However, it doesn’t take long for Peter’s latest assignment to blow up in his face.

Now, Peter once again has to question who he can trust as his latest case exposes tensions between America and Iran. Rose isn’t out of the picture either, as she’ll do anything to get back in Peter’s orbit, even if it puts her right back in danger.

If you want to jump right in with season 2, check out The Night Agent‘s season 1 ending explained.

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Stars: Gabriel Basso, Hong Chau, Luciane Buchanan

Seasons: 2

NCIS

Genre: Drama, Action

Stars: Mark Harmon, Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum

Seasons: 11 available on Netflix

If you don’t watch broadcast networks, then you may not realize that NCIS is one of the biggest shows on TV. Who would have predicted that this JAG spinoff would give way to a series with 22 seasons under its belt and several spinoffs? Netflix only has 11 out of the 22 seasons, but the streamer recently added the first five seasons so fans can go to the beginning.

Mark Harmon leads the cast as Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a member of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service out of Washington. There’s very little that falls outside of the jurisdiction of the Major Case Response Team as they investigate criminals, traitors, and potential terrorist threats around the world as needed.

American Primeval

There have been plenty of Westerns and frontier stories, but few as raw as American Primeval. This miniseries doesn’t romanticize the Old West, and it’s an often brutal look at the people who lived in those times and the atrocities they were willing to commit in the name of making a better future for themselves and their families. Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin), for example, will do almost anything to protect her son, Devin (Preston Mota). That’s why she puts their lives in the hands of a stranger, Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch), who attempts to lead them, and a Native American girl, Two Moons (Shawnee Pourier), to safety.

Meanwhile, Brigham Young (Kim Coates) is obsessed with making a home for himself and his religious followers, even if it means engineering a massacre of the tribes who already live on the lands he wants to claim. Everyone’s hands are bloody in this world, and there are seemingly few lines that Young isn’t willing to cross.

Genre: Western, Drama

Stars: Taylor Kitsch, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Jai Courtney, Kim Coates, Shea Whigham, Betty Gilpin

Seasons: 1

Squid Game

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) had his chance to walk away from everything at the end of Squid Game season 1. Instead, Squid Game season 2 reveals that Gi-hun has devoted his life and his newfound riches to bringing down the games and their mysterious backers. And the first step is to find the Recruiter (Gong Yoo).

It’s not a spoiler to say that Gi-hun finds himself back in the games alongside an all-new cast of players who are willing to do just about anything to win the ultimate cash prize. Gi-hun can warn the newcomers all he wants, but there are always going to be players out for themselves who don’t care what happens to the others. And just because Gi-hun survived his first experience in the games doesn’t mean he’ll be that lucky this round.

Genre: Thriller, Horror

Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul

Seasons: 2

Virgin River

After a long courtship across five seasons, Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) are finally looking to tie the knot in Virgin River season 6. But when have TV wedding plans ever gone off without a hitch? There’s plenty of drama and mishaps ahead for the couple, but there’s no question about the love they share for each other.

Other relationships play out in the background, including threats to the medical practice of the town’s doctor, Vernon “Doc” Mullins (Tim Matheson), There’s also the possibility of a resolution to his longstanding feud with Mel’s father, Everett (John Allen Nelson), which plays into the wedding storyline as well.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Stars: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole

Seasons: 6

Black Doves

Black Doves may start during the holidays, but this is no feel-good Christmas story. Instead, this spy thriller turns into a revenge story for Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a Black Doves operative who has spent years undercover as the wife of Britain’s defense secretary, Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan). She may have kids with Wallace, but her heart is with another man named Jason (Andrew Koji).

When someone kills Jason, Helen is ready to throw her life away in a bid to avenge his death. Her mentor and spy master, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), sends Helen’s closest friend in the Black Doves, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to watch her back. Yet, Sam’s real mission may be to ensure that Helen’s revenge doesn’t compromise her clandestine organization.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Stars: Keira Knightley, Sarah Lancashire, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Koji, Andrew Buchan

Seasons: 1

The Madness

Fear the Walking Dead and Rustin‘s Colman Domingo plays Mauncie Daniels in Netflix’s thriller, The Madness. Aside from some drama with his family, Muncie is living the dream as a progressive activist turned budding media superstar. However, things take a turn for the worse when Muncie stumbles upon the murder of Mark Simon (Tahmoh Penikett), a far-right personality.

Suddenly, Mauncie’s entire life is turned upside down. He’s the convenient fall guy for the crime and now targeted by law enforcement agencies and radical fringe groups. If Mauncie wants to reclaim everything he had before Simon’s murder, he’ll have to prove his innocence and figure out who wanted the victim dead and why.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Stars: Colman Domingo, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski

Seasons: 1

The Diplomat

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) already had her hands full in The Diplomat season 1 while trying to keep a crisis situation in the U.K. from leading to a war. At the beginning of season 2, viewers learn whether Kate’s husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), or her deputy chief of mission, Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), survived a car bombing attempt on their lives.

In the meantime, Kate suspects that U.K. prime minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) may have been behind both the car bombing and the terrorist attack that has brought his nation to the brink of war. Proving that may be extremely difficult, if not impossible, since Kate is also being vetted as a potential replacement for Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney). But if Kate can’t unravel this conspiracy, there’s far more on the line than her diplomatic career. And her options are running out.

Genre: Thriller

Stars: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear

Seasons: 2

Territory

Territory is essentially Australia’s answer to Yellowstone and Succession. Anna Torv (Fringe and The Last of Us) stars as Emily Lawson, a woman who married into the Lawson family when she wed Graham (Michael Dorman) despite the objections of his father, Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor). That’s why Colin made his youngest son, Daniel (Jake Ryan), the heir to Marianne Station, the biggest cattle station in Australia … and possibly the world.

When Daniel winds up missing and potentially dead, it sets off a fresh fight for the future of Marianne Station both within the Lawson family and outside it as well. The Lawson’s enemies and rivals smell blood in the water, and the remaining family members will have to fight to hold on to what’s theirs.

Genre: Western, Drama

Stars: Anna Torv, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, Sam Corlett

Seasons: 1

The Lincoln Lawyer

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back in the third season of Netflix’s legal thriller The Lincoln Lawyer. And yes, Mickey is still operating out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator rather than an office. This season’s primary case has very personal stakes for Mickey because his friend, Glory Days (Fiona Rene), has been murdered. And the only credible suspect is Glory’s friend, Julian La Cosse (Devon Graye).

Mickey wants to believe in Julian’s innocence, if only for the sake of the woman they both cared for. Proving that in court may be the challenge, as Mickey still has lingering feelings that he might be helping a killer … and it wouldn’t be the first time.

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Stars: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson

Seasons: 3

Yellowjackets

Who would have thought that a series about a girls’ soccer team would be one of Showtime’s most popular series? But the team in Yellowjackets does not get to spend much time on the field. Instead, they find themselves trapped in the wilderness following a plane crash that killed most of the adults who accompanied them. And while these girls are resilient, the first episode teases some very dark and desperate times ahead of them.

There’s also a parallel narrative set in the present, as the now-adult Yellowjackets struggle to get by in their daily lives. More than anything else, the women don’t want the secrets of what they did to survive to come out. Only the first season is available on Netflix for now, so you’ll have to get Paramount+ with Showtime if you want to see season 2 immediately.

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Stars: Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Thatcher, Christina Ricci, Sophie Nélisse, Juliette Lewis

Seasons: 1

Dark Winds

AMC’s Dark Winds isn’t a monster hit on cable, but it clearly has an audience online. This brilliant and dark crime thriller is based upon Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novels, and it features an underrated actor, Zahn McClarnon, who finally gets to lead his own series.

The show takes place in Navajo County in the ’70s, with McClarnon playing Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the tribal police. He’s got more than enough problems trying to solve a double homicide while taking care of a young pregnant teenager who isn’t his own child. But since the FBI believes that armored truck thieves are hiding out in Leaphorn’s territory, Agent Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) has been sent undercover as a new deputy. Together, Leaphorn and Chee not only have to solve the murders but also discover how the deaths are linked to the robbery.

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime

Stars: Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson

Seasons: 2

Fire Country

Bates Motel star Max Thieriot headlines Fire Country as Bode Leone, a young man who is serving a prison sentence in California. But because the state routinely has devastating fire seasons, Bode gets a chance to join the inmate assisted firefighter program, he potentially has the chance to shorten his time behind bars and redeem himself.

This show is one of the few current broadcast network dramas on Netflix, and that works out in favor for the streamer. Netflix only has the first season of Fire Country at the moment, but that’s 22 fresh episodes for anyone who hasn’t seen it before. It’s a solid drama, and there’s even a third season coming to CBS this fall.

Genre: Drama

Stars: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer

Seasons: 2

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Wednesday’s Emma Myers gets her own franchise with A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which is based on Holly Jackson’s novel series. Pippa Fitz-Amobi (Myers) is the titular good girl, but she’s not that good of a detective. That’s part of the fun, as Pippa throws herself into solving the disappearance of Andie (India Lillie Davies), which is a crime that was pinned on her late boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni).

Sal’s younger brother, Ravi (Zain Iqbal), is one of the few who sees Pippa’s investigation as a chance to clear his brother’s name. Almost everyone else is less than amused by her investigation, especially when she gets uncomfortably close to the truth.

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Stars: Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Asha Banks, Raiko Gohara, Jude Morgan-Collie, Yali Topol Margalith

Seasons: 1

Suits

The summer of 2023 was the summer of Suits on Netflix. But the streamer only had the first eight seasons of Suits, which were largely about attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), and his associate lawyer, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Mike never actually went to law school or passed the bar, but his legal knowledge was so impressive that Harvey hired him and agreed to keep it a secret.

By the time season 9 of Suits arrived, Mike had already been written out the show along with his on-screen lover, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle). That left Harvey, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and others to contend with Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby), a named partner in their firm whom they desperately want to force out. Mike does show up a few times in the ninth season, leading to one last team-up with Harvey. But not before they go head-to-head in court.

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Stars: Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres

Seasons: 9

Bridgerton

Against all odds, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) have found the love that they so desperately needed in Bridgerton season 3. But before this couple can get their happy ending, they’ve got a few more trials ahead. Love may conquer all, but secrets have bad habit of turning up and ruining everything.

Penelope pursued a relationship with Colin without revealing that she’s Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossipmonger who has scandalized the Ton. Penelope was playing with fire when she made up that alter ego, and now she may get burned as one former friend demands that she tell her lover the truth while a false friend also blackmails Penelope over the revelation. Events are coming to a head as Bridgerton season 3, part 2 closes out this chapter of the story.

Genre: Romance, Drama

Stars: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Simone Ashley, Golda Rosheuvel

Seasons: 3

The Crown

Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is gone when the second half of The Crown’s final season begins, and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) is feeling her own mortality at the start of the 21st century. Now, it’s time for Diana’s sons, Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry (Luther Ford), to come to the forefront.

This half of the season recreates William’s courtship of Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy), while Prince Charles (Dominic West) finally gets to wed Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) as Elizabeth wonders what her legacy will be, and how the royal family will endure. Now that the series is over, you can also go back and check out the best performances in The Crown.

Genre: Drama

Stars: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Elizabeth Debicki

Seasons: 6

Black Mirror

Each episode of the dark sci-fi anthology series, Black Mirror, has a self-contained story, and the first installment of the sixth season actually targets Netflix itself! Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy stars as Joan, a woman who discovers that the Netflix of her world, Streamberry, is essentially stealing her life in real-time with Salma Hayek portraying Joan’s fictional self in the original series, Joan is Awful.

As with the previous seasons, series creator Charlie Brooker has attracted a lot of big-name performers to share the small screen in his stories. And each episode of Black Mirror is a mind-bending experience.

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Stars: Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz

Seasons: 6

Comedy

The Bernie Mac Show

Twenty years ago, the late comedian Bernie Mac received his own sitcom on Fox called The Bernie Mac Show, which was loosely inspired by his own life. In the show, Bernie and his wife, Wanda McCullough (Kellita Smith), are happily childless until Bernie’s sister enters rehab and is no longer able to take care of her children. With reservations, Bernie and Wanda are forced to care for the three children: Bryana “Baby Girl” Thomkins (Dee Dee Davis), Vanessa “Nessa” Thomkins (Camille Winbush), and Jordan Thomkins (Jeremy Suarez).

The kids drive Bernie up the proverbial wall, especially Vanessa. And in his moments of frustration, Bernie will often address the audience as “America” and share his thoughts. Yet, over time, Bernie and Wanda both embrace his sister’s kids as their own, even as they still find ways to get under their skin.

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Bernie Mac, Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez, Dee Dee Davis, Camille Winbush

Seasons: 5

A Man on the Inside

Ted Danson has been headlining sitcoms since Cheers debuted in 1982, so he basically has TV comedy down to a science. A Man on the Inside reunites Danson with The Good Place co-creator Michael Schur for a comedic mystery in a retirement community. Danson plays Charles, a retired widower who needed something more out of his golden years. So, when private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) needed a mole to infiltrate the Pacific View Retirement Home, Charles was all for it.

The biggest problem with sending Charles undercover is that he has no experience as a detective, and he’s prone to mistakes. The community’s residents accept Charles at face value, with most embracing him as one of their own. That also complicates Charles’ agenda because he has to lie about his true purpose, and he may not be able to stay among the residents once the case is finished.

Genre: Comedy

Stars: Ted Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephanie Beatriz

Seasons: 1

Cobra Kai

Buckle up, because there’s a lot happening in Cobra Kai season 6, part 2. The Sekai Taikai, the world championships of karate, is underway in Spain. Additionally, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has a new Cobra Kai to challenge Miyagi-Do, and Tory (Peyton List) is now representing Kreese’s dojo in the tournament. Meanwhile, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) experiences a crisis of faith when he learns more about his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, and his time in the Sekai Taikai decades earlier.

There’s still plenty of conflict among the Miyagi-Do students. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is particularly irritated by the dojo’s new rivals, the Iron Dragons, as well as their leader, Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan). Since this is the final season, this tournament will be the last of its kind on this show. There are still a lot of surprises left before Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 arrives sometime in 2025.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan

Seasons: 6

Nobody Wants This

Two decades ago, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody each had their own YA teen dramas, Veronica Mars and The O.C., respectively. Now, they’re sharing the stage as would-be lovers in Nobody Wants This. Bell plays Joanne, a woman with a podcast where she gets to vent about her terrible dating life. Brody portrays Noah, a rabbi who has just left a long-term relationship that could have led to marriage.

Despite her openly agnostic views about religion, Joanne finds herself romantically drawn to Noah, and the feeling is mutual. While a happy relationship could impact Joanne’s podcast, their romance has potentially larger consequences for Noah. His family doesn’t seem to be very happy that he’s not dating a Jewish woman, and his choice may harm his career as a rabbi.

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Stars: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons

Seasons: 1

Loudermilk

Loudermilk flew under the radar when it originally aired on the Audience Network, but it’s getting a shot at a larger audience on Netflix. The series stars Sex and the City‘s Ron Livingston as Sam Loudermilk, an ex-movie critic and seemingly recovered alcoholic who has reinvented himself as a substance abuse counselor. Sam also has quite a way with words and sharp quips, which is why he’s not exactly known for his good bedside manner with the people in his support group.

Sam is very much a work in progress when it comes to his own life, but he has found some purpose in sponsoring Claire Wilkes (Anja Savcic). Will Sasso also stars as Sam’s sponsor, Ben Burns. There’s a lot of dark comedy in this series, and you’ll laugh a lot if you’re willing to go with it.

Genre: Comedy, Drama,

Stars: Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, Laura Mennell

Seasons: 3

Mystery and Crime

The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman may headline the series, but The Perfect Couple centers on Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), a young woman who is about to marry into a very wealthy family. After the wedding rehearsal dinner, a dead body is discovered nearby, and the entire Winbury family must speak with the police.

Greer (Kidman) is the ruthless matriarch of the Winbury family, as well as the wife of Tag (Liev Schreiber) and the mother of their children, Benji and Tom (Jack Reynor). There are secrets that the Winbury family, and Greer in particular, will do almost anything to keep from getting out. And this murder thrusts a harsh light onto the family as it suddenly faces scrutiny from the law.

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy

Seasons: 1

Dexter

When it comes to pretending to be normal, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is not very good at being human. On Dexter, the title character is just ordinary enough to operate as a serial killer under the noses of his co-workers at the Miami Metro Police Department. Years before the series began, Dexter’s late adoptive father, Harry Morgan (James Remar), realized what Dexter was becoming and used that knowledge to channel his killer instinct into something “good.”

Good is a relative term, since Dexter murders bad people like killers and rapists who might otherwise get away with their crimes. But as good as Dexter is at cleaning up his messes, his secret has a bad habit of coming out. And he’s far from the only serial killer hanging around in Miami. Some of Dexter’s rival killers are even more dangerous than he is.

Genre: Thriller

Stars: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Lauren Vélez, David Zayas, James Remar

Seasons: 8

The Gentlemen

Much like FX’s Fargo, The Gentlemen is a spinoff of the feature film that shares its name. The key difference is that Guy Ritchie directed the movie and created the TV series, which acts as a standalone story with a brand new cast of characters. Theo James stars as Eddie Halstead, the new Duke of Halstead … but only because his older brother, Freddy Halstead (Daniel Ings), is hopelessly addicted to drugs.

Eddie’s new title comes with a catch because his recently passed father was deep in business with an incarcerated gangster, Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), who runs an illegal marijuana empire. Now, Eddie has a piece of that empire as well, whether he likes it or not. And he definitely likes Bobby’s daughter, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), even if they’re not always on the same page.

Genre: Crime, Drama

Stars: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones

Seasons: 1

Horror

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Remember The Walking Dead theatrical movie that was supposed to happen a few years ago? That story was reworked into The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which serves as an epilogue to the original series. It also reunites Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira’s Michonne for the first time since the ninth season of the flagship series.

Rick was thought to be dead by his friends, but Michonne suspected that he was still alive. This miniseries reveals where Rick was and why he couldn’t come home to Michonne and their children. But reuniting with each other is just the opening battle for Rick and Michonne. If they want to escape the Civic Republic Military, then they’re going to need allies.

Genre: Horror, Drama

Stars: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Terry O’Quinn, Lesley-Ann Brandt

Seasons: 1

The Fall of the House of Usher

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has one last miniseries for Netflix before he heads off to Prime Video. Flanagan’s final bow is The Fall of the House of Usher, a modern adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story and a few other works by Poe. In this incarnation, Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and his sister, Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), own a powerful pharmaceutical company, and they’ve passed on their ruthless streak to the next generation.

That is if there is a next generation. An enigmatic woman named Verna (Carla Gugino) may be behind the gruesome deaths of members of the Usher family. Everything that the Ushers have built is crashing down, and there may be something supernatural behind it.

Genre: Horror, Drama

Stars: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan

Seasons: 1

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro curated this collection of short films from some of horror’s most visionary, creative directors and writers. The eight stories in the series’ first season hail from a wide range of filmmakers, including Vincenzo Natali (Cube), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Del Toro himself.

Genre: Fantasy/Horror

Stars: Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln, Rupert Grint

Seasons: 1

The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, turns his attention to young-adult scares with The Midnight Club, inspired by Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel of the same name. The 10-episode series follows a group of young, terminally ill residents of a hospice who gather each night to tell each other spooky stories. The members of the “Midnight Club” make a pact that whoever dies first will try to send a message from the afterlife. With Flanagan at the helm of this show, be prepared for big scares.

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Stars: Iman Benson, Heather Langenkamp, Igby Rigney

Seasons: 1

Sci-Fi and Fantasy

Mayfair Witches

Anne Rice’s children of the night may reign in Interview with the Vampire, but the author’s witches are more popular on Netflix. As part of the yearlong AMC+ invasion, Rice’s Mayfair Witches, which shares a universe with her vampire show, introduces viewers to Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon who had no idea that she was born into a family of witches before she was adopted.

As Rowan’s deadly abilities begin to manifest, she discovers that she’s not only a Mayfair witch — she’s also the heir to the family’s power. But with that power comes the family curse, in the form of a shape-shifter known as Lasher (Jack Huston). Lasher has a long history of seducing the Mayfair women, and there may be dire consequences if he manages to do the same with Rowan.

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Stars: Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Beth Grant

Seasons: 1

Lost

Nearly two decades ago, Lost was a cultural phenomenon for ABC on a scale that’s rarely seen, especially among genre shows. The series dropped a very large ensemble cast on a remote island following a harrowing plane crash. With little hope of rescue, Jack Shepard (Matthew Fox), Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), John Locke (Terry O’Quinn), Sawyer (Josh Holloway), and the rest of the group have to make some hard choices to survive. And it only gets harder when they aren’t on the same page.

Those characters were a large part of Lost‘s appeal, but so were the mysteries of the island itself. There’s more happening than meets the eye, and this uncharted paradise has more than a few deadly secrets. One of the biggest obstacles awaiting the survivors are the Others, a group of people who have been living on the island for decades. Once the two sides come into conflict, only one faction can come out on top.

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Stars: Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O’Quinn, Josh Holloway, Dominic Monaghan, Naveen Andrews

Seasons: 6

3 Body Problem

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’ new Netflix series, 3 Body Problem, is a sci-fi drama based upon the Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin. This is not a conventional story, although it’s not hard to guess that alien life is at the heart of the show’s premise.

Without giving too much away, a woman named Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) made a decision decades ago that will eventually have grave consequences for everyone on Earth. An alien threat is coming that is beyond mankind’s ability to handle, and there’s a real question about whether anyone can do anything about it because the arrival may not take place for decades, if not longer. The only advantage that humanity has is time, and even that may not be enough to find a solution.

Genre: Sci-fi, Drama

Stars: Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao

Seasons: 1

Resident Alien

Meet Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk). In Resident Alien, he’s just a normal small-town doctor who’s secretly an alien plotting to exterminate humanity. No big deal, really. Harry could actually succeed in his mission, too, if these pesky human emotions weren’t giving him feelings that are completely alien to him. Harry is also so bad at pretending to be human that he fails to blend in with the crowd.

However, Harry’s most immediate problem is Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), the young son of the mayor who can see through his human disguise. As for Max, he’s going to have a hard time convincing anyone that Harry is out to get him.

Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy

Stars: Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler

Seasons: 3

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman’s celebrated comic book series comes to life in this adaptation that casts Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the lord of the world of dreams. When a cruel dabbler in the occult accidentally imprisons Morpheus, it begins a tale that unfolds across multiple generations and through myriad realms and ultimately puts the future of humanity at risk.

In development for more than two decades, The Sandman is a project long thought impossible to adapt faithfully, but the series somehow manages to weave together the enthralling stories and powerful themes of Gaiman’s acclaimed fantasy saga.

Genre: Fantasy

Stars: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman

Seasons: 1

The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) now know who’s been pulling their strings in the Continent, but that knowledge might not be enough to save them as The Witcher returns with the final three episodes of season 3.

With Geralt waylaid and fighting for his life, Ciri (Freya Allan) is off on an adventure of her own that may prove to be a transformative experience. But all roads lead back to Geralt as the series faces a turning point and a very, very long wait until the fourth season arrives.

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Action, Drama

Stars: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren

Seasons: 3

Stranger Things

One of the most popular original series on Netflix, Stranger Things has become a cultural touchstone in the short time since its 2016 debut. The series’ opening sequence lays out its sci-fi aspirations clearly: A scientist flees down an empty hallway, pursued by some unseen force that eventually nabs him as he waits for elevator doors to close; it then cuts to a group of kids playing D&D in a suburban basement.

The series is rooted in ‘80s genre nostalgia, from the mysterious creature terrorizing the fictional Indiana town to the secret government agency chasing the group of kids who encounter it. There are pieces of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and John Hughes strewn throughout Stranger Things, and the result is a show that will feel immediately familiar to people who grew up with that source material.

For more info on the final season, check out Stranger Things season 5: Plot, date, and casting rumors.

Genre: Sci-Fi

Stars: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown

Seasons: 4

True crime and Docuseries

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga

There have been some wild true crime stories on Netflix before, but The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga might take the cake. If you thought that Tiger King had some eccentric people at the middle of the narrative, then you haven’t seen anything yet. This is a tale that starts with an Elvis impersonator stumbling across a stolen body parts ring and ends with an attempt to frame him for trying to assassinate President Barack Obama.

All of this really happened to Kevin Curtis, who became a hardcore conspiracy theorist after his initial discovery of the severed body parts. People didn’t listen to Kevin, and someone tried to silence him in the most bizarre way possible. Kevin lived to tell the tale, and what a tale it is.

Genre: True Crime

Stars: Everett Dutschke, Kevin Curtis

Seasons: 1

Our Oceans

Former President Barack Obama produces and narrates Our Oceans, a five-part Netflix original documentary series. This show features some jaw-dropping footage of life beneath the sea as it explores the connections between what’s happening in the water and how it affects everything on land.

Our Oceans starts with breathtaking glimpses of sea life in their natural environment before shifting gears to demonstrate how climate change and human-created pollution have impacted these creatures. Some of the sea life have even found inventive ways to adapt to the presence of plastics in their oceans. The series also explores the ways that these underwater dwellers find mates, which seems to amuse Obama at times.

Genre: Documentary

Stars: Barack Obama

Seasons: 1

This is the Zodiac Speaking

The Zodiac Killer remains an enthralling mystery because the serial killer who terrorized California in the 1960s was never caught. No one was ever formally charged with being the Zodiac killer, but the cops did have at least one suspect: Arthur Leigh Allen. This is the Zodiac Speaking focuses on David and Connie Seawater, a pair of siblings who were close to Allen when they were children.

The Seawaters share their recollections of Allen, contending that he not only confessed that he was the killer to them, but he also brought them along on some of his murder sprees. Both Seawater siblings are convinced that Allen was behind this reign of terror, but delivering definitive proof may take more than vivid memories shared over three decades after Allen died.

Genre: Documentary, True Crime

Stars: J.C. Smith, David Seawater, Connie Seawater

Seasons: 1

Predators

There are several world-class nature documentaries on Netflix, and the latest addition to that genre, Predators, is all about some of the deadliest hunters in nature. Actor Tom Hardy narrates the series, and naturally, three of the episodes focus on the big cats: cheetahs, lions, and pumas. The remaining two episodes focus on polar bears and wild dogs.

This miniseries offers a rare opportunity to watch these wild creatures facing real challenges to their survival beyond hunting down their next meal. Unfortunately for these magnificent creatures, climate change and natural disasters may prove to be even deadlier than they are.

Genre: Documentary

Stars: Tom Hardy

Seasons: 1

Our Planet II

After a four-year hiatus, Our Planet is back for another season on Netflix, and it remains one of the most stunningly beautiful nature documentaries on the streamer. David Attenborough returns as the narrator of Our Planet II, which once again explores the impact that climate change has had on the environment and the creatures that live all over the world.

One of the major themes of this season is migration, as animals struggle to find new places to survive and thrive as they deal with both predators and pollution. As in the first season, the visuals are breathtaking and this is a unique look at the world that most people have never seen in person.

Genre: Documentary

Stars: David Attenborough

Seasons: 2

Animation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne season 2 picks up moments after season 1, as Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), Maria Renard (Pixie Davies), and Annette (Thuso Mbedu) reel from a devastating loss that left Maria’s mother, Tera (Nastassja Kinski), transformed into a vampire. The only good news is that the Belmont family’s ally — and the son of Dracula — Alucard (Jamie Callis) has arrived to help them take on the vampire queen, Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente).

Báthory claims to be a goddess reborn, and she seems far more powerful than an ordinary vampire. She has her sights set on conquering France, and she has her dark army to back up her ambitions. Richter and Maria aren’t on very good terms when the season starts, but they need to reconcile quickly, or else they’ll be overwhelmed by the daunting task at hand.

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Stars: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Franka Potente, James Callis

Seasons: 2

Pantheon

If the world as we know it is going to end, you can blame the UIs. Uploaded Intelligences may be the next stage of merging man and machine, and the company known as Logorhythms has nearly perfected the process of transferring a human mind into computer code. Pantheon‘s animation brings this sci-fi idea to life in startling fashion, with an A-list voice cast that includes Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Daniel Dae Kim, William Hurt, and Ron Livingston.

Maddie Kim (Katie Chang) is thrust into this insane new world when a UI intervenes in her life to protect her from bullies at school. While trying to unravel the mystery, Maddie becomes convinced that the UI is her late father, David Kim (Kim). Meanwhile, another teenager, Caspian Keyes (Dano), is looking into the UIs as well, unaware that Logorhythms is manipulating his entire life.

Genre: Sci-fi, Thriller, Drama

Stars: Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart, Rosemarie DeWitt, Daniel Dae Kim

Seasons: 1

Arcane

Arcane is reportedly the most expensive animated series ever created, and every dollar shows up onscreen. The jaw-dropping first season was released in 2021, and now the show has returned for its second and final season, which will be stretched out over three weeks.

In a steampunk sci-fi fantasy world, the wealthy city known as Piltover has lorded over the poor people of Zaun for decades. Two sisters, Violet (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Fallout‘s Ella Purnell) find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. Jinx wanted a war between the cities, and she got her wish in the season 1 finale. Now, the consequences of Jinx’s choice have come home as open warfare breaks out. And the sisters will have to confront each other at least one more time before the end.

Genre: Sci-fi, fantasy, action

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak

Seasons: 2

Terminator Zero

For the first time in its 40 years of existence, the Terminator franchise is finally getting an animated series of its own. Terminator Zero is ignoring everything but the first two movies and setting the clock back to 1997, shortly before Judgment Day. In Japan, scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland) has created Kokoro (Rosario Dawson), an AI program that may be able to counter Skynet and prevent the end of the world.

From Skynet’s future perspective, that’s why Malcolm has to die. Toward that end, a new Terminator (Timothy Olyphant) has been dispatched to the past to kill Malcolm. Meanwhile, the human resistance sends Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno) to protect Malcolm. But if the Terminator can’t find Malcolm, it will move on to its next targets: his children.

Genre: Sci-fi

Stars: Timothy Olyphant, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd

Seasons: 1

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

There’s a crisis on Eternia in the next chapter of He-Man’s story in Masters of the Universe: Revolution. For the first time in his life, Prince Adam (Chris Wood) must choose between being the king of his people and being their champion as He-Man. Meanwhile, Teela (Melissa Benoist), undergoes a startling metamorphosis as well.

But those may be the least of Adam and Teela’s problems, as Skeletor (Mark Hamill, one of the best Joker actors ever) reemerges as the harbinger of Motherboard and the Horde. A revolution is coming, and this time He-Man and his allies are badly outnumbered.

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Stars: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Melissa Benoist, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey

Seasons: 1

Blue Eye Samurai

Sometimes, a show can sneak up on you and become a breakout hit when you least expect it. That’s what’s happening right now with Blue Eye Samurai, Netflix’s unconventional anime series. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green teamed up with his wife, Amber Noizumi, to create the series set in Japan’s Edo period when the country was closed off from the world.

Mizu (Maya Erskine) is the titular blue-eyed samurai, a distinctive physical trait that she goes to great lengths to hide in her quest for revenge. Mizu’s skills quickly make her a lot of powerful enemies, even though her greatest secret is that she’s a woman, despite passing herself off as a man. She also tends to leave behind a lot of collateral damage in her wake, because she lets nothing get between her and her deadly goal.

Genre: Anime, Drama

Stars: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet

Seasons: 1