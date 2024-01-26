 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything you need to know about Cobra Kai season 6

Blair Marnell
By
Johnny and Robby Lawrence cheering in a restaurant in a scene from Cobra Kai season 5.
Netflix

In 2018, Sony Pictures TV teamed up with YouTube Red to produce Cobra Kai, a sequel series to the hit Karate Kid films from the ’80s. Most notably, both of The Karate Kid‘s surviving primary stars, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, signed on to reprise their respective roles as former rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The show picked up decades later, as Johnny revived the Cobra Kai dojo to turn his life around and mentor the next generation of martial arts enthusiasts. Daniel took that as a sign to start up his own dojo, and his rivalry with Johnny was born again.

Netflix picked up Cobra Kai after the second season, and the show has gone on to become an even bigger hit. Now, Cobra Kai is in production of its sixth and final season, but this series may not be the end of the Miyagi-verse that began in 1984 with The Karate Kid. Here’s everything we know about Cobra Kai season 6 to prepare you for the new season.

Recommended Videos

What happened in Cobra Kai season 5?

William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Yuji Okumoto stand in track suits in a scene from Cobr Kai season 5.
Netflix

The Cobra Kai dojo was ascendant after Tory Nichols’ victory in the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Daniel was despondent, and he disbanded his Miyagi-Do dojo. Meanwhile, Johnny did not give up on bringing down Terry Silver, the man who usurped control of Cobra Kai and was even more underhanded than Johnny’s imprisoned mentor, John Kreese. Eventually, Johnny and another one of Daniel’s ex-rivals, Chozen Toguchi, were able to reinvigorate Daniel’s fighting spirit to save the soul of the valley’s karate competition.

Related

With the help of Tory and the other students who remained loyal to Daniel and Johnny, their combined dojo managed to get the evidence that Silver bribed judges at the All-Valley tournament to ensure Tory’s victory. That was enough to get Silver arrested. Meanwhile, Kreese faked his death in prison and successfully escaped to get his revenge on both Johnny and Daniel.

Who is in the cast for Cobra Kai season 6?

The following cast members are either confirmed or extremely likely to return for Cobra Kai season 6.

  • Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
  • William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
  • Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso
  • Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
  • Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
  • Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
  • Jacob Bertrand as Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz
  • Martin Kove as John Kreese
  • Peyton List as Tory Nichols
  • Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz
  • Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Following the arrest of Terry Silver in Cobra Kai‘s fifth season finale, it’s unknown if Thomas Ian Griffith will be in the regular cast for the final season. However, it would be shocking if Silver doesn’t show up again. Cobra Kai also has a large supporting cast of performers who have appeared regularly. Sony Pictures TV has yet to confirm which supporting characters will return next season.

Will Hilary Swank guest star in Cobra Kai season 6?

Hilary Swank in The Next Karate Kid.
Netflix

There is no definitive answer for that yet. The producers of the show seem interested in having Hilary Swank reprise her role as Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid, since she was the last known student of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Since Macchio’s Daniel did not return for The Next Karate Kid, he never shared the screen with Julie, and it’s unknown if he ever met her.

During a December 2023 interview with Deadline, showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg noted that they are all fans of Swank, a two-time winner for Best Actress at the Oscars. The showrunners also left the door open for Swank or other veterans from the Karate Kid movies to appear in the final season. Swank most recently starred in Alaska Daily for ABC, which has now been canceled. Whether that will allow Swank to appear on Cobra Kai remains to be seen.

Who is C.S. Lee playing in Cobra Kai season 6?

C.S. Lee in Dexter.
Showtime

As revealed in November 2023 via Deadline, Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s C.S. Lee is one of the major additions to Cobra Kai season 6. Lee will step into the role of Master Kim Sun-Young, the man who originated the ruthless Cobra Kai fighting style, The Way of the Fist. Master Kim has previously appeared in flashbacks in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, with Jun Chong and Don Lee, respectively, playing the part.

Because Master Kim is dead, Lewis’ appearances in Cobra Kai are likely to be flashbacks. Master Kim is also the grandfather of Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), a character introduced in Cobra Kai season 5.

Is there a trailer for Cobra Kai season 6?

No, not yet. And it’s unclear when a trailer will arrive. The original plan was for Cobra Kai season 6 to be filmed in 2023 for a debut in 2024. However, the writers’ and actors’ strikes kept Hollywood production on hold for six months in 2023. Cobra Kai season 6 only resumed production in early January 2024, and we don’t know how far along the show’s final season is.

It’s not out of the question for Cobra Kai season 6 to arrive later this year. If so, the trailer will be released at least a month or more before the premiere.

Is the new Karate Kid movie connected to Cobra Kai season 6?

Jackie Chan in The Karate Kid (2010).
Sony Pictures

Quite possibly. Via EW, Macchio has signed on to reprise his role as Daniel in Sony’s next Karate Kid movie. Additionally, Jackie Chan, who starred as Mr. Han in the 2010 Karate Kid remake, will also be back in the new film.

Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) is slated to direct the new Karate Kid movie from a script by Rob Lieber. Sony Pictures has a December 13, 2024 release date lined up, but no other cast members have been announced. Because of the various strike delays, don’t be too shocked if this release date gets pushed back to 2025 or later.

When will Cobra Kai season 6 premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has not currently set a date for Cobra Kai season 6. The final season may get pushed back to 2025, but as noted above, a late 2024 release is also plausible. For now, we’ll have to wait for more updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight: Everything you need to know
A split image of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are social media titans and legends in their own minds. And while both men are incredibly wealthy, they aren't exactly beloved by the general public. Zuckerberg has faced intense criticism for years over his stewardship of Facebook and its parent company, Meta. Musk's rapid decline in popularity started when he took over Twitter in late 2022. Musk's unpopular changes to Twitter, including rebranding it as X, left an opening for Meta to launch a new social platform of its own called Threads. From there, the rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg has blown up into a potential celebrity fight that may be settled in a real ring.

There is definitely an appeal to the idea of seeing two tech-bro billionaires knocking the Hell out of each other in a fight. But while Zuckerberg and Musk have apparently had serious conversations about making it happen, whether it will actually come to pass remains to be seen. For now, what we can tell you is how this conflict started, where the bout may be held, and everything you need to know if Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg becomes a real fight.
How did Zuckerberg vs. Musk start?
As noted above, the launch of Threads in June led Musk to accuse Meta of stealing Twitter's intellectual property. That's because after Musk laid off thousands of Twitter's employees, Meta hired some of them to work on its own projects. Coincidentally or not, Meta now has a very Twitter-like platform. Musk appeared to take the initial announcement as a joke. And when a user reminded Musk that Zuckerberg has taken up jiu-jitsu, he quipped "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

Read more
FITE and FITE+: Everything you need to know
what is fite tv 2020 sports

As much as it pains fight fans to say, combat sports have drifted from the mainstream. We're past the days of Friday night fights on network TV. Even HBO has dropped its boxing programming. But where mainstream broadcasters have slowed their coverage, streaming has picked up the slack. This is actually good news for cable cord-cutters. DAZN, ESPN+ and Showtime are some of the biggest boxing, MMA and wrestling streamers. FITE is another streaming site to consider. If you want to watch boxing and other combat sports, you should get a FITE+ subscription. There are a few different options that we'll break down below.
What's is FITE?

FITE is a combat sports streaming website that features live boxing, wrestling, MMA, and various other sports. It has at least one channel streaming content 24/7, as well as special events and even pay-per-view fights. It has a wealth of pre-recorded content, such as fight replays, interviews and documentaries. FITE has found a niche in less common combat sports. For instance, if you're a bare knuckle boxing fan, there is no better site to watch matches on that FITE. If you love professional wrestling, but WWE doesn't scratch the itch for more local, amateur events, FITE has your back. If you've recently stumbled onto the craze of slap fighting, FITE is your home for watching the championships.
Is FITE TV free?
Yes, some content on FITE is free. There are several different tiers of content though. Just logging in on a free account will get you access to the FITE 24/7 free streaming channel. This is basically a cable TV channel that streams constantly. The content on FITE 24/7 is primarily replays of events that previously aired on a FITE+ special or PPV. They also occasionally air free countdown shows to the paid events.

Read more
The 5 best Flash villains you need to know about
Cover art for The Flash # 761

In the pages of DC comics lore, the Scarlet Speedster is a champion of Central City and an important component of the Justice League. The Flash thrives on his use of the speed force which grants him lightning-fast speed, a rapid healing factor, and the ability to punish the wicked. Barry Allen's superhero alias can also travel so fast, that he can speed through time. To the would-be villains ready to get in his way, the Flash poses a rather formidable challenge to overcome.

However, the Flash has a full Rogues Gallery of characters whose bite is far worse than their bark. Because he's a speedster, many of his villains aim to "trip him up" so to speak or simply keep up with their own speedy capabilities. There's a wealth of characters who ultimately step into the arena to challenge the Flash and cause chaos in Central City. Most of these villains are among the more outlandish and creatively-designed characters in the world of DC. It's hard to make something more wild than a hyper-intelligent, telekinetic gorilla, after all. In honor of the Flash headlining his first-ever live-action feature film, let's look at some of the best villains in the hero's pantheon.
Gorilla Grodd

Read more