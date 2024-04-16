 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything you need to know about 1883 season 2

Blair Marnell
By
Tim McGraw holds a gun over his shoulder in a scene from 1883.
Paramount+

Since the debut of Yellowstone in 2018, the series has grown into one of Paramount’s most valuable TV and streaming franchises. So much so that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan was given the freedom to create multiple Yellowstone prequel series for Paramount+. The first prequel, 1883, arrived in 2021, and it has proven to be popular with fans in its own right.

The series 1883 is set in the Old West long before the Dutton family established itself on the Yellowstone Ranch. Sam Elliott headlined the series as Shea Brennan, with Tim McGraw as James Dutton, the great-great-grandfather of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone. The rest of the cast includes Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and Audie Rick.

Recommended Videos

Sheridan has been consistent with his answers about the future of 1883 since the show’s conclusion in 2022. But because the question keeps coming up, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about 1883 season 2.

Related

Is 1883 getting a second season?

Sam elliott in a scene from the series 1883.
Paramount+

No. We’re sure that Paramount+ would love to run another season of 1883. Paramount+ was so bullish about the future of the show that it announced that new episodes were on the way in February 2022. However, Paramount+ walked back that statement less than a month later. Nothing has changed since then.

What did Taylor Sheridan say about the future of 1883?

Sheridan told Deadline that the story was complete with 1883 season 1, and he has no intention of continuing it.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” said Sheridan. “I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore. On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.”

“For me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended,” added Sheridan. “I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves an 1883 spinoff?

David Oyelowo in Lawman: Bass Reeves.
Paramount+

As noted in this report from Deadline, Lawmen: Bass Reeves was originally going to be an 1883 spinoff called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. However, Lawmen: Bass Reeves was eventually reconceived as its own franchise, although Sheridan produces both series. It is not an 1883 spinoff, and it doesn’t share continuity with the previous show.

Will there be a sequel to 1883?

Harrison Ford kisses Helen Mirren in a still from 1923.
James Minchin III/Paramount+ / James Minchin III/Paramount+

Yes, and it already premiered in late 2022. Despite her character’s death in 1883, Isabel May reprised her role as Elsa Dutton, who narrates the sequel series, 1923. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren headline the show as Jacob and Cara Dutton. In the Dutton family tree, Jacob is the older brother of James Dutton, who was played by Tim McGraw in 1883.

Unlike 1883, there will be a second season of 1923. Production is expected to begin in 2024, but Paramount+ hasn’t set a date yet for 1923 season 2.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything you need to know about Yellowstone season 5, part 2
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner recently unveiled the first look at his upcoming multipart Western Horizon: An American Saga. However, for the vast majority of Yellowstone fans, the only saga they want is the conclusion of the Dutton family's story and a glimpse of what comes next. Costner reinvigorated his career by headlining Yellowstone as John Dutton, but his clashes with Paramount Network and showrunner Taylor Sheridan have left Costner's future with the franchise in question.

Although we're still several months away from the return of the series, we're sharing everything we know about Yellowstone season 5, part 2. And we'll keep updating this post when anything newsworthy comes up.
Will Kevin Costner return for Yellowstone season 5, part 2?

Read more
Everything you need to know about Yellowstone season 6
The cast of Yellowstone.

Since its premiere in 2018, Yellowstone has been a breakout hit for The Paramount Network and one of the most popular shows on TV. Taylor Sheridan's modern Western also revitalized Kevin Costner's career by placing him in the lead as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, one of the largest ranches in Montana.

The fifth season of Yellowstone premiered in 2022, but the future of the series and the franchise were called into question when reports emerged that Costner was leaving the show and Paramount Network had already ordered a sequel series that will continue without Costner's involvement. To bring everyone up to speed, here's everything you need to know about the future of Yellowstone.
Will there be a sixth season of Yellowstone?
Sort of, but not something labeled as Yellowstone season 6. The six remaining episodes of Yellowstone are still technically part of the fifth season, or season 5B, as Paramount has called it. But at the same time that Paramount confirmed the end of Yellowstone, the studio also announced that a contemporary spinoff is on the way that will feature many of the show's current cast members.

Read more
Everything you need to know about National Treasure 3
Nicolas Cage holds the Declaration of Independence.

You couldn't think of a more perfect actor to steal the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure than Nicolas Cage. In 2004, Cage played Benjamin Gates, an adventurer who stole one of the nation's most prized documents to examine a secret treasure map on the back of it. The Indiana Jones-inspired National Treasure was the perfect balance of history and adventure. The success of the first film led to a sequel in 2007, National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

In the years since Book of Secrets, there have been numerous rumors about National Treasure 3. Both films combined to gross over $800 million, so a third installment makes sense. However, despite the high demand, National Treasure 3 can't quite get off the ground. What is the status of the third film? Here is everything you need to know about National Treasure 3.
Is National Treasure 3 in development?

Read more