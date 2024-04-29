In 2019, the Fast & Furious universe expanded with the franchise’s first spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The buddy action comedy starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam) and Jason Statham (The Beekeeper) as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, two characters introduced in previous Fast Saga entries. The former enemies must team up and stop genetically engineered super soldier (Idris Elba) from unleashing a deadly virus into the world.

Directed by David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw did well at the box office, grossing over $760 million on a $200 million budget. Thanks to the film’s profitability and positive reaction from fans, developing a sequel feels like a no-brainer. However, it’s been five years since the release of Hobbs & Shaw, and there has been minimal movement toward a follow-up. Here is everything you need to know about Hobbs & Shaw 2.

Is Hobbs & Shaw 2 in development?

Universal, the studio behind Hobbs & Shaw, has never confirmed a sequel or made an official development announcement. However, producer Hiram Garcia revealed to ComicBook.com in 2019 that talks of a sequel were underway.

“We are having conversations, we were so happy with how it did,” Garcia said. “The studio was extremely happy and there’s been a lot of great conversations just about seeing where things lay out.”

In November 2021, Garcia further clarified plans to The Wrap about Hobbs & Shaw 2, saying theicreative team has a “very ambitious vision” for the sequel.

“We never like to announce anything like that prematurely,” Garcia said. “We’re letting the story dictate where the characters go, but we are writing the story with complete freedom in terms of making the craziest version of a Hobbs movie we can.”

Is there a release date for Hobbs & Shaw 2?

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – Trailer 2 (Universal Pictures) HD

Hobbs & Shaw 2 is not on Universal’s release calendar. The only future Fast film with a release date is Fast 11, which is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Who would be in the Hobbs & Shaw 2 cast?

There is no Hobbs & Shaw 2 without the two main characters: Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Johnson and Statham are expected to reprise their roles as Hobbs and Shaw for the sequel.

Supporting actors from Hobbs & Shaw include Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Eiza González as Magarita/Madame M, Cliff Curtis as Jonah Hobbs, Eliana Su’a as Sam Hobbs, John Tui as Kal Hobbs, Josh Mauga as Timo Hobbs, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Mateo Hobbs, and Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw. Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds made cameo roles as Air Marshal Dinkley and CIA agent Victor Locke, respectively. It is unknown if any of these actors will return for the sequel.

Elba’s Brixton is unlikely to return for the sequel since his character was terminated at the end of Hobbs & Shaw. However, the Fast & Furious franchise has brought characters back from the dead before. Look at Han (Sung Kang), who seemingly died in Tokyo Drift, but reappeared in F9.

Dwayne Johnson pitched an idea for Hobbs & Shaw 2

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Wants the 'Hobbs & Shaw' Sequel to be a "Disrupter" | SiriusXM

In November 2021, Johnson discussed Hobbs & Shaw 2 on The Jess Cagle Show. Johnson explained that his busy schedule has prevented the sequel from going into production. However, Johnson still wants to make the film. He even pitched an idea for a sequel that he called the “antithesis” of a Fast and Furious movie.

“When it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called [Universal Pictures Chairwoman] Donna Langley, called our writer, Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs,'” Johnson said. “And I pitched it and what it would be, without giving it away, they all loved it. But it would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on. In this case, I wanted to, and I still want to do, the quintessential Hobbs movie. That again, without giving it away, that you watch a man walk off into the sunset.”

Kelly McCormick shares disappointing update for Hobbs & Shaw 2

In December 2022, Kelly McCormick, a producer on Hobbs & Shaw, shared a disappointing update with ComicBook.com about the chances for a sequel. While she would love to work on a sequel, McCormick said there have been “no conversations at this time” about Hobbs & Shaw 2. However, McCormick did tease the idea that Hart and Reynolds could return for the sequel. In the end, it all comes down to Johnson and his availability.

“I do feel like there were a lot of seeds planted to try to create a spinoff in a way that included a Kevin Hart and a Ryan Reynolds and sort of all that kind of stuff,” McCormick said. “I mean Dwayne’s a really busy guy and, you know, he would be the one to motivate all of that. So, you know, we’re ready if he wants to, and until then, he’s just dominating, so all power to him.”

Hobbs & Reyes film will take priority over Hobbs & Shaw 2

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

Hope you've got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.

Johnson made his triumphant return to the Fast & Furious universe in the post-credits scene of Fast X. Johnson’s Hobbs was seen communicating with Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes, teasing a showdown between the two in a future installment.

In June 2023, The Wrap reported that Universal was developing another Fast & Furious film centered around Johnson’s Hobbs. The report stated that the film will not be a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, nor a spinoff. The new Hobbs film will serve as a bridge between Fast X and Fast X: Part II, continuing the Fast Saga. Chris Morgan is the screenwriter for the Hobbs film. It’s unlikely Statham will appear in the Hobbs solo film. However, Statham’s status has not been officially confirmed.

The working title for the film is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Reyes. Since the June 2023 report, there have been no updates on the Hobbs film.

