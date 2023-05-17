How to stream the Fast & Furious movies

This week, Fast X marks the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious movies, or the eleventh film if you count the spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. This franchise is truly the crown jewel of Universal Pictures’ modern action flicks. That’s why it’s so surprising that over half of the Fast & Furious films are not on any of the major streamers. Direct TV and cable television subscribers have the option to stream some of the earlier movies, but it’s not ideal if you’re already subscribed to any of the half-dozen premium streaming services.

Regardless, we’ve sorted out where and how you can stream the Fast & Furious movies, if you want to catch up before Fast X arrives on Friday, May 18. Note that the two short prequel films, The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious and Los Bandoleros, are not available to stream anywhere at the moment.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Where to Stream: Direct TV / Sling / TNT

This is where it all started. And unlike many of its sequels, The Fast and the Furious is clearly a standalone film that has no aspirations of becoming a franchise. Derivative of Point Break, the movie features Varsity Blues actor Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner, an LAPD officer who goes undercover in the world of illegal street racing to uncover a gang of truck hijackers. Brian quickly finds himself at odds with legendary racer, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), and very attracted to Dom’s sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster).

But as he bonds with Dom over their shared passion for cars, Brian’s loyalties are conflicted until he has to face the fact that his new friend is the mastermind behind the truck hijackings. And they also have a mutual enemy, Johnny Tran (Rick Yune), who is more than willing to kill both of them.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Where to Stream: Direct TV / Sling / TNT

Since Diesel declined to return for the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Walker takes the spotlight as Brian lives on the run from the law. However, Brian gets a chance to clear his record if he helps the FBI take down a drug lord, Carter Verone (Cole Hauser). But first, Brian has to convince his estranged friend, Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), to go undercover with him.

2 Fast 2 Furious turned out to be more important to the later films than it initially appeared, since Roman and his friend, Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), have gone on to become two of the key members of Dom’s team.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Where to Stream: Direct TV / TNT

With neither Walker nor Diesel in the driver’s seat, the third film in the franchise, The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, is another standalone story that has since taken on greater prominence. Lucas Black stars as Sean Boswell, a young man who narrowly avoids going to jail in the United States by going to live with his father, Major Boswell (Brian Goodman), in Japan. Racing hijinks ensue when Sean becomes a rival to Tokyo’s Drift King, Takashi (Brian Tee).

Han (Sung Kang) takes Sean under his wing and teaches him how to drift. Ironically, Han proved to be the breakout character in this film and he has returned for several sequels.

Fast & Furious (2009)

Where to Stream: Direct TV / Sling / TNT

Nearly a decade after the original movie, Universal Pictures convinced the primary cast members to return for the fourth film, Fast & Furious. This is where the franchise truly became a blockbuster, as Brian works with the FBI while Dom remains an outlaw on the run with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his crew. Even though Dom separates himself from Letty to protect her, she ends up dead at the order of drug lord Arturo Braga (John Ortiz).

When Dom returns to Los Angeles to get his revenge, he and Brian slowly come to terms with each other while Brian renews his romance with Mia. Yet getting the gang back together may force Brian to make some hard choices about who and what he is truly loyal to.

Fast Five (2011)

Where to Stream: Direct TV / Sling / TNT

Brian and Mia are forced to flee the country after freeing Dom in the opening minutes of Fast Five. And it’s not long before the trio has a pair of formidable enemies: drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida) and DSS Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), one of the few men who is more than a physical match for Dom. Realizing that they need help, Dom and Brian summon Roman, Tej, Han, and Gisele (Gal Gadot) to help them pull off the heist of a lifetime.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Where to Stream: Fubo / Direct TV

Fast & Furious 6 builds on the post-credits reveal from the previous film that Letty is still alive and working for a mercenary named Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). After going up against Dom in the previous film, Hobbs recruits him and his team to help him stop Shaw in exchange for full amnesty. But Dom’s true goal is to find out what happened to Letty and convince her to return to him. This turns out to be easier said than done.

Furious 7 (2015)

Where to Stream: Peacock / Direct TV / Sling / TNT

The good news is that Dom and Letty reunited in the previous film and the team defeated Owen Shaw. The bad news is that Shaw’s bigger and deadlier older brother, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), comes calling for revenge just as the events of Furious 7 line up with Tokyo Drift. Deckard goes after everyone even remotely involved with leaving his brother comatose, including Hobbs.

In the middle of this crisis, the enigmatic government agent, Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), offers to help Dom and his team track Deckard if they can find the captive hacker, Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and keep her God’s Eye tracking program out of enemy hands.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Where to Stream: Fubo / Direct TV / Sling

While on his honeymoon with Letty in The Fate of the Furious, Dom is confronted by Cipher (Charlize Theron), a malicious hacker who blackmails him into joining her team and turning on his family and crew. Hobbs takes it particularly personally when he gets locked up in prison for Dom’s crime. But the truth is that Dom is trapped while Cipher holds the lives of his loved ones against him. To get out from under Cipher’s heel, Dom will have to make a deal with Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), the mother of Owen and Deckard Shaw.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Where to Stream: Unavailable

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is the only movie in the franchise that is not currently available to stream on any platform, but it can be rented digitally. After Hobbs and Deckard worked together in The Fate of the Furious, this movie puts them in a James Bond-style adventure to recover a lethal virus that is currently stored in the body of Deckard’s sister, MI6 Agent Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby).

Unfortunately for Hobbs and Deckard, their adversary, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), has cybernetic upgrades that make him almost superhuman. If they want to survive against him, Hobbs and Deckard have to fully trust each other.

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Where to Stream: Max / Peacock / Direct TV

If you thought the action was over-the-top in the previous eight films, F9: The Fast Saga is truly the moment that this franchise left reality behind on a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that blasts off into space. By the way, that is exactly what happens in this movie. But back on Earth, Dom has more personal stakes when Mr. Nobody’s plane goes down, and the apparent culprit is Dom’s estranged younger brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Jakob and his allies have a plan to remake the world with them in the driver’s seat, and Dom is woefully unprepared for this family reunion.

