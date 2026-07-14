Spotify’s new conversational AI can play tracks you request and answer your music questions

Spotify is rolling out a new AI-powered conversational feature that lets Premium users talk directly to the app about what they want to hear. Users can type or speak a request and refine the results through follow-up questions instead of manually searching for a song, podcast, or audiobook.

The feature is available from Spotify’s Home and Now Playing screens and works much like a personal audio assistant. It can choose what plays, answer questions about the current track or album, recommend something new, and look through your listening history to provide more personalized responses.

Now you can talk to Spotify:

🎧 It plays what you want

🎧 It adds what you want

🎧 It even answers what you’re curious about



What’s the first thing you’d say? pic.twitter.com/uKajUFpA1G — Spotify (@Spotify) July 14, 2026

What can you ask Spotify to do?

You can ask Spotify to play artists you have not heard before. Follow-up requests can add a particular artist, narrow the selection to recent releases, or make the music more upbeat. The assistant can also save a song, add it to your queue, or follow an artist. It can provide more information about whatever is currently playing. Users can ask when an album was released, what genre a song belongs to, or what inspired a particular record.

The feature also works across podcasts and audiobooks. You can ask Spotify to find more books by an author or pull up other podcast episodes featuring the same guest. It can also look back through your listening history. Spotify says you will be able to ask when you first played a particular song or which genres you have been listening to most recently.

This is not Spotify’s first AI-powered feature

Spotify has been experimenting with AI for a while now, and each feature has brought the technology into a different part of the service. AI DJ is one such feature that creates a personalized stream of music and uses an AI-generated voice to introduce songs and explain recommendations. AI Playlist lets users build playlists from written prompts based on a mood, activity, or genre.

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Studio by Spotify Labs can generate personal podcasts and daily briefings shaped around a user’s listening history. Spotify has also announced a separate generative AI tool that will let Premium subscribers create licensed covers and remixes from songs by participating artists and songwriters.

The new conversational feature is now rolling out in beta to Premium users aged 18 and older in the US, Ireland, and Sweden. It is available in English through Spotify’s iOS and Android apps. Spotify says responses may not always be perfect while testing continues.