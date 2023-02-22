 Skip to main content
Spotify’s new AI-driven DJ spins tracks just for you

Simon Cohen
By

Spotify is the latest company to embrace the AI tsunami with a new feature called DJ. Using an AI-generated voice, Spotify can create what amounts to a radio station built around your musical tastes. In some ways, it’s not that different from the company’s other algorithmically generated playlists, but now you’ll hear the kind of voice introductions and other commentaries we typically associate with the radio experience. The feature is currently in beta and is rolling out to all Spotify Premium subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

Spotify AI DJ feature in the mobile app.The company says that DJ will use AI technology in two ways. It leverages generative AI tech from OpenAI (the makers of the now-infamous ChatGPT AI), which lets Spotify’s human editors “scale their innate knowledge in ways never before possible,” while a second AI platform produces the synthetic DJ “voice” you hear when you interact with DJ.

Though the DJ voice may be synthetic, it will also strike some listeners as familiar. That’s because the AI model was trained with audio samples from Xavier “X” Jernigan, Spotify’s head of cultural prtnerships. X has served as one of the hosts on Spotify’s morning show, The Get Up.

The AI system is similar to Sonos Voice Control, which was trained on samples provided by Giancarlo Esposito. Spotify says it will continue to iterate and innovate the DJ feature over time, which suggests there could be additional voices available in the future.

To access Spotify DJ:

  • Go to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app for iOS or Android.
  • Select Play on the DJ card.
  • The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists picked for you.
  • If you don’t like the music the DJ is picking, select the DJ button at the bottom-right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

Peacock does away with free tier for new subscribers
Phil Nickinson
By Phil Nickinson
January 31, 2023
Peacock plans on a TV.

Peacock has pared back its available subscription options to two — and they're now both of the paid variety. As first noted by The Streamable, the free Peacock tier no longer is available, and the $5-a-month Premium and $10-a-month Plus plans are now the options for new subscribers.

Those who currently are on the free tier won't immediately be forced onto one of the paid options, with Peacock's website saying "If you already have a Peacock account but do not have a paid plan, you can watch a limited amount of content for free."

NAD’s CS1 adds wireless streaming music to any audio system
Derek Malcolm
By Derek Malcolm
January 25, 2023
The NAD CS1 Endpoint Network Streamer.

If you've got a hi-fi system you love, but it doesn't speak Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, or any other wireless streaming languages, NAD's new CS1 Endpoint Network Streamer ($349) provides a super-simple and compact upgrade.

The London, England-founded, Canadian-based company, announced the compact audiophile-grade component today that allows you to add streaming capabilities to pretty much any music system. The CS1 can play high-res audio at up to 24-bit/192kHz (with its internal DAC also supporting MQA decoding) via various sources, with connectivity options that include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, and features support for Apple AirPlay 2, GoogleCast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon. Through Bluetooth, however, you can stream music from any app from a smartphone, computer, or tablet, opening up the playback options.

I replaced my kitchen TV with an Echo Show 15 — and I kinda liked it
Simon Cohen
By Simon Cohen
January 21, 2023
Amazon Echo Show 15 showing Fire TV experience, with an Amazon Fire TV voice remote in the foreground.

For the better part of the last 20 years, my family has had a TV in our kitchen. It was the cheapest 19-inch flat screen I could find at the time -- a 720p Sharp model -- and we hooked it up to our cable connection and a Tivoli One speaker for better sound. It worked just fine -- no complaints. But when Amazon asked if I wanted to try swapping that ancient rig out for something a bit more modern, like an Amazon Echo Show 15 with its latest Fire TV update, I figured why not? Three weeks into the experiment, here’s how it’s going.
You’re gonna need a mount …

1.
The original Sharp 19-inch TV …
2.
… and the Amazon Echo Show 15.

