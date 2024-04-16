Earlier in April, Spotify launched a new feature that lets users create AI-based playlists. Starting today, Amazon now offering a similar feature known as Maestro within its Amazon Music service as a beta experience to a select set of users in the U.S.

Much like Spotify’s AI playlist tool, which is currently only available to Spotify Premium users in Australia and the U.K., getting Maestro to generate a new playlist is as easy as entering a short string of text — with or without emojis.

Recommended Videos

Maestro then responds “within seconds” with a selection of tracks that you can name, save, and share as a playlist. Though Maestro will be made available to all subscription tiers during the beta release, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will be able to instantly play the AI-generated playlists, while members of other tiers will only get 30-second previews. They’ll need to save their lists before being able to play them.

The company says it will be applying users’ feedback to Maestro and plans to expand access to the feature to more customers over time.

Amazon offers many of the same caveats for Maestro as Spotify did when it launched AI playlists. According to the official Amazon blog: “The technology behind Maestro is new and won’t always get it right the first time,” and “we’ve also implemented systems to proactively block offensive language and inappropriate prompts.”

To see if you’re one of the select Amazon Music users who has been added to the beta rollout, first download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app.

If you’re among the beta users, you’ll see Maestro either on your home screen, or when you tap the plus sign where you usually create a new playlist.

From there, you can verbalize or type your playlist idea. When ready, just select “Let’s go!”

Once Maestro responds, you can stream your playlist, save it, or share it with friends.

Editors' Recommendations