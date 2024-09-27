What is Amazon Prime Video? Features, pricing, channels, and more

Once upon a time, having an Amazon Prime membership just meant getting free two-day shipping on your purchases for an annual fee. A lot has changed since then.

Today, Amazon Prime members enjoy all kinds of perks, like early access to shopping deals, Prime Day events, Amazon Music, and much more. But the colossal online retailer also serves up one of the best video streaming services in the world in Amazon Prime Video, allowing members to stream thousands of movies and TV shows, as well as primo Amazon Originals such as The Boys, Fallout, and The Rings of Power, across multiple platforms at home and on the go.

Recommended Videos

We write about Amazon Prime Video a lot, so here we break down the service with everything you need to know, including its features, pricing, programming, available channels, and more.

What is Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is a major streaming service that competes with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney Plus, and others. It’s part of Amazon’s Prime subscription and includes licensed movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. It also provides access to additional channels as add-ons. Amazon Prime Video can be accessed on multiple devices, such as smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile devices.

How much is Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is part of the Amazon Prime subscription, which offers more than just streaming. It includes free shipping, exclusive deals, and more. An Amazon Prime membership is currently priced at $15 per month, but a yearly Membership for $139 saves you about $41. Eligible college students and EBT/Medicaid cardholders can get a Prime membership for half price.

A Prime subscription not only unlocks Prime Video, but also provides access to Amazon Music, the Prime Reading ebook catalog, early access to shopping deals, and more.

Recognizing the diverse needs of its user base, Amazon also offers a standalone Prime Video subscription for those solely interested in streaming video content. This option is priced at $9 per month, making it an attractive choice for users who do not require the full suite of Prime benefits.

Since January 2024, Amazon Prime members and standalone Prime Video subscribers have seen “limited” ad interruptions while streaming content. However, you can activate a commercial-free subscription for $3 per month.

What are Prime Video Channels?

On top of Prime Video’s on-demand streaming library, one of the most compelling features of Amazon Prime Video is the availability of over 100 add-on channels across various video categories. These premium subscriptions can be added to your Prime Video account, allowing access to additional content that’s unavailable within the basic Prime Video library. These channels aren’t necessarily exclusive to Amazon Prime Video; for example, Max and Starz. However, you might find sale prices here that you won’t find elsewhere.

Signing up for add-ons increases the service’s monthly cost, although many offer free trials. Unfortunately, many of these also include ads, unless you pay even more to cut them out.

Here are some of the most recognizable services available as add-ons through Amazon Prime Video:

Paramount+ (from $4 per month after a seven-day free trial) : Here’s where you can access current and past content from CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global. The platform also features original TV content like the current-generation Frasier, Tulsa King, and Seal Team. For an extra fee, you can unlock Showtime content.

: Here’s where you can access current and past content from CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global. The platform also features original TV content like the current-generation Frasier, Tulsa King, and Seal Team. For an extra fee, you can unlock Showtime content. Max (from $10 after a seven-day free trial) : In 2023, HBO Max was replaced by a new streaming service called Max. Max offers HBO original series, Max Originals, and a selection of movies from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, the Turner Library, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim, and more. In addition, it includes content from Discovery and CNN Max, which provides a 24/7 live news feed.

: In 2023, HBO Max was replaced by a new streaming service called Max. Max offers HBO original series, Max Originals, and a selection of movies from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, the Turner Library, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim, and more. In addition, it includes content from Discovery and CNN Max, which provides a 24/7 live news feed. AMC+ ($5 monthly after a seven-day free trial) : This channel offers original AMC content, including spinoffs of The Walking Dead, plus titles from BBC America, IFC, Shudder, and Sundance TV.

: This channel offers original AMC content, including spinoffs of The Walking Dead, plus titles from BBC America, IFC, Shudder, and Sundance TV. MGM+ ($7 monthly after a seven-day free trial) : Formerly called EPIC, this emerging service features original series, plus movies and documentaries.

: Formerly called EPIC, this emerging service features original series, plus movies and documentaries. Hallmark+ ($8 a month after a seven-day free trial) : One of the newest streaming services available, Hallmark+ offers original films and series and Hallmark Channel favorites. Through the app, you can also watch live broadcasts of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama.

: One of the newest streaming services available, Hallmark+ offers original films and series and Hallmark Channel favorites. Through the app, you can also watch live broadcasts of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Cinemax ($10 monthly after a seven-day free trial): Owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, Cinemax was created as a companion channel to HBO that focuses primarily on movies. Since then, it has become the home of original action series and documentaries. And, yes, it still has movies.

Other categories of content also exist, such as:

Sports and Fitness : Amazon Prime Video offers various add-on channels for sports and fitness enthusiasts, including MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and WNBC League Pass. To improve someone’s fitness routines, it offers BeFiT, Echelon FitPass, and other channels.

: Amazon Prime Video offers various add-on channels for sports and fitness enthusiasts, including MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and WNBC League Pass. To improve someone’s fitness routines, it offers BeFiT, Echelon FitPass, and other channels. International : A wide variety of channels are available from different countries. For example, you can access BritBox and Acorn TV from Britain. There are also Spanish-language channels like Pantaya and Pongalo, Indian streaming platform Eros Now, the Bengali-language Hoichoi, France’s TV5MONDE, and Korean TV.

: A wide variety of channels are available from different countries. For example, you can access BritBox and Acorn TV from Britain. There are also Spanish-language channels like Pantaya and Pongalo, Indian streaming platform Eros Now, the Bengali-language Hoichoi, France’s TV5MONDE, and Korean TV. Kids and Family : Amazon offers many channels for young children, including Noggin, PBS Kids, Nick Jr., Boomerang, and more.

: Amazon offers many channels for young children, including Noggin, PBS Kids, Nick Jr., Boomerang, and more. Learning: Amazon offers a diverse selection of learning channels as add-ons for anyone who wants to enrich their lives. These include The Great Courses, CuriosityStream, Smithsonian Channel Plus, MasterClass, and many more.

Does Prime Video offer live TV?

Amazon Prime Video also offers live TV streaming services covering news, entertainment, and sports. These channels are accessible through a guide within the Prime Video app and include popular options like 48 Hours, Sports Grid, CBS Sports, and NBC News Now. Additionally, various local network affiliates, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, are listed. It’s a vast list and one that is quickly growing.

Are there ads on Prime Video?

It is disappointing that an Amazon Prime Video subscription no longer means an ad-free experience. Starting in January 2024, subscribers started experiencing “limited” ad interruptions. This change is not exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, as other services like Peacock also include ads in certain subscription tiers.

If you prefer not to see ads on Amazon Prime, you can pay an additional $3 monthly.

What devices can access Prime Video?

Like other streaming platforms, such as Netflix, you can find Amazon Prime Video access across a variety of devices, including:

Web browsers : Visit the Amazon Prime Video website on any compatible web browser. Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials, and you are good to go!

: Visit the Amazon Prime Video website on any compatible web browser. Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials, and you are good to go! Smartphones and tablets : Download the Amazon Prime Video app from the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices. The app allows you to stream or download content for offline viewing.

: Download the Amazon Prime Video app from the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices. The app allows you to stream or download content for offline viewing. Smart TVs : Many brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic have the Amazon Prime Video app preinstalled. If not, you can download it from the TV’s app store.

: Many brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Panasonic have the Amazon Prime Video app preinstalled. If not, you can download it from the TV’s app store. Streaming media players : Devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Amazon’s own Fire Stick make streaming Prime Video on your TV easy. Install the Prime Video app from the device’s app store.

: Devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Amazon’s own Fire Stick make streaming Prime Video on your TV easy. Install the Prime Video app from the device’s app store. Game consoles: Owners of PlayStation or Xbox consoles can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their respective app store, turning their gaming setup into a home entertainment hub.

Amazon Prime Video is available in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. However, due to licensing agreements, content availability can vary widely depending on your location. In some countries, Amazon also offers services like Prime Video Channels, which allow you to subscribe to other streaming networks through your Amazon Prime membership.

Prime Video content and features

First and foremost, Amazon Prime Video boasts an extensive library that includes a mix of genres catering to all tastes. The platform ensures there’s something for everyone, from blockbuster movies and popular TV shows to critically acclaimed original series and documentaries. New titles are added regularly, keeping the content fresh and engaging.

Original Programming

Amazon Prime Video sets itself apart with its impressive lineup of original content. Shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, The Rings of Power, Fallout, Fleabag, and Jack Ryan have garnered fans globally, contributing to the platform’s popularity. These exclusive titles are unavailable on any other streaming service, making Prime Video a unique destination for original programming.

Prime Video and the NFL

Since 2020, Amazon Prime Video has been streaming a minimum of 10 NFL games per season. In 2022, Prime Video became the exclusive platform for Thursday Night Football and expanded its digital rights. Additionally, Amazon Prime airs other games throughout the season. For example, in 2023, it aired the first NFL game ever on Black Friday. Since 2020, Amazon Prime has simulcasted at least one NFL playoff game, and starting in 2024, it will air one playoff game exclusively each year.

4K Ultra HD and HDR content

For those who crave the highest video quality, Amazon Prime Video does not disappoint. Many titles are available in 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR), including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. This feature ensures a viewing experience with stunning detail, clarity, and color, bringing your favorite scenes to life. To access 4K content, you will need a television or other device that supports 4K and a high-speed internet connection.

A growing library of movies and TV shows from various studios and networks is also offered in 4K on Prime Video. When browsing titles, you can identify 4K content by looking for the “Ultra HD” or “4K” label.

Download for offline viewing

Recognizing the need for flexibility in how and when users watch content, Amazon Prime Video includes an option to download movies and shows for offline viewing. This means you can download your favorite shows or movies to your device and enjoy them without an internet connection, which is perfect for long flights or areas with limited connectivity.

Multiple profiles and parental controls

With Amazon Prime Video, you can create up to six user profiles, allowing each household member a personalized viewing experience. Moreover, parental control settings enable you to manage what content your children can access, ensuring they watch age-appropriate material.

Subtitles and language support

Amazon Prime Video is primarily offered in English, but is available in multiple languages in various ways. For instance, many titles on Prime Video have audio tracks and subtitles in different languages, allowing viewers to choose their preferred language for watching content, even if the original audio is in a different language. Subtitles can easily be turned on and off, too.

Prime Video also provides various movies and TV shows in multiple languages, including foreign-language films and original productions from different countries. Furthermore, the Prime Video website and app interface can be set to different languages, making navigation and settings easier for users who prefer languages other than English.

X-ray feature

Powered by IMDb, the X-Ray feature is a standout offering that provides viewers instant access to actor bios, filmographies, trivia, and more without leaving the screen or pausing the content. This enriching feature enhances your viewing experience by offering a deeper understanding of and context about what you’re watching.

How to cancel Amazon Prime Video

You can cancel anytime if you no longer wish to subscribe to Amazon Prime or your standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription.

To begin, go to the Amazon website and log in to your account. Then, locate the Account & List drop-down menu at the top right of the website. From there, select Memberships & Subscriptions, and then choose Amazon Prime.

Under Membership, select Update, cancel, and more, and then select the End membership button. Follow the final steps on the screen.

Before canceling, Amazon may offer you a discounted plan to retain you as a customer. Membership could be significantly discounted based on your location and how long you’ve been an Amazon Prime customer.