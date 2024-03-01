 Skip to main content
How to add new a profile to Amazon Fire TV

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

Amazon Fire TV devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, are among the best streaming devices you can buy. They offer a wide range of entertainment options such as the ability to watch your favorite TV shows and movies, play video games, and use apps. To cater to everyone's preferences in your household, the Fire TV comes with a profiles feature.

This feature enables you to personalize your Fire TV experience for each user on the device. With profiles, each user has the ability to add content to their watchlist, keep track of their watch progress and history, view unique recommendations, and more.

When you add a kids profile on Fire TV, the system automatically adds restrictions and content based on the age of the user. Follow these steps to create profiles on your Fire TV.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • An Amazon Fire TV device

How to create a new profile on Fire TV

Creating or editing profiles on the Fire TV doesn't take too long. You can create a regular account or one specifically geared toward kids (see below).

Step 1: On your Fire TV device, select Settings on the home screen. It's the gear icon.

Step 2: Choose Profiles.

Screenshot showing Profiles on Amazon Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends
Step 3: Select Add Profile.

Screenshot showing one Amazon Fire TV profile.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 4: Select Create a New Profile.

Step 5: Choose Add Name, then add the name for the profile. Select Next.

Step 6: On the main profile creation screen, choose Add Icon to select an icon for the profile.

Step 7: Select Add to create the profile.

Screenshot showing profiles on an Amazon Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to create a new kids profile on Fire TV

Setting up an Amazon Fire TV profile for a child follows a similar process, although there's a little bit more involved. If you haven't added an Amazon PIN, it will ask you to do so during this process.

Step 1: On your Fire TV, select Settings on the home screen, then choose Profiles.

Step 2: Select Create a New Profile.

Step 3: On this page, toggle on Kids Profile.

Screenshot showing Kids Profile setup on Amazon Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 4: Choose Enter Name, then add the name for the profile. Select Next.

Step 5: Add the Birthdate for the user. This is important because the age of the person will determine what content shows up on the Amazon Fire TV's home screen for that person.

Step 6: On the main profile creation screen, choose Add Icon to select an icon for the profile. These profiles are designed for children.

A screenshot showing icons for kid profiles on Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 7: Choose Add to create the kids profile. Afterward, you'll be asked whether to sign up for an Amazon Kids+ Amazon account. The monthly subscription service provides ad-free, age-appropriate content for preschoolers to preteens. Signing up for this extra service is not required to create a kids profile on Amazon Fire TV. Choose No Thanks to not sign up.

Screenshot showing whether you wish to sign up for an Amazon Kids Plus account on Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 8: You have successfully created a kids account, which means that the Fire TV home screen will be customized based on the child’s age. Please note that from now on, whenever you want to switch from the kids account to a regular one, you will need to enter your Amazon PIN. This is a safety measure that reduces the risk of your kids being exposed to inappropriate content.

Screenshot showing an Amazon Fire TV kids profile.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to adjust the settings on a kids profile on Fire TV

You can customize the settings on each kids profile on Amazon Fire TV. This includes the ability to control app access, restrict the times the person can use Fire TV, and more. Here's how to make adjustments for each kids profile.

Step 1: On the main home screen of your Fire TV, choose Settings > Accounts & Profiles.

Step 2: Select Kids Settings.

Screenshot showing how to get to Kid Settings on Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Step 3: Choose the kids profile you wish to edit.

Step 4: On the next page, you can make three type of changes: Manage Videos, Manage Apps, and Manage Time Limits. Make your selections and follow the on-screen directions for each.

Screenshot showing different ways you can customize a kids profile on Fire TV.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

How to delete an Amazon Fire TV profile

If the time comes when you wish to delete a profile on your Fire TV, you can do so. Here are the steps.

Step 1: Choose Settings on the Fire TV home screen, then select Profiles.

Step 2: Using your Amazon Fire TV remote, select the Edit icon below the profile you wish to delete.

Step 3: Choose Remove, then confirm that you wish to delete the profile.

Screenshot showing confirmation that you wish to remove an Amazon Fire TV profile.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Topics
