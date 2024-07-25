Every size Samsung S90C OLED TV has a huge discount — up to $2,100 off

For those unaware, one of the best types of TVs you can buy these days is a QD-OLED. Made popular by brands like Samsung and Sony, these award-winning displays combine the self-emissive technology of traditional OLEDs with quantum dots. The end result: Colors and contrast like you’ve never seen before. And thanks to quantum dot tech, these TVs can get pretty bright too, which isn’t something we’d normally say about these kinds of OLED TV deals.

As mentioned, Samsung is one of the driving forces behind this picture tech, and right now, the company is offering huge markdowns on one of its best TVs for 2023: the Samsung S90C Series. Each and every size of this model is discounted, but we’re not sure for how long.

Why you should buy the Samsung S90C Series

In terms of ingenuity, the Samsung S90C checks all the boxes. Quantum dots, self-emissive pixels, HDR, and HDMI 2.1 are all here and accounted for, as is Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K. Whether you’re watching a brand-new 4K HDR movie or an old Space Jam DVD, the S90C uses its UHD pixel count to make even the most ancient content look crisp, clear, and colorful. You’ll also be working with a panel that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung TVs have been celebrated amongst gamers for a long time, and the S90C is no exception. When a next-gen console (like the PS5 or Xbox Series X) is detected, the TV automatically switches to Game Mode for optimized frame to frame performance. And because each of the four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, you’ll get Variable Refresh Rate and Automatic Low Latency Mode support too.

We see new Samsung deals just about every day, but this is a sweeping set of markdowns you don’t want to miss out on. Plus, it won’t be much longer until the S90C is no longer available, as the S90D is already here. Save big on every Samsung S90C size when you order through Samsung, and be sure to have a look at some of the other Samsung TV deals we found this week!