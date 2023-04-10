Best Samsung TV Deals: Save on 4K TVs and 8K TVs

Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from so it’s worth keeping an eye on the many Samsung TV deals that emerge on a regular basis. We’ve picked out some of our favorites available today. Samsung makes a wide range of TVs so we’ve reflected that by including budget TVs right up to the latest in OLED and QLED technology, along with everything in-between. Whatever you’re looking for, Samsung is likely to have it.

50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $370, was $380

Straight to the point, the50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is perfect if you want a reliable 4K TV without having to spend a fortune. It has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K so it can handle upscaling content well. It also uses a fine-tuned Crystal Display to help provide a more crisp and vivid picture. A game enhancer mode will please gamers while there’s Motion Rate 120 to ensure that fast-moving action doesn’t go blurry. A thin bezel means it won’t take up any more room in your living space than it has to. There’s also a Universal guide so it’s easy to find streaming and live TV content while the remote can work across multiple connected devices for added ease.

55-inch Samsung Q60B QLED TV — $650, was $750

QLED is Samsung’s calling card and the 55-inch Samsung Q60B QLED TV demonstrates that costs are coming down. You get 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology so that the picture stays true and lifelike even in bright scenes. With dedicated warm and cool Dual LED backlights, everything looks great along with Quantum HDR for providing an expanded range of color and contrast. For gamers, there’s Motion Xcelerator technology to cancel out any risk of motion blur. Sound is good too with OTS Lite which virtually puts the action around you while there’s support for Q-Symphony with the relevant soundbar.

55-inch Samsung QN700B QLED 8K TV — $1,000, was $2,000

One of the more appealing QLED TV deals gives you the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV. While there isn’t much 8K content around just yet, the TV’s Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K can upscale whatever you watch via 20 neural networks. It creates a stunningly immersive picture with HDR 32X providing you with vivid shades of color you can’t get anywhere else. Other useful features include Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite support, Motion Xcelerator and a real Depth Enhancer for a phenomenal picture. If you’re keen to future-proof already, this is ideal for those that want the latest right now.

85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,400

If you’re happy with 4K but want the biggest screen possible, you’ll love the 85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV. It’s a great 4K TV thanks to Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K doing all the hard work. It provides a PurColor Crystal Display with colors fine-tuned to how they should always look, along with Direct Lit technology so you can see blacks and whites fine-tuned perfectly. There’s HDR support too as you would expect. Besides excellent upscaling, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support proves useful too with a Universal guide keeping everything of worth in one place.

65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV — $1,700, was $2,000

One of the best QLED TVs you can buy right now, the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV is utterly gorgeous. It has all the advantages that a QLED panel from Samsung would bring, but it bundles it up in a uniquely delightful way. That’s because it’s designed to be wall-mounted and look like a piece of art. It has a dedicated Art Mode so you can view your own art or some from the Samsung Art Store with a motion sensor helping content show up any time you’re near. If you love having a high-end TV but don’t like how it can steal the focus of your well-designed living space, this is the solution. You can even purchase extra bezels to match your aesthetic.

65-inch Samsung The Serif QLED TV — $1,700, was $2,000

If you’re looking for one of the best TVs but want something a little different, the 65-inch Samsung The Serif QLED TV could be for you. It’s a typically great QLED TV from Samsung but it has some unique features. It comes with a detachable easel stand so you can easily move it between rooms or turn it into a centerpiece item in your living space. It also has an ambient mode tied to this so it can provide appealing artwork or news at a glance instead of simply a blank screen. It has an anti-reflection screen so you won’t have to worry about lighting in your living space affecting it, while at all times, it looks like a conversation piece as well as a great TV. It won’t be for everyone but it could be your ideal solution.

65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV — $1,800, was $2,000

While you might think of LG or Sony when considering buying one of the best OLED TVs, Samsung is making its mark on that side of things too. That’s thanks to TVs like the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV which add OLED technology to Quantum Dots to form the best of both worlds. You get all the advantages of both technologies so there are pure blacks, more than a billion shades of color, and fantastic screen brightness too. The TV includes a Neural Quantum Processor to upscale all content and optimize the picture scene-by-scene. It can also simulate the full range of Pantone colors so the TV shows things just how the director wants them to look. Besides the great picture quality, there’s also Dolby Atmos and object-tracking sound for a more immersive audio experience. It’s easy to use too thanks to Smart Calibration providing you with professional calibration at your fingertips and in just 7 to 12 minutes.

