Best OLED monitor deals: Get an OLED screen from just $370

If you want the best screens that you can get from monitor deals, it’s highly recommended that you go for displays featuring OLED technology. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, and because they eliminate the need for a backlight by generating 100% of the light on the screen, OLED monitors can offer perfect black levels, extremely wide viewing angles, and insanely fast response times, among other benefits. If you’re interested in OLED monitor deals, here are the top offers that are available right now, but you’ll need to hurry because they may disappear at any moment.

ViewSonic 15.6-inch ColorPro VP16 OLED monitor — $370, was $400

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP16 OLED monitor is a portable display that features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. It comes with a flexible and foldable ergonomic stand for easy height and viewing angle adjustments, and there’s also a tripod mount integrated into the stand so that the ViewSonic ColorPro VP16 can be used as photo or video preview screen. For connectivity options, you get two USB-C ports and a mini HDMI port.

Corsair 27-inch Xeneon OLED gaming monitor — $850, was $1,000

The 27-inch screen of the Corsair Xeneon OLED gaming monitor features Quad HD resolution, and with support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync, it promises no screen tearing and stuttering so you can be fully immersed in the video games that you’re playing. With a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a gray to gray response time of just 0.03ms, this OLED monitor may be the advantage that you need for your online multiplayer matches.

Alienware 34-inch AW3423DWF QD-OLED curved gaming monitor — $900, was $1,000

The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED curved gaming monitor is equipped with a 34-inch screen featuring a 1800R curvature, UltraWide Quad HD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 0.1ms response time. You’ll enjoy low-latency gameplay with its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, and you’ll be able to play for hours with ComfortView Plus that reduces blue light emissions that can harm your eyes.

LG 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor — $900, was $1,000

The 27-inch display of the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is bright and sharp with its QHD resolution, and it promises smooth gameplay with its 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync. The anti-glare screen and minimal bezels reduces distractions so you can concentrate on playing video games or on the projects that you’ll be working on.

MSI 34-inch MEG 342C QD-OLED curved monitor — $1,000, was $1,100

The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED curved monitor offers UltraWide QHD resolution on its 34-inch display, with a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.1ms response time. The 1800R curvature of the screen creates the perfect viewing angle for your eyes, and the QD-OLED technology further improves picture quality and boosts contrast so that you can better appreciate the details of your favorite games and movies.

Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,200, was $1,500

The striking design of Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED curved gaming monitor is the first thing that you’ll notice, with its minimalist stand that doesn’t take up too much desk space and the CoreSync lighting ring that illuminates the back of the screen. The 34-inch display comes with Ultra WQHD resolution and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, in addition to a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. The monitor can also function like a smart display, as it can access streaming services and digital assistants by itself as long as it’s connected to your home network.

LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor — $1,300, was $1,700

The 45-inch model of the LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor offers most of the same features as its 27-inch version, including a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium and Nvidia’s G-Sync. However, the larger display with UltraWide QHD resolution and a 800R curvature will elevate your video game experience to the next level, making it worth the extra cost.

Corsair 45-inch Xeneon Flex OLED bendable monitor — $1,600, was $2,000

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED bendable monitor features a 45-inch display made out of a bendable OLED panel, so you can set the curve of the screen from completely flat to an 800R curvature. A complete flat screen is best for strategy games and sharing the screen with friends, while a curved monitor is for creating immersive gameplay for first-person shooters and simulations. You’ll also be getting QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync.

